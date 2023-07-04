Astonsoft heeft versie 11.6 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze personal information manager maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan er niet met de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Microsoft, Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in EssentialPIM version 11.6: Enhanced support for multiple accounts: Enjoy seamless syncing across various online services for contacts and notes, making it easier to manage your data.

Streamlined and updated dialog windows: Adding and editing appointments and tasks is now more user-friendly and intuitive, allowing you to stay organized effortlessly.

Conversation view in Mail: The updated Conversation option combines incoming and outgoing messages, providing a natural and intuitive way to view and follow email conversations. **

Customizable font size in sidebars: Personalize your viewing experience and improve readability by adjusting the font size of sidebars according to your preference. You can find this option under Tools->Options->Appearance.

Flexible synchronization options: Choose between creating separate accounts or synchronizing with local accounts for all types of synchronizations, including EPIM Cloud.

Export email messages: Easily export all email messages from a specific mail account and have them organized into corresponding folders for convenient retrieval.

EPIM Cloud backup option: Safeguard your data by selecting EPIM Cloud as a backup option. This ensures the security and integrity of your information. You can find this option under Tools->Options->Backup.

Task hierarchy support in iCal: Experience enhanced task organization across platforms with the support for task hierarchy in iCal export/import and synchronizations. ** ** Only in EssentialPIM Pro