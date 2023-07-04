Software-update: EssentialPIM 11.6

EssentialPIM logo (60 pix) Astonsoft heeft versie 11.6 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze personal information manager maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan er niet met de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Microsoft, Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in EssentialPIM version 11.6:
  • Enhanced support for multiple accounts: Enjoy seamless syncing across various online services for contacts and notes, making it easier to manage your data.
  • Streamlined and updated dialog windows: Adding and editing appointments and tasks is now more user-friendly and intuitive, allowing you to stay organized effortlessly.
  • Conversation view in Mail: The updated Conversation option combines incoming and outgoing messages, providing a natural and intuitive way to view and follow email conversations. **
  • Customizable font size in sidebars: Personalize your viewing experience and improve readability by adjusting the font size of sidebars according to your preference. You can find this option under Tools->Options->Appearance.
  • Flexible synchronization options: Choose between creating separate accounts or synchronizing with local accounts for all types of synchronizations, including EPIM Cloud.
  • Export email messages: Easily export all email messages from a specific mail account and have them organized into corresponding folders for convenient retrieval.
  • EPIM Cloud backup option: Safeguard your data by selecting EPIM Cloud as a backup option. This ensures the security and integrity of your information. You can find this option under Tools->Options->Backup.
  • Task hierarchy support in iCal: Experience enhanced task organization across platforms with the support for task hierarchy in iCal export/import and synchronizations. **

** Only in EssentialPIM Pro

Versienummer 11.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Astonsoft
Download https://www.essentialpim.com/index.php
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

bzuidgeest 4 juli 2023 12:16
Wat is de markt voor deze tool? Ik zou verwachten dat dit soort software met de cloud een stille dood is gestorven.
Bigbadfred @bzuidgeest4 juli 2023 18:59
- Gebruik van agenda, tasks, contacts, notes en passwords op 1 plek.
- Synchronisatie met EssentialPIM 4 windows.
- Data lokaal opslaan OF in de cloud.
- Password manager/generator.
Sorry als mijn keuze van agenda applicatie niet aansluit op de keuze van andere gebruikers.
bzuidgeest @Bigbadfred5 juli 2023 00:05
Je bent vrij in je keuze voor applicatie. Je bent ook onderdeel van een krimpende groep denk ik. Niets van wat je noemt is uniek aan die applicatie.
Goed je kan alles lokaal doen, maar wat heb je daar tegenwoordig nog aan. Ik wil mail etc overal kunnen inzien.

Bedankt voor het antwoord, maar ik zie het unieke aspect of de killer feature die deze software in leven houdt nog niet. Laat staan dat er mensen zijn die voor een pro versie betalen.
Jol65 @bzuidgeest4 juli 2023 12:25
Ik gebruik het op mijn desktop om mails van 4 Outlook/Live accounts en 2 Gmail accounts te lezen, zonder dat ik 3 verschillende browsers open heb. Gek genoeg zit er op een telefoon standaard een app die hetzelfde kan.
bakakaizoku @Jol654 juli 2023 12:53
Maar dat kan je toch ook met Outlook (desktop) en Thunderbird?
Christoxz @bakakaizoku4 juli 2023 15:07
"Maar dat kan je dan toch ook met ePIM?"
Snap je vergelijking niet helemaal, je vergelijkt het met software die ook niet default is, dus ieder zijn keuze?

Gebruik beide trouwens niet, maar ePIM is meer dan alleen een email client, Tasks, Notes(Wel in Outlook, maar volgens mij niet in de standaard Windows 'Mail' app), maar bevat ook een password manager, sync met mobiele apps.
Jol65 @bakakaizoku4 juli 2023 16:30
Outlook staat er al op voor mijn bedrijf en kan ik niets aan toevoegen.
Thunderbird loop ik vast bij het toevoegen van een account wegens een certificaatprobleem.
bzuidgeest @Jol654 juli 2023 15:02
Sorry, maar de meeste apps en clients kunnen dat tegenwoordig.
Game-Over @bzuidgeest4 juli 2023 13:05
Heeft ook een cloud (en dropbox, etc) functie.

Buiten dat cloud is opslag van data. Hoe je die data aanmaakt, is niet anders geworden.
Veel mensen hebben nu foto's in de cloud staan, daarmee zijn apps om foto's te bewerken/bekijken niet overbodig geworden.

Cloud, floppy, HDD, SSD, etc voor software is het allemaal een opslagmedium dat niets verandert aan het doel v/d software.
bzuidgeest @Game-Over4 juli 2023 15:04
Dat beantwoord de vraag totaal niet. Waarom is deze software er nog als alle grote cloud diensten ook exact hetzelfde leveren.
Willem_54 4 juli 2023 13:28
Leuk voor de hobbyist en hobby programmeur.

