Astonsoft heeft een tweede update voor versie 12 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze personal information manager maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren, en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan er niet met de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Microsoft, Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. Uitgebreide informatie over versie 12 zijn op deze pagina te vinden; de changelog voor versie 12.0.2 ziet er als volgt uit:

New in EssentialPIM 12.0.2 Custom sound notifications for new mail (assignable in Tools -> Options -> Mail -> Notifications).

Optimized Mail module loading/opening speed.

Crop and choose the specific area to display for contact pictures (add/edit).

Originating folder displayed for messages in the root account folder in Vertical View (In Groups) in Mail.

Fixed issue with Reply, Reply to All, Forward buttons not always working in Mail.

Default reminder settings applied correctly to existing calendars.

Text encoding fixes for table views on Windows 7.

Other experience optimizations and bug fixes.