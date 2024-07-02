Versie 5.2.3 van Krita is kort geleden verschenen. Krita is een programma waarmee digitale tekeningen en 2d-animaties kunnen worden bewerkt en gecreëerd, en kan overweg met zowel bitmap- als vectorafbeeldingen. Het programma was voorheen onderdeel van Calligra Suite en wordt ontwikkeld door het KDE-team, maar werkt ook prima onder Gnome of XFCE. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Krita 5.2.3 is released after several weeks of testing of the beta. This is a bugfix release, that primarily brings a complete overhaul of our build system, making it so that our CI system can now build for all 4 platforms (a Continuous Integration system basically builds a program after every change, runs some tests and based on that helps us track down mistakes we made when changing Krita's code). Beyond the rework of the build system, this release also has numerous fixes, particularly with regards to animated transform masks, jpeg-xl support, shortcut handling on Windows and painting assistants.