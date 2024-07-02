Versie 5.2.3 van Krita is kort geleden verschenen. Krita is een programma waarmee digitale tekeningen en 2d-animaties kunnen worden bewerkt en gecreëerd, en kan overweg met zowel bitmap- als vectorafbeeldingen. Het programma was voorheen onderdeel van Calligra Suite en wordt ontwikkeld door het KDE-team, maar werkt ook prima onder Gnome of XFCE. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
Krita 5.2.3 Released!
Krita 5.2.3 is released after several weeks of testing of the beta. This is a bugfix release, that primarily brings a complete overhaul of our build system, making it so that our CI system can now build for all 4 platforms (a Continuous Integration system basically builds a program after every change, runs some tests and based on that helps us track down mistakes we made when changing Krita's code). Beyond the rework of the build system, this release also has numerous fixes, particularly with regards to animated transform masks, jpeg-xl support, shortcut handling on Windows and painting assistants.
- Various fixes to tool canvas input shortcut behaviour
- Improved icons for Android (Bug 463043)
- Various fixes to how we use MLT for synchronising audio to animation.
- Python SIP type stub generation, this will help autocompletion in external python editors that support using these stubs
- Crash fix with adding animation keyframe column on locked layer (Bug 486893)
- Fix update of "read-only" state of the document when loading and saving (Bug 487544)
- Ask to use PSD data in TIFF only if any was found (Bug 488024)
- Reworked default FFmpeg profiles (Bug 455006, 450790, 429326, 485515, 485514)
- Fix issue in KisMergeLabeledLayersCommand when masks where involved (Bug 486419)
- Update batch exporter Python plugin to fix trim option issue (Bug 488343)
- Welcome Page: Fix "DEV BUILD" button going to a 404
- Tablet Tester: Fix extreme lag with S Pen on Android
- Fix canvas fade-out when in 16-bit-uint mode on Angle (Bug 488126)
- WEBP & JPEG-XL: preemptive check for animation (Bug 476761)
- Fix copy-pasting selection of File Layer (Bug 459849)
- Fix color sampler in wrap around mode (Bug 478190)
- Replace old QML touch docker with QWidget-based touch docker to avoid problems on Android (Bug 476690)
- Add support for XSIMD13
- Redraw layers docker thumbnails if the canvas checkers color was changed
- Fix animation playback freezes when pausing past the end of audio (Bug 487371 and 478185)