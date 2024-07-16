Astonsoft heeft versie 12.0.4 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze personal information manager maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren, en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan er niet met de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Microsoft, Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. Uitgebreide informatie over versie 12 zijn op deze pagina te vinden; de changelog sinds versie 12.0.2 ziet er als volgt uit:
EssentialPIM 12.0.4
We're excited to announce the release of EssentialPIM 12.0.4, which focuses on improving your email experience. Key improvements in this update:
EssentialPIM 12.0.3
- Message Preview: Enjoy consistent message previews without any interruptions.
- Attachment Handling: Experience smoother opening of various file attachments directly from your emails.
- Subject Line Stability: No more disappearing subject lines – they'll stay put where they belong.
- General Enhancements: Benefit from additional bug fixes and performance optimizations.
We're excited to announce a new update for EssentialPIM that brings several improvements to help you manage your tasks, emails, and notes more efficiently. Here's what's new:
- Gain more control over your inbox: A new option allows you to disable editing subject lines of email messages, preventing accidental or unwanted changes.
- Import data with ease: Now you can select custom fields in Tasks when importing data from CSV files, ensuring your information is organized the way you need it.
- Find what you need quickly: The quick search in Notes now functions as expected, allowing you to locate specific notes without disruption.
- Enjoy a smoother experience: We've addressed error messages in Mail, fixed issues with message previews, and resolved an access violation error that occurred in Tasks under certain circumstances.
- Enhanced accessibility, performance, and stability: The update also includes several minor bug fixes that further improve EssentialPIM's accessibility, performance, and overall stability.