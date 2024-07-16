Astonsoft heeft versie 12.0.4 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze personal information manager maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren, en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan er niet met de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Microsoft, Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. Uitgebreide informatie over versie 12 zijn op deze pagina te vinden; de changelog sinds versie 12.0.2 ziet er als volgt uit:

We're excited to announce the release of EssentialPIM 12.0.4, which focuses on improving your email experience. Key improvements in this update:

Message Preview: Enjoy consistent message previews without any interruptions.

Attachment Handling: Experience smoother opening of various file attachments directly from your emails.

Subject Line Stability: No more disappearing subject lines – they'll stay put where they belong.

General Enhancements: Benefit from additional bug fixes and performance optimizations.

