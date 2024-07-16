Software-update: digiKam 8.4.0

digiKam logo Versie 8.4.0 van digiKam is uitgekomen. Deze fotobeheer- en beeldbewerkingsapplicatie heeft downloads voor Linux, BSD, macOS en Windows. DigiKam bevat ondersteuning voor uiteenlopende bestandsformaten en kan daarnaast via plug-ins van meer mogelijkheden worden voorzien, zoals het exporteren van een album naar Facebook of Flickr. Meer over de mogelijkheden van dit programma is op deze pagina te vinden. De complete releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. Dit is de inleiding daaruit:

digiKam 8.4.0 is released

After five months of active maintenance and long bugs triage, the digiKam team is proud to present version 8.4.0 of its open source digital photo manager. Long time bugs present in older versions have been fixed and we spare a lot of time to contact users to validate changes in pre-release to confirm fixes before deploying the program in production.

The application internationalization has also been updated. digiKam and Showfoto are proposed with 61 different languages for the graphical interface. Go to Settings/Configure Languages dialog and change the localization as you want. Applications need to be restarted to apply changes. If you want to contribute to the internationalization of digiKam, please contact the translator teams, following the translation how-to. The statistics about translation states are available here.

Thanks to the translators who have worked on the online documentation internationalisations which is now available in 15 languages as French, German, Spanish, Italian, Japanese, Chinese, and more. You can read and search over the document here. You are welcome to contribute to application handbook translations following the coordination team instructions.

digiKam 7.2 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 8.4.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website digiKam
Download https://www.digikam.org/download/
Licentietype GPL

Jazco2nd
16 juli 2024 09:48
Als hier nou een self hosted online versie van bestond.. dat zou ik echt ideaal vinden. Naast NextCloud.
Er bestaat een Docker image van maar ik kan me niet voorstellen dat dat lekker werkt. Daar is het niet voor ontworpen.
sanscorp @Jazco2nd16 juli 2024 10:17
Hoe bedoel je self hosted?
Het draait allemaal lokaal, de database staat bij mij op de NAS en is te benaderen via meerdere PC's.

Nee daar haal je niet de maximale snelheid mee, maar het is prima werkbaar.

[Reactie gewijzigd door sanscorp op 22 juli 2024 13:32]

Htbaa @sanscorp16 juli 2024 17:15
Oh is het mogelijk om je database elders op te slaan? Moet daar maar eens naar kijken dan. Zou ook graag zien dat je bij het openen van de applicatie kunt kiezen welke database je wilt openen.
Jacco011 @Jazco2nd16 juli 2024 10:23
Misschien is PhotoPrism wat je voor self-hosting zoekt. Echter is PhotoPrism niet voor het bewerken van foto's gedacht, maar wel als player en geolocatie. Vooral dat laatste is erg handig voor als je veel vakantiefoto's hebt.
Jazco2nd
@Jacco01116 juli 2024 13:47
Ik denk dat je in plaats daarvan Immich bedoeld. Die is een stuk verder als Google Photos alternatief dan PhotoPrism. Nadat ik mijn server heb geupgrade ga ik dat zeker gebruiken.

https://immich.app/

En dan kijken in hoeverre Digikam nog nodig is, maar dan pak ik zeker de docker image.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 22 juli 2024 13:32]

Tarquin @Jazco2nd16 juli 2024 10:19
Hoezo? Je kunt deze toch gewoon installeren?
mramiro @Jazco2nd16 juli 2024 10:34
Ik maak gebruik van deze docker image (lscr.io/linuxserver/digikam:latest) voor het organiseren van mijn fotobibliotheek waaronder:
  • Taggen
  • Naamgeving
  • Juiste folder
  • Duplicaten opschonen
  • Metadata corrigeren/aanvullen
Werkt extreem soepel en snel, was wel even wat uitzoekwerk m.b.t. het persistent beschikbaar houden van opslag en instellingen maar werkt nu als een zonnetje.

Eventuele bewerkingen doe ik met Darktable en ontsluiting van de fotobibliotheek met Synology Photo's. Photo's gebruik ik niet of nauwelijks voor organiseren omdat ik te veel functies mis.

[Reactie gewijzigd door mramiro op 22 juli 2024 13:32]

Jazco2nd
@mramiro16 juli 2024 13:48
Dank! Goed om te horen!
AibohphobiA BoB 16 juli 2024 12:42
Interessant programma. Maar de geadviseerde gezichtsherkenning resulteerde in een fatale crash.
Ik hoop niet dat het tekenend is voor de kwaliteit.
aileron @AibohphobiA BoB16 juli 2024 22:18
Ik gebruik het al jaren, nooit ergens last van gehad.
sus 16 juli 2024 22:00
Is dit pakket een goed - en vooral net zo makkelijk - alternatief voor Google Picasa? Ik kom die namelijk nog bizar veel tegen op pc’s van klanten (consumenten) die ik graag eenzelfde makkelijke tool zou willen bieden. Picasa is al even uit support en uit veiligheid is vervangen een goed idee

Ben zelf totaaaal niet bezig met foto’s, het organiseren en evt simpel bewerken, en kan daarom lastig inschatten of digiKam een vergelijkbare tools is. Als het meer kan, leuk, maar ik zoek vooral naar vergelijkbaar in eenvoud. Andere ideeën zijn ook zeker welkom.

[Reactie gewijzigd door sus op 22 juli 2024 13:32]

Dr. Cheeks @sus16 juli 2024 22:06
Copy-paste van een eerdere reactie van mij (onder 8.2.0). Voorheen gebruikte ik ook nog Picasa (met name vanwege face-taggen en bijzondere eisen die ik daarbij heb)...

Maar uiteindelijk is Digikam wel een heel ander programma dan Picassa, met een andere doelgroep (stuk minder 'simpel'...)

---

Super blij met Digikam. Sharing the love 😊
Hierom:

Mijn harde eis is dat alle metadata die ik toepas, in het fotobestand zelf opgeslagen wordt. Op een op standaarden gebaseerde manier. (Sidecar’s kan ook, maar begin ik niet aan, omdat dat [in mijn ogen] ook al weer kwetsbaarder zijn dan exif/e.d.-tags in de foto zelf.)

Hoe dan ook: de metadata moet niet bijgehouden worden in één of andere database, behorende bij een specifiek programma. Ik heb veel moeite gestopt in het taggen (geo, face, etc.) van mijn foto’s en wil daarmee geen afhankelijk met één bepaalde applicatie/leverancier accepteren. Welke er over x jaar misschien niet meer is.
Of als je foto's verplaatst, of naar iemand stuurt, etc. etc. dan moet de metadata ook gewoon mee. (Wat vanzelf gaat, als al die data in het foto-bestand zelf zit 8-) .)

Daarnaast moet de organisatie van de foto’s in het filesysteem (mappenstructuur) ook gewoon gerespecteerd worden.


Er waren maar weinig programma’s die face-tagging op een standaard-manier (als tagged regions) in de foto zelf opslaan. Lang geleden was het Microsoft Photo Gallery (onderdeel van Live Essentials). Sindsdien, en tot voor kort, gebruikte ik daarvoor nog Google Picasa. (Met de beta optie aangevinkt om face-tags in de foto weg te schrijven). Dat werkte prima, maar Picasa is natuurlijk 'glad ijs', omdat het al heel lang ‘end-of-life’ is.

Maar nu (sinds een aantal versie geleden) is Digikam ook heel geschikt voor face-tagging. Werkt nog veel prettiger dan Picasa. En Digikam slaat de face-tags ook ‘netjes’, op de standaard manier op, in de foto zelf O+ .

Daarnaast heeft Digikam nog veel andere fijne functies: duplicaten/gelijkende foto’s vinden en opruimen, kaart-weergaves, etc. Er zijn ook allerlei edit mogelijkheden, maar op een enkele uitzondering na, gebruik ik die (nog) niet echt.

Ik ben heel blij met Digikam 😊

PS: voor geo-taggen (of tegenwoordig: fixen van de geotags van de telefoon) gebruik ik GeoSetter. Dat werkt, voor mij, daarvoor het fijnst Onderhoud van GeoSetter is laatste tijd wel een ding. Super-developer, maar hij heeft er al heel lang te weinig tijd voor. Soms zij er issues met de kaartweergave (google dingetjes), en dat wordt dan nog wel (na paar dagen/weken) gefikst. Mocht GeoSetter t.z.t. wegvallen, kan ik alsnog ook prima in Digikam geo-taggen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Dr. Cheeks op 22 juli 2024 13:32]

aileron 16 juli 2024 22:39
DigiKam was voor mij onderdeel van mijn migratie naar Linux. In plaats van een big bang ben ik langzaam mijn standaard applicaties gaan migreren naar applicaties die naast de Windows versie ook een Linux versie hebben.
En zoals bij meer mensen hier hebben benoemd is het een vervanger voor Picasa destijds.

Ik ben persoonlijk heel blij met DigiKam. Geen stabiliteitsproblemen. De face recognition werkt naar mijn mening matig. Maar ik draai nog versie 7.9 vanwege Debian stable.

Er zit soms een leercurve aan het werken ermee, maar als je het eenmaal kent, is het superfijn.
Ik heb een kleine 600GB aan foto's. Ook veel oude foto's van mindere kwaliteit en klein formaat. Meer dan 100.000 objecten in m'n library. Draait zonder problemen op een laptop uit 2017.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

