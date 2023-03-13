Versie 7.10 van digiKam is uitgekomen. Deze fotobeheer- en beeldbewerkingsapplicatie heeft downloads voor Linux, BSD, macOS en Windows. DigiKam bevat ondersteuning voor uiteenlopende bestandsformaten en kan daarnaast via plug-ins van meer mogelijkheden worden voorzien, zoals het exporteren van een album naar Facebook of Flickr. Meer over de mogelijkheden van dit programma is op deze pagina te vinden. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

After three months of active maintenance and other bugs triage, the digiKam team is proud to present version 7.10.0 of its open source digital photo manager. See below the list of most important features coming with this release.

As with the previous releases, we take care about upgrading the internal components from the Bundles. Microsoft Windows Installer, Apple macOS Package, and Linux AppImage binaries now hosts:

All of these components include important stability improvements and fixes.

This new version arrives with 50 triaged and closed files in bugzilla. See below a list of major improvements included in this release:

Enable copying file path to the clipboard in Windows.

Improve support of DXO tags.

Add support for the new online documentation.

Fix remote Mariadb database connection under macOS.

Fix the Cancel button in the Import Tool.

Fix crashes with last OpenCV 4.7.0.

Improve internal digiKam trash behavior.

Fix similarity search settings management.

The application internationalization has also been updated. digiKam and Showfoto are proposed with 57 different languages for the graphical interface. Go to Settings/Configure Languages dialog and change the localization as you want. Applications need to be restarted to apply changes. If you want to contribute to the internationalization of digiKam, please contact the translator teams, following the translation how-to. The statistics about translation states are available here.

digiKam 7.10.0 will be the last maintenance version for this series. We will now focus on next 8.0.0 for a plan to target in April 2023. We have already published 8.0.0 pre-releases through a weekly publishing mechanism and receive good feedback from testers.

8.0.0 will arrives also with a huge new online documentation fully rewritten and improved.