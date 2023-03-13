Software-update: digiKam 7.10

digiKam logo (75 pix) Versie 7.10 van digiKam is uitgekomen. Deze fotobeheer- en beeldbewerkingsapplicatie heeft downloads voor Linux, BSD, macOS en Windows. DigiKam bevat ondersteuning voor uiteenlopende bestandsformaten en kan daarnaast via plug-ins van meer mogelijkheden worden voorzien, zoals het exporteren van een album naar Facebook of Flickr. Meer over de mogelijkheden van dit programma is op deze pagina te vinden. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

digiKam 7.10.0 is released

After three months of active maintenance and other bugs triage, the digiKam team is proud to present version 7.10.0 of its open source digital photo manager. See below the list of most important features coming with this release.

Bundles Internal Component Updates

As with the previous releases, we take care about upgrading the internal components from the Bundles. Microsoft Windows Installer, Apple macOS Package, and Linux AppImage binaries now hosts:

All of these components include important stability improvements and fixes.

Maintenance and Improvements

This new version arrives with 50 triaged and closed files in bugzilla. See below a list of major improvements included in this release:

  • Enable copying file path to the clipboard in Windows.
  • Improve support of DXO tags.
  • Add support for the new online documentation.
  • Fix remote Mariadb database connection under macOS.
  • Fix the Cancel button in the Import Tool.
  • Fix crashes with last OpenCV 4.7.0.
  • Improve internal digiKam trash behavior.
  • Fix similarity search settings management.

The application internationalization has also been updated. digiKam and Showfoto are proposed with 57 different languages for the graphical interface. Go to Settings/Configure Languages dialog and change the localization as you want. Applications need to be restarted to apply changes. If you want to contribute to the internationalization of digiKam, please contact the translator teams, following the translation how-to. The statistics about translation states are available here.

Future Plans

digiKam 7.10.0 will be the last maintenance version for this series. We will now focus on next 8.0.0 for a plan to target in April 2023. We have already published 8.0.0 pre-releases through a weekly publishing mechanism and receive good feedback from testers.

8.0.0 will arrives also with a huge new online documentation fully rewritten and improved.

digiKam 7.2 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 7.10
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website digiKam
Download https://www.digikam.org/download/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 13-03-2023 07:00 9

13-03-2023 • 07:00

9

Bron: digiKam

Update-historie

09-06 digiKam 9.1.0 0
08-03 digiKam 9.0.0 2
10-'25 digiKam 8.8.0 7
07-'25 digiKam 8.7.0 7
03-'25 digiKam 8.6.0 2
11-'24 digiKam 8.5.0 1
07-'24 digiKam 8.4.0 13
03-'24 digiKam 8.3.0 2
12-'23 digiKam 8.2.0 12
07-'23 digiKam 8.1.0 6
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Jazco2nd
13 maart 2023 09:24
Waarom staat er dat digikam 7.9.0 is released direct onder de intro die over 7.10.0 gaat?
Oude changelog?
Aerkhanite @Jazco2nd13 maart 2023 15:48
Dat kan je hier melden.
Yzord 13 maart 2023 10:14
Ik vraag me altijd af bij dit soort ‘complexe’ tools waar men uiteindelijk hun geld mee verdienen. Er zit een hoop werk in als ik het zo lees. Aan de plugins misschien?
johnbetonschaar @Yzord13 maart 2023 10:38
Ik vraag me altijd af bij dit soort ‘complexe’ tools waar men uiteindelijk hun geld mee verdienen.
Er wordt geen geld aan verdiend, hooguit halen ze wat donaties op die gebruikt worden om een keer een dev meeting ergens te organiseren of als het nodig is voor bepaalde features speciale hardware aan te schaffen. Voor de rest is het allemaal vrijwillgerswerk.
willemb2 @Yzord13 maart 2023 10:43
Dat verschilt nogal per 'complexe tool'. Volgens mij is Digikam een project van vrijwilligers en wordt je uitgenodigd om te doneren voor de kosten. Ze leggen op de donatiepagina uit welke kosten dat zijn. Het leunt technisch organisatorisch op KDE e.V., een stichting.

Maar in andere gevallen wordt er geld verdient met een ondersteunde en/of gehoste commerciële versie. Zie b.v. piwigo.org <> piwigo.com. Discourse (forum) biedt ook een kant en klaar gehoste en ondersteunde variant, maar je kan het ook zelf installeren.

Edit: typo

[Reactie gewijzigd door willemb2 op 23 juli 2024 02:57]

Corrigan @Yzord13 maart 2023 12:02
Digicam is open source. Geld verdienen of betalen met je data is niet het doel.
aileron @Yzord13 maart 2023 13:03
Het project maakt gebruikt van andere open source software.
De rewrite van de personen herkenning was gedaan met hulp mensen die het als een afstudeer opdracht hadden geschreven. Althans, iets in die richting.

Ik snap je argwaan, maar is niet altijd gegrond. Ik ben 10 jaar geleden afgestapt. An Apple en de destijds iPhoto. Ik vond het heel lang lastig om een vervanging te vinden dat iPhoto kon evenaren.

Maar digikam is geweldig. Het werkt heel goed en ontwikkeling gaat gestaag verder.
Mijn doel is niet per se alles open source, maar wel privacy bewust en dan kom je al snel uit op open source.
unixland 13 maart 2023 09:39
wat is het nou, 7.9.0 of 7.10.0...?
TheProphet 13 maart 2023 10:03
7.10.0

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