digiKam logo (75 pix) Versie 8.2.0 van digiKam is uitgekomen. Deze fotobeheer- en beeldbewerkingsapplicatie heeft downloads voor Linux, BSD, macOS en Windows. DigiKam bevat ondersteuning voor uiteenlopende bestandsformaten en kan daarnaast via plug-ins van meer mogelijkheden worden voorzien, zoals het exporteren van een album naar Facebook of Flickr. Meer over de mogelijkheden van dit programma is op deze pagina te vinden. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

digiKam 8.2.0 is released

After five months of active maintenance and long bugs triage, the digiKam team is proud to present version 8.2.0 of its open source digital photo manager. See below the list of most important features coming with this release.

  • Libraw : Updated to snapshot 2023-11-21
  • Bundles : Updated Exiv2 to last 0.28.1 release
  • Bundles : Updated ExifTool to last 12.70 release.
  • Bundles : Linux and macOS uses KF5 framework to last 5.110

This version arrives with a long review of bugzilla entries. Long time bugs present in older versions have been fixed and we spare a lots of time to contact users to validate changes in pre-release to confirm fixes before to deploy the program in production.

The application internationalization has also been updated. digiKam and Showfoto are proposed with 61 different languages for the graphical interface. Go to Settings/Configure Languages dialog and change the localization as you want. Applications need to be restarted to apply changes. If you want to contribute to the internationalization of digiKam, please contact the translator teams, following the translation how-to. The statistics about translation states are available here. Thanks to the translators who have worked on the online documentation internationalisations. You can read and search over the document here. You are welcome to contribute to application handbook translations following the coordination team instructions.

Windows Version Revival

For a very long time, digiKam for Windows was provided to end users by a version fully cross compiled under Linux using MXE. No Windows operating system was used in the process to build the application and to package the installer. The advantage of this solution was the simplicity of the production workflow, using the same environnement to build the Linux and the Windows versions. Also, it’s known that GNU compilers are faster than Microsoft compilers.

The disadvantages of the cross-compilation was the incompatibilities with some core Windows functionalities and client code needs specific implementations to turn-around. Also, important limitations in the frameworks used by the application breaks some features in time, as the web-services usage for example, where for security reasons the web access components need to be up-to-date. The usage of most recent frameworks was also impossible which limited the way to include new functionalities and bugfixes.

This is why the cross-compiled version was left in favor of a native Windows 10 build using the open source Microsoft VCPKG tool-chain. Native Microsoft compiler is now used to build the application which guarantees a better compatibility at run time.

We also switched the Windows version from Qt and KDE frameworks version 5 to the version 6. It’s a big step for the project as we left the long time version of core framework used internally to the new major version where plenty of bugs have been fixed with more modern and optimized implementations. Note that macOS and Linux bundles are still running with Qt version 5, but it’s just a question of time.

Future Plans

Next maintenance version is planned to be published in february 2024 with more bug fixes and improvements. Particularly, one important new feature will be included: the Auto-Tags support. This summer, a student works on a project based on deep-learning to assign tags automatically, based on content analysis, to detect forms, objects, places, animals, plants, monuments, etc. This project adds two new tools in digiKam: one in the Maintenance engine, and one other in Batch Queue Manager.

You can read more details about the Auto-Tags project in the student blog. Even if this project will be only available in next 8.3.0 stable release, you can already test it with the rolling pre-release bundles available here. Note that pre-release are not dedicated to use yet in production. We also plan to port the Linux AppImage based on the last Qt and KDE frameworks version 6 as the Windows version.

digiKam 7.2 screenshot (620 pix)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties

pandit 4 december 2023 09:07
Waar is dit mee te vergelijken? Photoshop of lightroom? Of geen van beide.
kabelmannetje @pandit4 december 2023 09:10
Het is voor archivering van fotos. Met lichte edit-mogelijkheden.
84hannes @kabelmannetje4 december 2023 09:17
Ik gebruik onder Ubuntu Shotwell om foto's van een SD kaart te kopiëren naar datum-mappen ( van /media/84hannes/DCOM/xy1234.NEF naar 2023/12/04/xyz1234.NEF). Bewerken doe ik in Darktable. Is dit iets waarvoor ik over zou kunnen stappen op digiKam?
Ik wil niet van Darktable af, ik heb last van het Stockholm-syndroom. Darktable vervormt je manier van denken zo ver dat je nooit meer anders kunt/wilt (dat onderscheid is moeilijk te maken). Ik ben alleen niet enthousiast over de performance van Showell

mramiro @84hannes4 december 2023 13:41
Nee, voor het bewerken is Darktable vele malen beter. DigiKam is voornamelijk voor goed beheer van je foto database (DAM-tooling). Je kunt bewerken maar wijzigingen kunnen niet in sidecar files worden opgeslagen. DigiKam hanteert een andere filosofie wat dit betreft, in plaats van bewerking stappen op te slaan, sla je versies als jpg op van bewerkte bestanden.

Ik gebruik beide (Darktable en DigiKam) het liefst naast/met elkaar. Darktable voor bewerkingen, DigiKam voor beheer van metadata en de organisatie van mijn bibliotheek.
84hannes @mramiro4 december 2023 18:24
Het spijt me dat ik jou en @kabelmannetje de indruk heb gegeven dat ik Darktable wil vervangen met digiKam. Ik weet niet hoe ik het anders moet verwoorden dan in al deed: ik wil niet van Darktable af.
PatMan @84hannes4 december 2023 09:23
Voor dat eerste kun je Rapid Photo Downloader gebruiken :-)
https://damonlynch.net/rapid/
kabelmannetje @84hannes4 december 2023 14:04
Ik gebruik ook Shotwell. Minder uitgebreid dan Digikam, maar werkt vind ik, wel een stuk sneller en intuïtiever. Plus ziet er een stuk beter uit qua ontwerp.

Nee, DK heeft bij lange na niet de edit-mogelijkheden van DT. Aan de andere kant, DT heeft niet de organisatie van fotos als DK.
DinoBe @pandit4 december 2023 09:59
Geen van beiden, Digikam is een DAM (Digital Asset Management). De nadruk ligt op het sorteren, "cullen" en indexeren van je fotobibliotheek dmv tags, sterren, kleurcategorieen etc.
Er zitten eenvoudige bewerkingsmogelijkheden in. Voor een echte RAW editor moet en je iets anders gebruiken zoals bijv. Lightroom.
Je kan ze ook combineren; ik combineer Digikam en Darktable. Het sorteren en quoteren van de fotos gebeurt in Digikam, de resultaten worden weggeschreven in de database en in externe XMP files. Het bewerken gebeurt in Darktable die de XMP gebruikt om de ratings uit te lezen

Zwaai Haai 4 december 2023 10:59
Oh ga ik eens proberen. Altijd fijn dit soort updates met reacties eronder hoe mensen het gebruiken. :)

Het gedeelte "Auto-Tags project" spreekt me wel aan! Kan wel gaan helpen bij het terugvinden van foto's waarvan je weet dat je ze hebt. Ik hoop dat het geen statisch model is en het verder te 'leren' is dat je verder kan gaan dan alleen gezichtsherkenning en een banaan onderscheiden van een appel.
Just Me Or Tha One 4 december 2023 11:32
Ik gebruik het als vervanger van het oude Google Picasa. Voor mij als voordeel dat het mijn eigen mappen-structuur respecteert. Face-tagging ben ik zelf nog niet helemaal uit, het is wel mogelijk.
OutofOfficeTime 4 december 2023 15:11
Dit is het ideale programma om data te koppelen aan foto's. Bij het overlijden van mijn schoonvader was er een redelijk grote collectie foto's. Die ben ik gaan scannen om ze beschikbaar te maken voor de familie. Bij iedere foto is geprobleerd te achterhalen wat de lokatie was, wie op de foto staan en in welke jaartal of periode dit was. Een aanvullende notitie is mogelijk. Met Face-tagging kun je via kaders aangeven waar iemand op een foto staat. Zodoende kun je dan zoeken op foto's waar een persoon op staat.
Met Digicam kun je deze data koppelen aan de afbeeldingen via een database. De metadata kun je ook als kenmerk aan de gescande afbeelding toevoegen zodat het ook via verkenner zichtbaar is. Omdat het voor meerdere platformen beschikbaar en vrij beschikbaar kan ik alleen maar hopen dat het over 10, 20 jaar nog bestaat.
Dr. Cheeks 8 december 2023 13:22
Super blij met Digikam. Sharing the love 😊
Hierom:

Mijn harde eis is dat alle metadata die ik toepas, in het fotobestand zelf opgeslagen wordt. Op een op standaarden gebaseerde manier. (Sidecar’s kan ook, maar begin ik niet aan, omdat dat [in mijn ogen] ook al weer kwetsbaarder zijn dan exif/e.d.-tags in de foto zelf.)

Hoe dan ook: de metadata moet niet bijgehouden worden in één of andere database, behorende bij een specifiek programma. Ik heb veel moeite gestopt in het taggen (geo, face, etc.) van mijn foto’s en wil daarmee geen afhankelijk met één bepaalde applicatie/leverancier accepteren. Welke er over x jaar misschien niet meer is.
Of als je foto's verplaatst, of naar iemand stuurt, etc. etc. dan moet de metadata ook gewoon mee. (Wat vanzelf gaat, als al die data in het foto-bestand zelf zit 8-) .)

Daarnaast moet de organisatie van de foto’s in het filesysteem (mappenstructuur) ook gewoon gerespecteerd worden.


Er waren maar weinig programma’s die face-tagging op een standaard-manier (als tagged regions) in de foto zelf opslaan. Lang geleden was het Microsoft Photo Gallery (onderdeel van Live Essentials). Sindsdien, en tot voor kort, gebruikte ik daarvoor nog Google Picasa. (Met de beta optie aangevinkt om face-tags in de foto weg te schrijven). Dat werkte prima, maar Picasa is natuurlijk 'glad ijs', omdat het al heel lang ‘end-of-life’ is.

Maar nu (sinds een aantal versie geleden) is Digikam ook heel geschikt voor face-tagging. Werkt nog veel prettiger dan Picasa. En Digikam slaat de face-tags ook ‘netjes’, op de standaard manier op, in de foto zelf O+ .

Daarnaast heeft Digikam nog veel andere fijne functies: duplicaten/gelijkende foto’s vinden en opruimen, kaart-weergaves, etc. Er zijn ook allerlei edit mogelijkheden, maar op een enkele uitzondering na, gebruik ik die (nog) niet echt.

Ik ben heel blij met Digikam 😊

PS: voor geo-taggen (of tegenwoordig: fixen van de geotags van de telefoon) gebruik ik GeoSetter. Dat werkt, voor mij, daarvoor het fijnst Onderhoud van GeoSetter is laatste tijd wel een ding. Super-developer, maar hij heeft er al heel lang te weinig tijd voor. Soms zij er issues met de kaartweergave (google dingetjes), en dat wordt dan nog wel (na paar dagen/weken) gefikst. Mocht GeoSetter t.z.t. wegvallen, kan ik alsnog ook prima in Digikam geo-taggen.

