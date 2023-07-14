Software-update: digiKam 8.1.0

digiKam logo (75 pix) Versie 8.1.0 van digiKam is uitgekomen. Deze fotobeheer- en beeldbewerkingsapplicatie heeft downloads voor Linux, BSD, macOS en Windows. DigiKam bevat ondersteuning voor uiteenlopende bestandsformaten en kan daarnaast via plug-ins van meer mogelijkheden worden voorzien, zoals het exporteren van een album naar Facebook of Flickr. Meer over de mogelijkheden van dit programma is op deze pagina te vinden. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

digiKam 8.1.0 is released

After five months of active maintenance and long bugs triage, the digiKam team is proud to present version 8.1.0 of its open source digital photo manager. See below the list of most important features coming with this release.

  • Print Creator: Add 4 new templates for 6.8 inches photo paper.
  • General : Improve usability of Image Properties sidebar tab.
  • Libraw : Update to snapshot 2023-05-14
  • Bundles : Update Exiv2 to last 0.28 release
  • Bundles : Update KF5 framework to last 5.106
  • Bundles : Includes Breeze widgets style in MacOS package to render properly GUI contents.
  • Tags : Add possibility to remove all face tags from selected items.
  • Tags : Add possibility to remove all tags from selected items except face tags.
  • Similarity : Add usability improvements about reference images while searching for duplicates images.

This version arrives with a long review of bugzilla entries. Long time bugs present in older version have been fixed and we spare a lots of time to contact users to validate changes in pre-release to confirm fixes before to deploy the program in production.

The application internationalization has also been updated. digiKam and Showfoto are proposed with 61 different languages for the graphical interface. Go to Settings/Configure Languages dialog and change the localization as you want. Applications need to be restarted to apply changes. If you want to contribute to the internationalization of digiKam, please contact the translator teams, following the translation how-to. The statistics about translation states are available here.

Versienummer 8.1.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website digiKam
Download https://www.digikam.org/download/
Licentietype Freeware

aileron 14 juli 2023 19:38
Digikam is geweldig, het is naar mijn idee de enige foto management software dat open source is, actieve ontwikkeling kent en de features biedt die zich enigszins kunnen meten big tech oplossingen.
Is het even goed, vast niet. Maar een klein beetje inleveren voor 100% privacy en volledige vrijheid wat ik er mee doe is mij veel waard.

Dit pakket heeft er mede voor gezorgd dat ik mijn transitie naar Linux als primary device kan realiseren.
Jazco2nd
@aileron14 juli 2023 21:10
Sterker nog, ik denk dat dit de facto standaard oplossing is voor elke consument die op een gegeven moment veel fotos heeft gemaakt over de jaren heen.
Ik ken geen alternatief dat hetzelfde biedt. Ook niet van commerciële partijen?
Loekasj @Jazco2nd17 juli 2023 13:53
Adobe Lightroom kan dit :)
magician2000 @Jazco2nd19 juli 2023 01:27
Zo ook Capture One Pro, Affinity Photo, DxO PhotoLab e.a.
Htbaa @aileron14 juli 2023 22:15
Ik was er alleen nog niet helemaal achter hoe je meerdere catalogi kunt maken. Heb ik ook nog versie 7 overigens, maar ik kon het niet vinden. Gebruik het momenteel voor mij (Home)video’s.
Denoiser 14 juli 2023 18:33
Afgelopen week heb ik dit programma ontdekt en ik ben er tot nu toe enorm over te spreken. Veel mogelijkheden om je hele foto- (en video!) collectie te beheren en te voorzien van tags en andere metadata. Ik combineer het met darktable voor het bewerken van foto’s, hoewel digiKam ook een eigen editor heeft. Aanrader!

