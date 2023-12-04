Versie 11.2 van Home Assistant OS is uitgekomen. Home Assistant OS is een minimaal, op AArch64 gebaseerd besturingssysteem dat het mogelijk maakt om op een fysieke of virtuele machine Home Assistant te draaien. In versie 11.2 is onder meer de Linux-kernel bijgewerkt naar versie 6.1.63 en zijn verder de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes Prepare 11.2.rc1 (#2939)

Bump rpi-rf-mod dt overlay to latest version (#2921)

Bump buildroot to v2023.02.7 (#2936)

fix: disable uas for wavlink adaptor (#2924)

Bump buildroot to add RTL885x firmware (#2911)

Fix incorrect uppercase Y kconfig use (#2908)

Refresh all boards' defconfigs (#2895)

generic-x86-64: Add missing dependency for #2800 to kernel.config (#2813)

Maintain and upload artifacts index (#2839) Home Assistant Operating System Fix Supervisor image corruption detection (#2953)

Use kernel local version for HAOS compiled Linux kernel (#2912)

Improve Bluetooth cache cleanup command (#2906)

Bump buildroot to update Docker to v24.0.7 (#2883) Build System Revert "Upload artifacts index even on partial builds (#2901)" (#2905)

Upload artifacts index even on partial builds (#2901)

Raspberry Pi Enable more WiFi drivers for all platforms (#2951)

Do not start hciuart.service/bthelper@hci0.service if krnbt is used (#2947)

Bump buildroot to fix rpi-firmware hash (#2930)

Bump Raspberry Pi firmware to latest stable version (#2929)

Clean up inconsistencies in kernel configs (#2923)

RaspberryPi: Update kernel 6.1.58 - stable_20231030 (#2904)

RaspberryPi: Update kernel 6.1.58 - stable_20231024 (#2864) Home Assistant Yellow Remove kernel HCI driver if no WiFi/Bluetooth module present (#2944) (#2948)

Fix miniUART on Yellow with kernel HCI init enabled (#2931)

Home Assistant Green Enable more WiFi drivers for all platforms (#2951)

Linux: Update kernel 6.1.63 (#2937) Open Virtual Appliance Enable more WiFi drivers for all platforms (#2951)

Clean up inconsistencies in kernel configs (#2923) Generic x86-64 Enable more WiFi drivers for all platforms (#2951)

Clean up inconsistencies in kernel configs (#2923) Hardkernel ODROID Enable more WiFi drivers for all platforms (#2951)

Clean up inconsistencies in kernel configs (#2923) ASUS Tinker Enable more WiFi drivers for all platforms (#2951)

Clean up inconsistencies in kernel configs (#2923) Khadas VIM Series Enable more WiFi drivers for all platforms (#2951)

Clean up inconsistencies in kernel configs (#2923) Generic aarch64 Enable more WiFi drivers for all platforms (#2951)

Generic AArch64: Enable options required for virtiofs (#2909) (#2910)