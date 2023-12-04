Software-update: Home Assistant OS 11.2

Home Assistant logo (75 pix) Versie 11.2 van Home Assistant OS is uitgekomen. Home Assistant OS is een minimaal, op AArch64 gebaseerd besturingssysteem dat het mogelijk maakt om op een fysieke of virtuele machine Home Assistant te draaien. In versie 11.2 is onder meer de Linux-kernel bijgewerkt naar versie 6.1.63 en zijn verder de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes
  • Prepare 11.2.rc1 (#2939)
  • Bump rpi-rf-mod dt overlay to latest version (#2921)
  • Bump buildroot to v2023.02.7 (#2936)
  • Bump docker/build-push-action from 5.0.0 to 5.1.0 (#2935)
  • Bump actions/github-script from 6 to 7 (#2934)
  • fix: disable uas for wavlink adaptor (#2924)
  • Bump dessant/label-actions from 3.1.0 to 4.0.0 (#2922)
  • Bump buildroot to add RTL885x firmware (#2911)
  • Fix incorrect uppercase Y kconfig use (#2908)
  • Refresh all boards' defconfigs (#2895)
  • generic-x86-64: Add missing dependency for #2800 to kernel.config (#2813)
  • Maintain and upload artifacts index (#2839)
Home Assistant Operating System
  • Fix Supervisor image corruption detection (#2953)
  • Use kernel local version for HAOS compiled Linux kernel (#2912)
  • Improve Bluetooth cache cleanup command (#2906)
  • Bump buildroot to update Docker to v24.0.7 (#2883)
Build System
  • Revert "Upload artifacts index even on partial builds (#2901)" (#2905)
  • Upload artifacts index even on partial builds (#2901)
  • Add pruning of object file cache (#2899)
  • Fix Artifacts index bump when using workflow_call (#2900)
  • Pass secrets to artifacts index generation workflow (#2893)
  • Improve handling of timeouts in tests (#2890)
  • Checkout source code when uploading artifacts index (#2892)
  • Fix the condition for OS artifact download (#2891)
  • Fix quotes in artifact index generation (#2889)
  • Separate artifacts index update into separate workflow (#2888)
  • Add a flag to determine tests were called from another workflow (#2887)
  • Bump HAOS beta when stable version is released (#2885)
  • Always use environment for bump_version job (#2884)
  • Add test suite for Supervisor tests (#2880)
  • Run tests within build workflow (#2882)
  • Use the correct secret to clear cache on the Cloudflare frontend (#2881)
  • Print object cache statistics before upload (#2874)
  • Install AWS CLI tools in final build step (#2873)
  • Optimize build cache for dev builds (#2872)
  • Add checkout step to bump_version job in the build workflow (#2871)
  • Fix GitHub action build.yaml (#2868)
Raspberry Pi
  • Enable more WiFi drivers for all platforms (#2951)
  • Do not start hciuart.service/bthelper@hci0.service if krnbt is used (#2947)
  • Bump buildroot to fix rpi-firmware hash (#2930)
  • Bump Raspberry Pi firmware to latest stable version (#2929)
  • Clean up inconsistencies in kernel configs (#2923)
  • RaspberryPi: Update kernel 6.1.58 - stable_20231030 (#2904)
  • RaspberryPi: Update kernel 6.1.58 - stable_20231024 (#2864)
Home Assistant Yellow
  • Remove kernel HCI driver if no WiFi/Bluetooth module present (#2944) (#2948)
  • Do not start hciuart.service/bthelper@hci0.service if krnbt is used (#2947)
  • Fix miniUART on Yellow with kernel HCI init enabled (#2931)
  • Clean up inconsistencies in kernel configs (#2923)
  • RaspberryPi: Update kernel 6.1.58 - stable_20231030 (#2904)
Home Assistant Green
  • Enable more WiFi drivers for all platforms (#2951)
  • Linux: Update kernel 6.1.63 (#2937)
Open Virtual Appliance
  • Enable more WiFi drivers for all platforms (#2951)
  • Linux: Update kernel 6.1.63 (#2937)
  • Clean up inconsistencies in kernel configs (#2923)
Generic x86-64
  • Enable more WiFi drivers for all platforms (#2951)
  • Linux: Update kernel 6.1.63 (#2937)
  • Clean up inconsistencies in kernel configs (#2923)
Hardkernel ODROID
  • Enable more WiFi drivers for all platforms (#2951)
  • Linux: Update kernel 6.1.63 (#2937)
  • Reduce Tinker and Amlogic kernel configs to defconfigs (#2925)
  • Clean up inconsistencies in kernel configs (#2923)
ASUS Tinker
  • Enable more WiFi drivers for all platforms (#2951)
  • Linux: Update kernel 6.1.63 (#2937)
  • Reduce Tinker and Amlogic kernel configs to defconfigs (#2925)
  • Clean up inconsistencies in kernel configs (#2923)
Khadas VIM Series
  • Enable more WiFi drivers for all platforms (#2951)
  • Linux: Update kernel 6.1.63 (#2937)
  • Clean up inconsistencies in kernel configs (#2923)
Generic aarch64
  • Enable more WiFi drivers for all platforms (#2951)
  • Linux: Update kernel 6.1.63 (#2937)
  • Clean up inconsistencies in kernel configs (#2923)
  • Generic AArch64: Enable options required for virtiofs (#2909) (#2910)

Home Assistant OS

Versienummer 11.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Home Assistant
Download https://github.com/home-assistant/operating-system/releases/tag/11.2
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 04-12-2023 15:53 28

04-12-2023 • 15:53

28

Bron: Home Assistant

Update-historie

14-04 Home Assistant OS 15.2 10
31-03 Home Assistant OS 15.1 19
17-03 Home Assistant OS 15.0 47
27-01 Home Assistant OS 14.2 21
19-12 Home Assistant OS 14.1 16
03-12 Home Assistant OS 14.0 33
15-10 Home Assistant OS 13.2 31
08-'24 Home Assistant OS 13.1 14
08-'24 Home Assistant OS 13.0 33
06-'24 Home Assistant OS 12.4 30
Meer historie

Lees meer

Home Assistant OS

geen prijs bekend

Besturingssystemen

Reacties (28)

-Moderatie-faq
28
28
24
0
0
3
Wijzig sortering
Notifier 2.0 4 december 2023 16:55
Zou dit op een Nuc willen installeren met een i3-7100u met 8gb ram. Is het dan beter dit onder linux te installeren of als Os?
i-chat @Notifier 2.04 december 2023 17:29
Als os want dan werkt de plugin store direct

Voor alles wat je ernaast wilt draaien ja zelfs torrentclient is wel een addon of plugin

Ga je naar een nóg sterkere machine dan kun je misschien beter proxmox of unraid overwegen en de hasOS virtuele machine draaien
GoBieN-Be @Notifier 2.04 december 2023 18:21
HaOS Virtueel bijv onder proxmox.
Dan kun je ook nog andere zaken draaien.
Goldwing1973 @Notifier 2.04 december 2023 19:45
Ik heb 'm draaien op een NUC onder ESXi met daarop nog een aantal andere VM's zoals Unifi en Nginx Reverse proxy.

Draait als een tierelier, beter dan op m'n RPi4.
ESXi kan je gratis downloaden vanaf vmware en ook een gratis lifetime key krijgen van vmware
Notifier 2.0 @Goldwing19734 december 2023 20:24
Heb Unifi op dit moment onder W10 draaien om m'n apparaten van ubiquiti te managen, interessant om te weten dat dit ook samen met HA op VM kan draaien. Zal me wel nog moeten inlezen als ik het op die manier wil doen, heb daar geen ervaring mee. Kan je trouwens je fan van je Nuc op het minimum zetten met deze opstelling?
Heb je een link ofzo waar ik me wat kan verdiepen? Ook dank trouwens aan GoBien-Be en I-chat voor jullie antwoord ;)
vrow @Notifier 2.06 december 2023 00:58
Installeer Debian 14 op een VM en gebruik daarna het script van Glenn R. om de controller (Unifi Network) te installeren. Die regelt alles voor je, inclusief later updates en eenLet’s Encrypt certificaat als je dat wilt.
Zie https://community.ui.com/...61-40a7-82ec-22b17f027776

De backup van je Windows-machine kun je zo inlezen op je Linux omgeving.
Je moet dan alleen even kijken, want het ip-adres is dan anders.
Je kunt, na het herstellen van de backup op Linux, op de dan oude Windows-controller de optie ‘override URL’ invoeren waarmee je alle apparaten de nieuwe url doorgeeft. Dat werkt prima.
Mocht je dat toch fout doen, dan kun je daarna eenvoudig met SSH inloggen op elk apparaat en handmatig de url goed zetten. Mocht dat te lastig zijn, dan kun je ze ook resetten en de url van je Linux invoeren. Daar zijn ze dan al automatisch geadopteerd en krijgen ze direct hun instellingen weer terug. Dat werkt heel fijn. Wel enige kennis van zaken is vereist natuurlijk, maar je had al een controller en je had alles al geadopt dus dat moet lukken dan.
AJediIAm @Notifier 2.04 december 2023 23:07
Ik zou altijd met OS beginning als eerste installatie. Het werkt super fijn en je kan al je tijd besteden aan het leten van Home Assistant. Mocht je na een half jaar meer met (bijvoorbeeld) containers willen doen zou je kunnen switches naar Linux of Proxmox, maar grote kans dat je op HAOS blijft zitten zonder ooit terug te kijken.
0stone0 4 december 2023 16:03
Aardig wat Raspberry Pi changes, helaas nog steeds geen support voor de RPI 5...

https://github.com/home-a...g-system/discussions/2844
MiesvanderLippe @0stone04 december 2023 16:05
Het is de makkelijkste manier, maar ik vind het wel zonde van alle kracht van de Pi5. Zou het zelf gewoon in Docker draaien op die hardware. Kun je met de rest van de rekenkracht nog wat andere diensten hosten.
Borkus @MiesvanderLippe4 december 2023 16:07
Mis je niet een hoop features als je voor een docker container kiest?
UniPer @Borkus4 december 2023 16:10
Hier kun je de verschillen zien per uitvoering:

https://preview.redd.it/2...57cf60e4e41d8ea94e20c2908
vosManz @UniPer4 december 2023 16:43
Dat plaatje is verouderd, back-ups worden inmiddels wel ondersteund door alle uitvoeringen.

https://www.home-assistan...pare-installation-methods
Yarisken @vosManz4 december 2023 21:24
Inderdaad, ik dacht ook al mijn backups lukken :-)
JDFS @Borkus4 december 2023 16:23
Ik heb 2 jaar lang HA gedraaid op een Docker via Unraid. Op een gegeven moment helemaal klaar met alle losse dingen en een Pi erbij gehaald met een SSD. Gemigreerd naar HA OS en wil niet meer terug. Alles is geïntegreerd, geen gedoe meer met IPs of Visual Studio welke niet goed werkt en bovenal: Google Drive Backup.

Docker hoeft ook niet meer offline om een backup te maken en kan gewoon door blijven draaien. Daarnaast, als mijn server uitvalt, draait de Pi gelukkig gewoon door!

Ik had het veel eerder moeten doen!
CP1977 @JDFS4 december 2023 20:19
Heb je geen problemen met je database en dan vooral energie dashboard bij een restore.
Zover ik weet gaat de database verloren bij een restore als in die is corrupt en HA maakt een nieuwe.
Daarbij verlies je wel je energie dashboard, om die rede maak ik regelmatig ook een backup met HA gestopt.
JDFS @CP19774 december 2023 22:40
Hoe bedoel je? Ik heb daar nog geen last van gehad in ieder geval, SSD draait als een zonnetje. Maar ik gebruik het energie dashboard overigens niet!
CP1977 @JDFS6 december 2023 21:49
Issue is vooral met de database en merk je bij energie dashboard, als je die niet gebruikt is er geen issue.
Luchtbakker @Borkus4 december 2023 16:12
Zeker. Daarom zou ik zelf niet snel kiezen voor een docker variant, maar voor een VM. Ik heb op mijn synology nas gewoon een VM van HA draaien, met daarop weer diverse apps uit de HA store.

De grootste voordelen van een docker container zijn de zeer beperkte resources dat het nodig heeft om te functioneren.
snowleopard2 @Borkus4 december 2023 16:17
Ik heb geen add-ons nodig dus gebruik zelf docker.
Zie overzicht tussen de versies
https://www.home-assistan...pare-installation-methods
m.z @Borkus4 december 2023 16:36
Zoals @Luchtbakker aangeeft heb je meer opties met OS/supervisor-installatie. Dit komt met name doordat officieel geen supervised gedraaid kan worden in docker, waaronder je dus geen add ons kan installeren.

Toen ik nog een raspberry pi had, had ik het op de onofficiële weg gedaan, maar ben toen uiteindelijk naar HAOS gegaan op een thinclient. Recent ben ik naar Synology vereist (had nog een NAS nodig :s) en heb nu op een VM draaien. Namelijk worden de unsupported supervisor niet meer support (ironic) of geüpdate op Synology. Al weet niet hoe dit op Rasberry Pi is.
Luchtbakker @MiesvanderLippe4 december 2023 16:14
Ligt er erg aan wat je precies doet. Mijn collega heeft bijvoorbeeld meer dan 100 integraties (geen grapje) draaien op zijn HA, en heeft niet genoeg aan een pi3. Recent is hij overgegaan naar een pi4 en dat is al een heel stuk beter, maar hij zou liever een pi5 willen.

Vergeet niet als je bijvoorbeeld adguard, unifi, wat camera's en dat soort spul hebt draaien het vrij hard kan gaan met je CPU.
UniPer @Luchtbakker4 december 2023 16:50
Ben om deze reden ook overgestapt op Intel NUC's, ESX erop en HA in een VM draaien. Qua performance voorlopig nog langs niet aan m'n max en kan i.c.m. ESX in een cluster draaien waardoor ik ook m'n SPOF elimineer.
UTMachine @Luchtbakker4 december 2023 16:55
Intel NUC of iets x86 is dan de way to go, waarom blijven hangen op een Pi?
AJediIAm @Luchtbakker4 december 2023 23:11
ODroid (zoals Home Assistant Blue) is de aanrader voor als je wat snellers wilt. Het heeft uitstekende ondersteuning van Nabu Casa, is lekker snel en toch energie zuinig.
lenwar
@AJediIAm5 december 2023 10:50
Het nadeel van de Odroid processoren is dat die geen grafische acceleratie hebben (ben ik recentelijk achtergekomen ;) ). Dus stel dat je (zoals @Luchtbakker als voorbeeld heeft met camera's wil werken, kan het heel snel gaan.

Althans. Van wat ik kan vinden zijn er geen standaard opties voor ffmpeg die aanroepbaar zijn voor die chipsets. Mocht je wel wat weten, houd ik me aanbevolen.
0stone0 @MiesvanderLippe4 december 2023 16:10
Helemaal mee eens, alleen zoals @Borkus aankaart mis je dan aardig wat functies.

De add-ons bijvoorbeeld werken niet op de Container variant:

https://www.home-assistan...pare-installation-methods
UniPer @0stone04 december 2023 16:13
Je kunt nog steeds dezelfde add-ons gebruiken, enkel niet beschikbaar via de add-on 'store' welke in HAOS geïntegreerd zit. Je zult dan voor elke toevoeging een container moeten draaien.
Oon @MiesvanderLippe4 december 2023 16:10
Hoezo zonde? Docker overhead is zo laag dat het bijna niet te meten is, alleen het netwerk is meetbaar trager (omdat daar een extra stap tussen zit).

Het grote nadeel van Docker t.o.v. HAOS is dat je met Docker geen gebruik kunt maken van de add-on store, en aangezien het gebrek aan u-boot in de RPi 5 de reden is dat ze deze nog niet ondersteunen neem ik aan dat dat de enige optie is (t.o.v. bijv. HAOS als image draaien).

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq