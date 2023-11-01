Software-update: Home Assistant Core 2023.11.0

Home Assistant logo (79 pix) Versie 2023.11.0 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor homeautomation gemaakt in Python 3. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie over Home Assistant verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons eigen Forum. De volledige releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hier te vinden; dit is de aankondiging daaruit:

2023.11 To-do: Add release title

It seems like I forgot to come up with a release title for this release and left a placeholder in the title. If I only could have it on a to-do list somewhere… Before we dive into this pretty massive release, I want to quickly look back at two amazing things that happened in the past month.

First, we presented chapter 4 of the Year of the Voice, which introduced the new wake word feature in Home Assistant. This really brings the voice assistant experience to the next level, and we are super excited about it! Like have you seen the R5-based voice assistant droid?

Second, we had a security audit performed on Home Assistant by one of the top security auditors in the world! You can read all about it in the blog post. A big shout out to everybody subscribed to Home Assistant Cloud, as you enable us to do these things!

Alright, about this release! It is huge! I love the tile card, and the ability to easily customize the information it shows now is just. But mostly, I’m super stoked about the new to-do lists, which will probably become a very central part of my household. Enjoy the release!

DevaZ 1 november 2023 23:16
Voor de mensen die net als ik HA onder Proxmox hebben draaien en last hebben van onverklaarbaar vastlopen van de HA container... Update de CPU microcode in Proxmox.
smesjz @DevaZ2 november 2023 11:32
Ik heb er geen last van maar lijkt me wel relevant als je Intel VS AMD vermeldt en of je HA in LXC of VM draait.

Ik kan me niet herinneren dat ik een default installatie van proxmox microcode updates heb gezien en ook https://github.com/home-a...3Aissue+proxmox+is%3Aopen laat niks relevant zien. Idem met zoeken op microcode..

Edit: dit heeft vast te maken met jouw comment van 6 oktober in het Proxmox topic waarbij iemand problemen had met Proxmox icm Intel Celeron N6004 met het draaien van een Windows VM.
Dus m.i. compleet irrelevant voor Home Assistant zoals het nu algemeen wordt gesteld.

[Reactie gewijzigd door smesjz op 22 juli 2024 17:28]

Chromoris @DevaZ2 november 2023 02:17
Is dat hetzelfde als HA die even niet meer reageert, alsof hij een aantal seconden lag heeft?
Kecin @DevaZ2 november 2023 11:28
Beschrijving alsjeblieft? Ik draai Proxmox met HA OS in een Vm. De term van CPU microcode updaten zegt me niets (tot dusver nog geen last van vastlopers, maar ook slechts 3 uur terug geüpdatet).

Thanks alvast!
tdn135 1 november 2023 21:15
Met deze update is een door mij gerapporteerde bug opgelost met het energie dashboard. Als je met DSMR reader het energie dashboard vult via MQTT, kun je dat het beste doen met meterstanden en niet via de geregistreerde dagstanden. Als DSMR reader er dan even uitligt, dan zijn je dagstanden namelijk niet correct, meterstanden voorkomt dat.
It is most advisable to not use the “total” and “daily” sources. The regular “reading” sensors provide the most stable source of data for Home Assistant to use. These MQTT values are part of the “Telegram: Split topic” MQTT values within DSMR Reader, so make sure to enable them. See https://www.home-assistant.io/integrations/dsmr_reader/
Je kon de gasmeterstanden niet toewijzen in het energie dashboard door een missende device_class. Wel de daily consumption, maar die is minder handig. Ik heb energie dashboard op de volgende manier ingericht:
dsmr/reading/extra_device_delivered (gas meterstand)
dsmr/reading/electricity_delivered_1 & dsmr/reading/electricity_delivered_2
dsmr/reading/electricity_returned_1 & dsmr/reading/electricity_returned_2

[Reactie gewijzigd door tdn135 op 22 juli 2024 17:28]

RobertMe @tdn1351 november 2023 21:59
Ik heb al een jaar het gasverbruik op het dashboard, middels DSMR reader, dus wat was nu de bug?

Dit zijn de attributes van de sensor:
state_class: total_increasing
unit_of_measurement: m³
device_class: gas
friendly_name: Gas usage
Dus netjes met de (verplichte) state_class, unit_of_measurement, en device_class.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RobertMe op 22 juli 2024 17:28]

tdn135 @RobertMe2 november 2023 06:46
Je kon daarvoor "less than ideal" entiteiten gebruiken. Ik had bijvoorbeeld de dagelijks resettende sensor.dsmr_consumption_gas_delivered gebruikt. Dat was de enige die ik kon configureren. Ik had zelf ook een probleem met sensor.dsmr_consumption_gas_delivered omdat de kosten in het energie dashboard dan ook leeg waren i.p.v. >= 0.
Je kunt op https://github.com/home-assistant/core/issues/102367 de bugmelding teruglezen.

In essentie kun je nu het ook daadwerkelijk zo instellen (vanaf deze versie dus) zoals al lang aangeraden wordt in de documentatie.
RobertMe @tdn1352 november 2023 06:59
Maar wat klopt er dan niet aan de "sensor.dsmr_consumption_gas_delivered" sensor? Deze reset al nooit, en heeft de juiste attributen. Dat het niet wordt aangeraden om sensoren te gebruiken die (bv dagelijks) resetten is mij bekend. Maar de sensor die ik gebruik doet dat ook niet.
DefaultError @tdn1351 november 2023 21:38
Aha, Matter 1.2 is here! ThnX
suy @DefaultError1 november 2023 22:16
If you add a matter (thread) device to ha, can you now add it Google assistant or others? Before it wasn't possible afak.
DefaultError @suy1 november 2023 22:19
I want a tiny computer to manage all my devices. Simple independent.
tinus73 @tdn1352 november 2023 14:06
En ook de bug wanneer je de kW's omzet naar W's. Na elke herstart kon je dit weer opnieuw zetten!
rick de groot @tinus732 november 2023 16:09
dat is gelukkig opgelost, wat was dat een vervelend
Glodenox @tdn1353 november 2023 10:24
Bedankt dat je deze bug gemeld hebt! Zelf heb ik geen gasmeter, dus ik was niet op de hoogte van dit probleem :)
JP1980 1 november 2023 22:50
Even geïnstalleerd om te kijken of ik van de vrij irritante bug af ben dat de device name van een mqqt entity standaard in de omschrijving staat. Helaas nog niet opgelost dus.
ASNNetworks @JP19802 november 2023 00:06
Bedoel je bijvoorbeeld met een bewegingssensor, dat het dan Keuken Beweging Beweging heet etc? Als je dat bedoelt; dit is geen bug en zal ook niet opgelost worden. Dit is een paar maanden geleden gemeld (lang draadje ook op de community forum) over de wijzigingen vanuit MQTT en dat Home Assistant daarin mee moet. Met de update van augustus is dat volgens mij op deze manier geïmplementeerd.

Ook Zigbee2mqtt heeft daar in september een update voor gekregen, om daar mee om te gaan. Indien je Zigbee2mqtt gebruikt en je sensoren het apparaat type in de naam hebben staan, is de oplossing om het vanuit Zigbee2mqtt de HA naam zonder device name te vermelden. HA plakt standaard de device type erachter, waardoor je het dan niet meer dubbel hebt. Gebruik je een andere MQTT integratie, dan moet de dev dus een update uitbrengen.
JP1980 @ASNNetworks2 november 2023 09:18
Inderdaad dat is het issue. Bij mij is het een device die mijn warmtepomp helemaal monitort. Zijn wel een stuk of 100 entiteiten. Ik had toevallig net de vorige update geïnstalleerd dus had de bug nog maar kort. Was er nog niet ingedoken. Maar heb de entiteiten verwijderd en opnieuw toegevoegd en nu staan ze goed. Wel een beetje een gedoe. Maar goed verder erg blij met HA.
dutchnltweaker 1 november 2023 21:14
Home assistant release party, vanuit home assistant is nu live: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QlpC0LFM8l8 met uitleg over de veranderingen. Ook kan je nu vragen stellen live.

[Reactie gewijzigd door dutchnltweaker op 22 juli 2024 17:28]

Toets 1 november 2023 22:12
Ik lees de release notes inclusief breaking changes altijd goed door voordat ik update. Gaat al lange tijd zonder noemenswaardige issues goed.
JeroenH @Toets2 november 2023 14:24
Precies, dat is een heel verstandige methode en ik heb (mede) daardoor ook nog nooit problemen gehad met HA zelf. Wel één of twee keer met integraties, maar ja...

Wat ik verder bijna altijd ook wel doe, is niet de x.y.0 update installeren, maar even een paar dagen wachten op de x.y.1 update die meestal wel een paar dagen later volgt. Dat doe ik meer omdat me dat een keer een update installeren bespaart ;)

Plus, ik laat dagelijks automatisch een backup maken, maar ik maak en exporteer er net voor het installeren van een update toch even eentje extra. Voor je weet maar nooit :)

Overigens een leuke extra functionaliteit in het Energy Dashboard in deze update; je kunt een willekeurige datum range weergeven. Ik hoop dat dit een voorbode is van meer ontwikkeling rondom het Energy Dashboard en energiebeheer in het algemeen. Ik denk dat een pakket als HA op dat vlak veel zou kunnen doen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door JeroenH op 22 juli 2024 17:28]

Vhond 2 november 2023 08:53
https://www.home-assistant.io/changelogs/core-2023.11 werkt beter als link voor de release notes
Kraay89 2 november 2023 09:27
Ik heb de update al enkele malen geprobeerd te installeren, maar hij is tot dusverre nog niet gelukt. (via de companion app) hij blijft maar zeuren om te updaten.
Vinnie.1234 2 november 2023 12:13
Gister tot 4 keer aan toe geprobeerd te upgraden. Deed er telkens ongeveer een half uur over. HA startte en had de nieuwe functies. Een paar minuten later was die weer onbereikbaar en werd alles teruggedraaid. Nergens Logs te vinden.

Eigenwijs dat ik ben vandaag gewoon opnieuw geprobeerd en dit keer ging het vlekkeloos :D. Update draait en de TODO's ook gelijk toegevoegd. Altijd leuke nieuwe speeltjes om mee te prutsen!
Kraay89 @Vinnie.12342 november 2023 13:12
Ik heb gisteren ook meerdere pogingen gedaan, Als het jouw inmiddels ook gelukt is, dan probeer ik het zo nog maar eens opnieuw
Vinnie.1234 @Kraay892 november 2023 14:13
Niet dat ik blij ben dat je problemen had, maar toch blij met je reactie. Dan weet ik dat het niet aan mij heeft gelegen.

Enige verschil met gister is trouwens dat ik het gister via de App deed en vandaag via de browser. Lijkt me sterk dat dat er iets mee te maken kan hebben, maar je weet maar nooit!

Succes!
Kraay89 @Vinnie.12343 november 2023 09:20
Helaas... nog niet gelukt. ik zal de browser eens proberen...
Vinnie.1234 @Kraay893 november 2023 10:11
Balen, ben heel benieuwd of dat het verschil maakt. Want dan weet ik dat ook voor de volgende keer
DefaultError 1 november 2023 21:25
Ik kan niet wachten om ermee te beginnen. Nu nog de Matter functie en ik ben om.
AJediIAm @DefaultError1 november 2023 21:37
Matter 1.2 wordt met deze release ondersteund. Waar wacht je nog op?
DefaultError @AJediIAm1 november 2023 21:40
Zag ik, precies op het goede moment ingeschakeld op YouTube. Zat er al een half jaar op te wachten.
AJediIAm @DefaultError1 november 2023 21:43
Matter 1.1 en 1.0 werden ook al sinds hun release (of kort daarna) ondersteund.

[Reactie gewijzigd door AJediIAm op 22 juli 2024 17:28]

DefaultError @AJediIAm1 november 2023 21:56
Nog geen eenduidige duidelijke hardware Tread met Matter. Die combinaties. Het wordt nu breder gedeeld hoor ik uit de release party.
AJediIAm @DefaultError1 november 2023 23:07
De Home Assistant SkyConnect bestaat ook al een tijdje.
Geen rede meer om te wachten dus ;-)
suy 1 november 2023 22:19
Is it possible to remove all the voice stuff?
Don't need it and slows down my system.
MoonRaven @suy1 november 2023 23:17
I don't see any performance problems with it on, but.. https://www.home-assistant.io/integrations/default_config/
Instead of default_config: in the configuration.yaml
use:
automation:
#assist_pipeline:
backup:
bluetooth:
config:
conversation:
counter:
dhcp:
energy:
frontend:
hardware:
history:
homeassistant_alerts:
cloud:
image_upload:
input_boolean:
input_button:
input_datetime:
input_number:
input_select:
input_text:
logbook:
logger:
map:
media_source:
mobile_app:
my:
network:
person:
schedule:
scene:
script:
ssdp:
stream:
sun:
system_health:
tag:
timer:
usb:
webhook:
zeroconf:
zone:

And remove the duplicates Visual Studio Code lists.
haling @suy1 november 2023 22:57
Do you have any proof for that statement?
lenwar @haling2 november 2023 06:42
In de basis is ieder stuk actief software dat je niet nodig hebt overbodig. Of je het actief zal merken is inderdaad een ander verhaal.

Ik heb zelf mijn HA zonder de default_config regel en alleen de items actief staan die ik gebruik. (Zoals @MoonRaven hieronder beschrijft)
Denk hierbij aan zaken als assis_pipeline, conversation, bluetooth, image_upload, enz.

Het primaire voordeel voor mij is dat die componenten dan ook uit de interface verdwijnen.
Zo zou ik het liefst ook Blueprints uit willen zetten. Helaas heb ik die optie niet. Ik vind het jammer dat wanneer ik een automation wil maken dat ik nog een klik moet doen dat ik geen blueprint wil gebruiken. Niet onoverkomelijk natuurlijk. Het is niet zo dat ik iedere dag 40 nieuwe dingen maak, maar als ik het niet gebruik, wil ik het ook uit kunnen zetten.
((Puur persoonlijk hoor))

Edit: autocorrupt

[Reactie gewijzigd door lenwar op 22 juli 2024 17:28]

langestefan @suy2 november 2023 00:07
Waarom praat je engels?
GeroldM @langestefan2 november 2023 04:55
Misschien is @MoonRaven wel in staat om Nederlands te lezen, maar (nog) niet zeker genoeg om het Nederlands te schrijven.

In dit deel van de wereld waar ik leef (Zuid-Amerika), vind men Nederlands erg raar klinken. De meeste beschouwen het als een naardere versie van Duits, als ze het verschil al zowiezo horen.

Ook heb ik wel eens getracht om Nederlandse spellingsregels uit te leggen aan een schone Latina die haar Belgische vriendje wou verassen met een paar zinnen in het Nederlands. Ik dus de officiele taallessen die Nederland aanbied aan personen die in NL willen gaan wonen/werken gedownload en dat dus geprobeerd aan haar uit te leggen.

Ze vervloekte al snel de grote hoeveelheid aan regels en zag na enkele lessen af. Alhoewel ze vloeiend Spaans, het Braziliaanse Portugees en Guarani spreekt, vond ze Nederlands maar niets. Voor haar werden veel teveel worden gevormd met rochelende keelklanken. Spaans klinkt volgens haar veel beter, want het lijkt meer op zingen, terwijl NL eerder klinkt als iemand die op zijn/haar sterfbed ligt te rochelen.

Over schrijven in het Nederlands, dat was nog vervelender voor haar. Zij werkt bij een bank als manager, niet als leuk aangekleed poppetje (wat hier best vaak gebeurt). Dom was ze allerminst. Het schrijven ging haar nog slechter af.

Ik kan me dus voorstellen dat er genoeg mensen zijn die wel Nederlands tot hun kunnen nemen, maar zich daarin niet kunnen (of durven) uiten.

Maar goed, dat is mijn ervaring hier in den vreemde, wie weet ben ik wel aan het projecteren.
Aikon @GeroldM2 november 2023 06:21
Als je je vriend daadwerkelijk wilt verassen is een taal die klinkt alsof iemand op z'n sterfbed klinkt toch juist ideaal?
MoonRaven @GeroldM2 november 2023 09:08
Ik kan het beiden prima, maar ik was ook niet degene die in het Engels begon ;)
batteries4ever @GeroldM2 november 2023 12:24
Eens met die beschrijving van haar, maar dat maakt Nederlands wel tot een geweldige taal om ten vloeken. GVD krijg je in beschaafde talen nooit zo "mooi"...
langestefan @GeroldM2 november 2023 12:52
Wat een raar verhaal. Op tweakers praat je gewoon nederlands.
Sebastian1313 @langestefan3 november 2023 08:06
Wat een raar verhaal. Op tweakers praat je gewoon nederlands.
Ohw dat heb ik natuurlijk weer niet gezien. Waar staat dat?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

