Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.84.0 uitgebracht en hoewel het al november is, wordt deze versie als de oktoberuitgave aangeboden. Uitgebreide informatie over deze release is op deze pagina te vinden. Dit is de aankondiging:
October 2023 (version 1.84)
Welcome to the October 2023 release of Visual Studio Code. There are many updates in this version that we hope you'll like, some of the key highlights include:
- More audio cues - New audio cues to indicate clear, save, and format activity.
- Activity bar position - Move Activity bar to the top for compact display.
- Hide editor tabs - Show multiple, single, or no editor tabs.
- Maximize Editor Groups - Quickly expand the active Editor Group.
- Python improvements - Better run code in terminal, easier virtual environment creation.
- FastAPI tutorial - Learn about developing Python FastAPI apps with VS Code.
- Gradle for Java - Improved support for Java Gradle projects.
- Preview: GitHub Copilot - Chat "agents", generate commit messages, terminal support.
If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.