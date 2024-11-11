Astonsoft heeft versie 12.1 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze personal information manager maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen te gebruiken, waaronder het Nederlands.
EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan er niet met de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Microsoft, Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. Uitgebreide informatie over versie 12 zijn op deze pagina te vinden. Deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New in EssentialPIM 12.1
** Only in EssentialPIM Pro
- Calendar enhancements:
- Add new calendars with a single click.
- Switch between different view options quickly using the Layout button in the Calendar’s Agenda view toolbar.
- Select the number of days, weeks, or months to display via the Week, Month, and Year toolbar buttons. **
- Choose the preferred position for today's date in the Month view (top, middle, or default). **
- New Default Passwords View: Vertical View (Entries).
- Favorite Mail Folders: Right-click to mark mail folders as favorites for quick access in a separate section.
- Customizable Views: Save and apply templates for views in Calendar, Tasks, Contacts, and Mail, with templates now storing column attributes such as availability, width, order, and sorting. **
- Create Entries from Related Items: Easily create new entries directly from the Related Items tab. **
- Ruler Indents & Margins: Indents and margins are now remembered individually for each note leaf. **
- Outlook 365 Synchronization: Enjoy support for category colors when syncing with Outlook 365. **
- Unified Column Options: Take advantage of consistent options for working with columns across all table views.
- Mail Contact Icon: Quickly determine whether a contact in mail is already in your contact list by checking the icon in the message header.
- Notes Organization: Choose to sort only sub-items for better organization in Notes.
- Improved Backup Options: Easily manage backup settings and cancel in-progress backups at any time.