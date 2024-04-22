Software-update: Audacity 3.5.0

Audacity logo (75 pix) Versie 3.5.0 van Audacity is uitgekomen. Deze opensource-audio-editor, die beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan geluid opnemen, en wav-, aiff-, ogg- en mp3-bestanden importeren en exporteren. Het programma heeft een ongelimiteerde undo-functie en heeft daarnaast een grote verzameling effecten aan boord, zoals fade-in en fade-out, echo, tempowijziging en ruisonderdrukking. Meer effecten kunnen eenvoudig worden toegevoegd, want het programma ondersteunt onder meer Nyquist-, vst- en ladspa-plug-ins. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Major changes
  • Cloud project saving
    We've introduced a new cloud-saving feature that allows you to save your Audacity projects to audio.com. This allows you to work from any device, share & collaborate with others and restore previous versions if something went wrong.
  • Automatic tempo detection
    Audacity can now automatically detect the tempo of imported loops, and adjust them to be in tempo. Tempo detection is done via both audio analysis and metadata checking. If you want to prepare your loop for automatic tempo detection without relying on audio analysis, both acidizer tempo tags or simply writing "123 bpm" anywhere into the filename work.
    Automatic tempo detection can be turned off via Preferences -> Import/Export.
  • Pitch shifting
    You now can non-destructively change the pitch of a clip by holding Alt and pressing the Up and Down arrow keys. Alternatively, you can click on the overflow menu (...) and select "Pitch and speed...". When changing the pitch this way, an arrow in the UI indicates how much you've shifted it.
Additions
  • Added an option to skip plugin scanning to Preferences -> Effects.
  • Added an overflow menu, as well as speed and pitch indicators to clips.
  • Added subtitle formats for labels. Export to WebVTT and SubRip and import of SubRip files is now supported.
Changes
  • Reworked the plugin manager.
  • Improved accessibility.
  • When zooming in vertically (Ctrl+scroll on the vertical scale), the zeroline now remains centered. Moving the vertical zoom off-center still is possible via Shift+scroll on the vertical scale.
  • Changed the look of the selection adjust cursors (previously pointing fingers on Windows and macOS, now look like >| everywhere).
  • Changed the timeline options button from a green triangle to a settings gear. From it, you can switch between Beats & Measures or hh:mm:ss timeline rulers, set various preferences regarding to looping, as well as playhead behaviors: "Scroll view to playhead" (previously: "Update display while playing") and "Continuous scrolling" (previously: Pinned Play Head).
  • Improved BSD support.
  • macOS: Changed the Audacity.app icon on macOS to fit new design guidelines.
  • Reordered some menus.
  • Moved OK/Cancel buttons of effects to the bottom.
Removals

There have been a number of removals of niche features to simplify the app. This should make the app a bit less overwhelming to use, and also will speed up future development as fewer things need to be considered.

  • Removed the read-only mouse preferences page.
  • Removed Printing options.
  • Removed Screenshot tool. To make a screenshot, use Win+Shift+S (Windows) or Cmd+Shift+4 (Mac) instead.
  • Removed Karaoke view.
  • Removed the "solo=none" preference.
  • Removed timeline tooltips preference.
  • Removed "dragging selection edges" preference.
  • Removed some warning dialogs and associated preferences.
  • Removed "scrolling left of zero" preference.
  • Replaced "Advanced Vertical Zooming" with new always-on behavior.
  • Removed some vertical zoom presets.
  • Removed EQ XML to TXT converter, which was needed for the Audacity 2.3 -> 2.4 transition. It is now a plugin instead, downloadable here.
  • Removed the "Vocal reduction and isolation" effect. As a replacement on Windows and Linux, the Intel OpenVINO plugins work better and on a wider array of content, including mono tracks. The old effect still can be downloaded from here.
Bugfixes
  • Fixed a number of dialogs that were able to grow too large to fit on the screen.
  • #2133 Fixed the playback cursor sometimes desynchronizing with actual playback.
  • #3723 #5615 Fixed the GetInfo scripting command.
  • #5283 Fixed "Reset configuration" command breaking modules preference page.
  • #5389 Fixed stereo tracks randomly splitting into mono.
  • #5500 The Export Audio -> (external program) option remembers the command line argument again.
  • #5670 #3903 Fixed the Compressor effect sometimes corrupting audio.
  • #5580 #4952 Fixed Timer Record sometimes failing to export.
  • #5681 Fixed incorrect level measurements for mono tracks in Noise Gate effect.
  • #5750 When exporting multiple files, the mono/stereo setting is now honored properly.
  • #5848 Fixed some effects failing when language is set to German, Korean, Dutch, Slovenian, or Turkish.
  • #5868 #1548 Fixed 8 and 9 inputs not working on keyboard inputs which have AltGr+8/9 mean [ and ].
  • #5858 Fixed Audacity crashing when making a stereo track using keyboard.
  • #5976 Fixed the "Set default" button not working in the metadata editor.
  • #5977 Linux: Fixed a memory leak in Wayland by explicitly running on X11.

Audacity 2.2.0 light theme screenshot (810 pix)

Versienummer 3.5.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Audacity
Download https://www.audacityteam.org/download/
Bestandsgrootte 15,34MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 22-04-2024 16:54 6

22-04-2024 • 16:54

6

Bron: Audacity

Update-historie

13-03 Audacity 3.7.3 0
10-03 Audacity 3.7.2 1
12-12 Audacity 3.7.1 1
31-10 Audacity 3.7.0 0
19-09 Audacity 3.6.4 5
04-09 Audacity 3.6.3 0
07-'24 Audacity 3.6.1 0
07-'24 Audacity 3.6.0 4
04-'24 Audacity 3.5.1 9
04-'24 Audacity 3.5.0 6
Meer historie

Lees meer

Audacity

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
Design en multimedia

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
6
6
5
0
0
1
Wijzig sortering
JSBach 22 april 2024 17:16
Ook heel fijn om met Audacity heel nauwkeurig een uitsnede uit bijv. een mp3 te snijden, en die afzonderlijk te saven. Door de zoom functie werkt dit zeer precies.
crazyboy01 @JSBach22 april 2024 17:41
Inderdaad! Ik heb dit altijd gezien als een soort Paint voor audio. Het is zeer basic, maar je kan tot op de puntjes bijvoorbeeld een verse uit een nummer verwijderen zonder dat je daar tijdens het luisteren iets van merkt, zolang je gelijke refreinen of instrumentalen juist laat aansluiten. Of inderdaad juist heel nauwkeurig een deel tot op de milliseconde uitsnijden.
DikkieDick @JSBach23 april 2024 10:00
Klopt. Gebruik ik bv van Youtube gedownload concert, wat dan 1 groot bestand is, om in stukjes te knippen en de afzonderlijke numemrs op te slaan. Werkt uitstekend. Vroeger in de jaren 90 gebruikte ik CoolEdit om mp3tjes (gegenereerd van mijn oude cassettebandjes) wat op te kalefateren. Heel veel tijd destijds ingestoken. :-)
xtreme_lunatic 22 april 2024 17:03
Na zeker 20 (?) jaar vandaag gebruikt op een nummer van een LP (welke niet digitaal te krijgen is) om te zetten. Nostalgische UI, maar werkt naar mijn mening perfect.
maartend 22 april 2024 18:23
Veel in gebruik om pop quizzen mee te maken. Werkt perfect en snel voor me.
0x1FE 23 april 2024 01:32
https://github.com/intel/openvino-plugins-ai-audacity :)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq