Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 125.0.2

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft een update voor versie 125 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. De browser vereist sinds versie 116 minimaal Windows 10 of macOS 10.15. In versie 125.0 is een functie toegevoegd die downloads van twijfelachtige bronnen proactief blokkeert. Dit bleek echter niet helemaal te werken zoals bedoeld en is in deze update weer verwijderd. Mozilla gaat er mee aan de slag en zal het op een later tijdstip alsnog toevoegen.

Fixed
  • Reverted the changes recently shipped in Firefox 125 that more proactively blocked downloads from potentially untrustworthy URLs. The changes caused unexpected problems with downloading files in some situations. We plan to fix and re-enable these protections in a future release. (Bug 1892069)

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 125.0.2 voor Windows (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 125.0.2 voor Linux (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 125.0.2 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 125.0.2 voor Windows (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 125.0.2 voor Linux (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 125.0.2 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 125.0.2 voor Windows (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 125.0.2 voor Linux (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 125.0.2 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox - about schem op Windows 11

Versienummer 125.0.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 22-04-2024 18:30
16 • submitter: Technomania

22-04-2024 • 18:30

16

Submitter: Technomania

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Update-historie

02-05 Mozilla Firefox 138.0.1 8
29-04 Mozilla Firefox 138.0 11
16-04 Mozilla Firefox 137.0.2 8
08-04 Mozilla Firefox 137.0.1 29
01-04 Mozilla Firefox 137.0 17
28-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0.4 8
25-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0.3 16
18-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0.2 35
11-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0.1 6
04-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0 23
Meer historie

Lees meer

Mozilla Firefox

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Browsers Mozilla Firefox

Reacties (16)

-Moderatie-faq
16
16
11
1
0
5
Wijzig sortering
tom.cx 22 april 2024 19:24
Blijft een fijne browser. 10 keer liever Firefox dan Chrome.
Jazco2nd
@tom.cx22 april 2024 20:39
Inderdaad. Maar vind eens 1 Nederlandse overheid instantie, nationaal of lokaal (gemeente) die het gebruikt. Ze zitten massaal op Edge. En anders Chrome. Bizar.
sfranken @Jazco2nd23 april 2024 02:01
Ik gok omdat zowel Edge als Chrome ondersteunig hebben voor zakelijk beheer (profielen, policies, etc). Laatste keer dat ik keek had Firefox op Windows dat (nog?) niet.
rbr320 @sfranken23 april 2024 02:55
Dan is het lang geleden dat je daar naar gekeken hebt, want Firefox ondersteund Windows GPO sinds 2018.

https://support.mozilla.o...icies-overview-enterprise
https://github.com/mozilla/policy-templates/releases?page=7
sfranken @rbr32023 april 2024 11:58
Dat klopt, windows doe ik zeer weinig mee
rbr320 @sfranken23 april 2024 14:46
Same, ik moest het opzoeken ;)
rbr320 @Jazco2nd23 april 2024 02:57
Ik ben momenteel gedetacheerd bij DICTU en daar is Firefox wel degelijk een van de browsers die op de werkplek wordt ondersteund.
Jazco2nd
@rbr32023 april 2024 07:38
Dictu werkt toch gewoon met meerdere ICT leveranciers? Ik kan je vertellen dat 1 van de grotere, wel Firefox ondersteund, maar voor het maken van aangepaste (ipv de standaard) schermen is alleen Chrome ondersteund. Wat bizar is.. want dit staat niet in de browser requirements van deze partij, daar worden Safari, Firefox, Edge en Chrome genoemd.
rbr320 @Jazco2nd23 april 2024 09:05
DICTU heeft meerdere afdelingen waar verschillende dingen gebeuren. Ik werk op een afdeling waar (web)applicaties worden ontwikkeld, onderhouden en gehost voor een specifieke klant. Deze webapplicaties werken allemaal prima in Firefox en ook de oplossingen van andere leveranciers die binnen deze omgeving worden gebruikt werken prima in Firefox.
voor het maken van aangepaste (ipv de standaard) schermen is alleen Chrome ondersteund.
Ik snap dan ook niet wat je hiermee bedoelt of over welke applicatie/leverancier je het hebt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door rbr320 op 22 juli 2024 18:05]

lenwar
@Jazco2nd23 april 2024 10:08
Nou ja. Bekijk het zo.

Als je al vuistdiep in Microsoft zit, dus stel je gebruikt MS-Office, Teams, Azure DevOps, SharePoint, Azure Cloud-toepassingen incl. zaken als Entra ID (voormalig Azure AD) voor federated toegang tot diensten die je afneemt van derden, enz. Dan is het toch logisch om ook standaard Edge aan te bieden aan je gebruikers? Microsoft maakt het heel makkelijk toepasbaar en beheersbaar om alles 'gewoon te laten werken'.

Vanuit een bedrijfs/overheids-insteek: Je browser is slechts een middel om bij je webdiensten te komen en dan is Edge een prima browser. Hij doet gewoon wat hij moet doen. Waarom zou je dan 'ook' Firefox aanbieden, als de browser die je toch al hebt voor 100% van de zakelijke doeleinden voldoet. (indien Edge niet voldoet, wordt het een ander verhaal natuurlijk.)

En begrijp me niet verkeerd, hè? Ik vind zelf Firefox ook een fijnere browser dan Edge, maar het is niet zo dat Edge een onwerkbaar gedrocht is. (Ik heb zelf nooit wat anders gebruikt dan Firefox sinds dag 1, om zo nu en dan is een klein uitstapje naar een andere om te kijken of die ook fijn was.)
Wouterie 22 april 2024 19:01
Toch wel grappig dat de term 'shipped' wordt gebruikt. Ik snap dat het jargon is, maar als men over 1000 jaar deze tekst opgraaft dan denken ze dat Firefox per boot werd afgeleverd.
beerse
@Wouterie22 april 2024 19:28
Tja, verschepen of het schip in gaan, taal technisch dicht bij elkaar maar qua betekenis toch iets heel verschillends.

Bedenk dat in het Engels (Amerikaans):
- iets over de weg versturen: 'SHIPment'
- iets over zee versturen: 'CARgo'.

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 22 juli 2024 18:05]

Wouterie @beerse22 april 2024 21:09
Hmm... Ik kan geen officiële definitie vinden dat in het (Amerikaans) Engels shipment is verbonden aan wegvervoer, wel dat het over goederen gaat. En cargo: "Cargo is the goods carried by a ship, aircraft, or other large vehicle." Cargo lijkt meer over de goederen te gaan terwijl shipment over het proces van het vervoeren van cargo gaat. Shipped is meer zoiets als het verzonden zijn van goederen.
Awel, we weten wat ze bedoelen, maar het is toch een beetje vreemd voelend om een term als 'verschepen' te gebruiken bij een software release.
beerse
@Wouterie22 april 2024 21:36
Tegenwoordig is het verschepen van software vreemd. Maar in de vorige eeuw werd software op tapes, diskettes en andere fysieke media verspreid. Dat moest toen ook echt in een doos met een adres-stikker er op verstuurd worden.
Wouterie @beerse23 april 2024 15:50
Collega's op het werk hebben het nog regelmatig over 'computers inspoelen'. Sommige termen slijten bar slecht.
sfranken @beerse23 april 2024 15:54
In het verlengde daarvan, tar (van tar.gz, tar.xz, etc) is letterlijk "tape archives". Sommige termen inderdaad

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq