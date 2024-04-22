Mozilla heeft een update voor versie 125 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. De browser vereist sinds versie 116 minimaal Windows 10 of macOS 10.15. In versie 125.0 is een functie toegevoegd die downloads van twijfelachtige bronnen proactief blokkeert. Dit bleek echter niet helemaal te werken zoals bedoeld en is in deze update weer verwijderd. Mozilla gaat er mee aan de slag en zal het op een later tijdstip alsnog toevoegen.

Fixed Reverted the changes recently shipped in Firefox 125 that more proactively blocked downloads from potentially untrustworthy URLs. The changes caused unexpected problems with downloading files in some situations. We plan to fix and re-enable these protections in a future release. (Bug 1892069)

