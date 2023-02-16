Software-update: PTGui 12.20

PTGui logo (34 pix)Een regelmatig besproken stukje software in het Foto & Video Workflow-subforum is PTGui. Dit programma richt zich op het maken en aanpassen van samengestelde beelden. Dat kan een verticaal of horizontaal panorama zijn, maar ook één groot beeld met een enorme resolutie dat samengesteld is uit talloze afzonderlijke opnames. Met een stapel foto's als invoer kan het programma daarna zelf uitzoeken hoe ze naast elkaar gezet moeten worden. Voor het rekenintensieve deel kan bovendien via OpenCL de gpu worden ingezet om sneller klaar te zijn. Het beschikt over verschillende opties, waarbij het met PTGui Pro ook mogelijk wordt om onder andere hdr-foto's te combineren, bewegende objecten te maskeren en het kijkpunt aan te passen. In versie 12.20 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 12.20:
  • Fixed: The numbered control point markers in the Control Points tab could disappear
  • Fixed: Errors 'could not open file for writing' or 'Assertion Failed' could occur when running PTGui under different user accounts on the same computer.
  • Fixed: If the project consisted of a single set of bracketed images, with individual (unlinked) yaw/pitch/roll, the 'Generate Control Points' menu item was incorrectly greyed out.
  • Fixed: 'Fit Panorama' could result in a panorama size a few pixels too small
  • Added lens profile for the Insta360 Titan camera. Beware though, even with this lens profile, images from this camera will stitch badly due to the large parallax.
  • Some updates to the German translation

PTGui

Versienummer 12.20
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website PTGui
Download https://www.ptgui.com/download.html
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 16-02-2023 09:03
3 • submitter: ehtweak

16-02-2023 • 09:03

3

Submitter: ehtweak

Bron: PTGui

Update-historie

09-06 PTGui 13.2 0
18-03 PTGui 13.1 0
02-02 PTGui 13.00 14
27-09 PTGui 12.27 0
05-'24 PTGui 12.26 0
04-'24 PTGui 12.25 4
11-'23 PTGui 12.24 10
10-'23 PTGui 12.23 0
07-'23 PTGui 12.22 5
03-'23 PTGui 12.21 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

PTGui

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (3)

-Moderatie-faq
3
3
3
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
pmeter 16 februari 2023 10:02
Ik zie heel vaak updates van PTGui op Tweakers.net. Betekent dit dat de resultaten veel beter zijn dan zo'n 3 jaar geleden? Of zijn er gewoon heel vaak minor fixes en uitbreidingen voor nieuwe functies zonder dat de kernfunctie perse verbeterd is?
hans3702 @pmeter16 februari 2023 21:41
Ik denk dat een blik op https://ptgui.com/versionhistory.html wat trouwens de link in het grijze blok is onder website het antwoord op deze vraag geeft.

En ook Wikipedia, een zoekmachine of ChatGPT helpen je met het antwoord op je vraag
Het format van het versienummer kan verschillen tussen softwareproducten en producenten, maar over het algemeen zijn de getallen als volgt georganiseerd:

<major>.<minor>.<patch>

Het eerste getal (major) geeft de belangrijkste versie van de software aan en wordt verhoogd wanneer er belangrijke veranderingen of nieuwe functionaliteit zijn geïntroduceerd. Dit kan betekenen dat er grote veranderingen zijn aangebracht in de interface van de software of dat er nieuwe functies zijn toegevoegd die eerder niet beschikbaar waren.

Het tweede getal (minor) geeft aan dat er minder belangrijke wijzigingen of updates zijn doorgevoerd in de software. Dit kunnen bug fixes, kleine verbeteringen of nieuwe functies zijn die minder impact hebben op de gebruikerservaring dan de grote veranderingen die worden aangebracht in de major updates.

Het derde getal (patch) wordt gebruikt om aan te geven dat er kleine fouten of bugs zijn opgelost in de software. Dit kan betekenen dat er kleine problemen zijn aangepakt die eerder niet waren opgemerkt.
Aanpassing layout

[Reactie gewijzigd door hans3702 op 22 juli 2024 17:08]

magician2000 @hans370217 februari 2023 01:22
Leuk hoor, zo'n opsomming van wijzigingen, maar feitelijk beantwoord dat de door @pmeter gestelde vraag niet tot nauwelijks.

Ja, je kunt lezen of veranderingen waarbij je in kunt schatten of die meer of minder impact kunnen hebben op de uiteindelijke resultaten van de afbeeldingen, maar daarmee heb je nog geen praktijk informatie.

Ik werk niet met een nieuwere versie dan @pmeter, dus kan die vraag ook niet beantwoorden. Wellicht dat iemand ervaring heeft met de nieuwere versies en wat meer kan vertellen.

Hier wat linkjes naar de grote(re) wijzigingen in versie 10, 11 en 12.
What's new in PTGui 10? (29 July 2014)

What's new in PTGui 11? (19 June 2018)

What's new in PTGui 12? (10 March 2021)

Overigens zijn de upgrade prijzen, met name van wat oudere versies en zeker ook Pro fors te noemen.

Upgrades PTGui standard
Ouder dan versie 10 naar versie 12 € 158,51
Versie 10 naar versie 12 € 80,75
Versie 11 naar versie 12 € 80,75

Upgrades PTGui Pro
Ouder dan versie 10 naar versie 12 € 313,39
Versie 10 naar versie 12 € 179,08
Versie 11 naar versie 12 € 179,08

Prijzen licenties (persoonlijk - standard of Pro)

Prijzen upgrades (persoonlijk - standaard of Pro)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq