Een regelmatig besproken stukje software in het Foto & Video Workflow-subforum is PTGui. Dit programma richt zich op het maken en aanpassen van samengestelde beelden. Dat kan een verticaal of horizontaal panorama zijn, maar ook één groot beeld met een enorme resolutie dat samengesteld is uit talloze afzonderlijke opnames. Met een stapel foto's als invoer kan het programma daarna zelf uitzoeken hoe ze naast elkaar gezet moeten worden. Voor het rekenintensieve deel kan bovendien via OpenCL de gpu worden ingezet om sneller klaar te zijn. Het beschikt over verschillende opties, waarbij het met PTGui Pro ook mogelijk wordt om onder andere hdr-foto's te combineren, bewegende objecten te maskeren en het kijkpunt aan te passen. In versie 12.20 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 12.20: Fixed: The numbered control point markers in the Control Points tab could disappear

Fixed: Errors 'could not open file for writing' or 'Assertion Failed' could occur when running PTGui under different user accounts on the same computer.

Fixed: If the project consisted of a single set of bracketed images, with individual (unlinked) yaw/pitch/roll, the 'Generate Control Points' menu item was incorrectly greyed out.

Fixed: 'Fit Panorama' could result in a panorama size a few pixels too small

Added lens profile for the Insta360 Titan camera. Beware though, even with this lens profile, images from this camera will stitch badly due to the large parallax.

Some updates to the German translation