Microsoft heeft de vijfde update voor versie 17.4.0 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving, verkrijgbaar voor Windows en macOS, beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een nieuwe vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.4 is op deze pagina van Microsoft te vinden. Dit is de changelog voor versie 17.4.5:
Issues Addressed in this release
- Fixed a regression in the STL that could cause copies of std::string not to be null-terminated when linking objects produced by older versions of Visual Studio 2022 with those produced by Visual Studio 2022 version 17.4 or later.
- Fixed a binary compatibility break in std::async() for programs built with VS 2015, which could lead to crashes caused by an invalid_operation exception reaching a noexcept function.
- Fixed a regression in the STL that caused std::find or std::count to fail when searching for negative signed integral values in ranges of unsigned integral elements.
- Fixed a bug where returned variables would sometimes not appear in the Watch or Locals window of Visual Studio during debugging.
- Multiple statements in a single code block which contained nested calls to the compiler intrinsic function '__builtin_offsetof' could cause the C++ compiler to crash. To avoid the crash, un-nest the __builtin_offsetof intrinsic calls.
- Local variables are displayed and evaluated in Locals and Watch windows when debugging Windows Forms constructors.
- Fixed an issue where @bind:get, @bind:set, and @bind:after attribute modifiers were not recognized, causing design time errors.
- Fixed the change signature refactoring bug called out in Exception in
ChangeSignatureCodeRefactoringProviderafter wrong automatic closing brace placement · Issue #65298 · dotnet/roslyn (github.com).
- Fixed an issue where the terminal would cause a crash when no workloads were installed and the machine didn't have the C++ redistributable package installed.
- Resolves a problem where VS might freeze when opening a XAML file.
- Updated CPython interpreter to version 3.9.13.
- Adds Xcode 14.2 support.
- Updates .NET MAUI to 7.0.59 (SR3), see https://aka.ms/dotnet-maui-releases for release notes.
- Updates to mingit and Git for Windows package to v2.39.1.1, which addresses CVE-2022-41903
From Developer Community
- VC++ 17.4 has a problem with debugger watch
- Compiler crash in MSVC 17.4.2 'msc1.cpp', line 1592
- Solution Explorer item collapses by itself
- Unit test startup fails with an exception when a test method is renamed
- JSON Schema being written to solution folder
- Debugging Xunit tests is not able to hit breakpoints
- Getting build error after selecting automatically deploy the database project before unit tests are run option
- WPF Designer Invalid value for property handler
- VS 2022 Community Edition 17.4.2 cannot authenticate to Azure to get the subscriptions
- Git - failed to start the configured compare tool
- Symbols not loading when Azure DevOps Symbol server is enabled
- IntelliTrace can't find PDB