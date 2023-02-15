Bitwarden is een cross-platform en opensourcewachtwoordbeheerdienst die persoonlijke gegevens in een versleutelde digitale kluis opslaat. Het is in de basis gratis te gebruiken en voor een klein bedrag per jaar is er toegang tot diverse extra's, zoals kunnen inloggen met een hardwaresleutel voor extra veiligheid en opslagcapaciteit voor bijlagen. Bitwarden is beschikbaar online, als desktopcliënt, als mobiele app en als plug-in voor diverse webbrowsers. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in Bitwarden 2023.2.0 Self-host Announcement: In this release, we've migrated to a new SQL client which expects either a valid certificate or the presence of TrustServerCertificate=True in the connection string set in global.override.env . Please check for one of these before updating your server.

in the connection string set in . Please check for one of these before updating your server. Argon2: You can now change the algorithm used to derive your account's master key to Argon2id from the Account settings → Security → Keys page. See here.

2023-02-14: Argon2 is supported by Bitwarden clients version 2023.2.0 and later, and switching to Argon2 via the web vault could mean other clients will not be able to load your vault until they’re updated, typically within a week after release. Increased default KDF iterations for PBKDF2: New Bitwarden accounts will use 600,000 KDF iterations for PBKDF2, as recommended by OWASP. Existing accounts can manually increase this number. See here.

Master password security checks: New users who create their accounts on mobile apps, browser extensions, and desktop apps can now check known data breaches for their prospective master password via HIBP. This will be brought to the web vault in a future release. See here.

Organization vault updates: As part of an ongoing effort to improve the web vault UI, some organization administration functions were redesigned, for example a consolidated Vault view for item and collection management as well as dedicated Members and Groups views.

Log in with device on additional clients: Log in with device is now available on additional clients. Login requests can now also be initiated from browser extensions, desktop apps, and mobile apps and can now also be approved from desktop apps. See here.

Automatic license sync for self-hosted organizations: Self-hosted organizations can enable automatic license sync in order to automatically update billing and subscription changes instead of having to manually re-upload licenses. See here.

SQLite DB option for Bitwarden unified: SQLite is now an available database option for Bitwarden unified self-hosted deployments. See here.

Updated self-hosted installer URLs: The URLs for downloading self-hosted server installers have changed. See here for Linux and here for Windows.

Psono importer (json): A new import option is available for Psono (json) exports. See here.