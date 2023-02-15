Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 23.2.1

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. In versie 23.2.1 treffen we verbeteringen aan voor diverse spellen, Vulkan en AMD Link, en zijn er de nodige problemen verholpen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Highlights
  • Support for:
    • Forspoken
      • Up to 7% increase in performance for Forspoken @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.2.1 on the Radeon️ RX 6950XT GPU, versus the previous software driver version 22.11.2 RS-524
    • Dead Space
    • IREE compiler using MLIR interface on Vulkan.
    • Additional Vulkan® extensions. Click here for more information.
  • Radeon RX 6000 Series GPUs now have support for newly introduced streaming capabilities including pre-filter toggle, pre-analysis feature and CAML technology.
  • A new version of AMD Link improves overall connectivity across all supported Radeon products, RX 400 series and newer, so you can game from anywhere on virtually any device.
  • Boost your performance with AMD Software - read the latest blog HERE and learn how this newly unified driver delivers performance gains since Windows 11 first launched.
  • Game Optimizations
    • Up to 4% increase in performance for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.2.1 on the Radeon️ RX 6950XT GPU, versus the previous software driver version 22.11.2 RS-518
    • Up to 3% increase in performance for Sniper Elite 5 @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.2.1 on the Radeon️ RX 6950XT GPU, versus the previous software driver version 22.11.2 RS-519
    • Up to 6% increase in performance for Shadow of the Tomb Raider @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.2.1 on the Radeon️ RX 6950XT GPU, versus the previous software driver version 22.11.2 RS-520
    • Up to 7% increase in performance for Quake II RTX @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.2.1 on the Radeon️ RX 6950XT GPU, versus the previous software driver version 22.11.2 RS-521
    • Up to 4% increase in performance for Hitman 3 @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.2.1 on the Radeon️ RX 6950XT GPU, versus the previous software driver version 22.11.2 RS-522
    • Up to 6% increase in performance for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.2.1 on the Radeon️ RX 6950XT GPU, versus the previous software driver version 22.11.2 RS-523
    • Up to 19% increase in performance for F1 2022 @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.2.1 on the Radeon️ RX 6950XT GPU, versus the previous software driver version 22.11.2 RS-525
    • Up to 9% increase in performance for DOOM Eternal @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.2.1 on the Radeon️ RX 6950XT GPU, versus the previous software driver version 22.11.2 RS-526
    • Up to 4% increase in performance for Borderlands 3 @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.2.1 on the Radeon️ RX 6950XT GPU, versus the previous software driver version 22.11.2 RS-527
    • Up to 4% increase in performance for Hogwarts Legacy @ 4K using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.2.1 on the Radeon️ RX 6950 XT and Radeon 7900 XTX, versus the previous software driver version (22.11.2 for 6950 XT, 23.1.2 for 7900 XTX) RS-530
Fixed Issues
  • AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition may fail to launch with the error message “Delayed Write Failed” on Microsoft® Windows® 11 version 22H2.
  • Poor performance and load time may be observed while playing SpaceEngine.
  • Corruption may be observed while scrolling the points shop in STEAM on Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs.
  • Performance drop may be observed during Fortnite and YouTube playback with Enhanced Sync enabled on some AMD Graphics Products such as AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT.
  • Corruption or game crash may be observed while playing Door Kickers 2.
  • Missing or flickering textures may be observed while playing Emergency 4.
  • Application crash may be observed when launching Baldur's Gate 3 using Vulkan® API on Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.
  • Stuttering may be observed while playing Sea of Thieves on Radeon RX 6000 and above series GPUs.
  • Corruption may be observed while playing Battlefield 4 with Post Process Quality settings set to high or ultra on Radeon RX 6000 and above series GPUs.
  • White foliage may be observed while playing Hogwarts Legacy on Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.
  • Intermittent system stuttering or UI flickering may occur when two videos are simultaneously playing using chromium-based browsers on some multi-display configurations.
Known Issues
  • High idle power has situationally been observed when using select high-resolution and high refresh rate displays on Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.
  • Video stuttering or performance drop may be observed during gameplay plus video playback with some extended display configurations on Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.
  • Application crash may be observed while opening Premium Gold Packs in EA SPORTS FIFA 23.
  • Some virtual reality games or apps may experience lower-than-expected performance on Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.
  • AMD Bug Report Tool pop-up or system hang may be observed after driver upgrade on some hybrid graphics notebooks. Users are recommended to use the factory reset install option as a workaround.
  • Corruption may be briefly observed when moving Netflix video between displays or minimize-to-fullscreen on some AMD Products such as AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​.
  • Certain videos played with Movies and TV may briefly show corruption when moving the window between displays on some AMD Graphics Products such as AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT.
  • Brief display corruption may occur when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6700 XT.
  • Maximum encode bitrate is limited to 100Mbps for certain applications.
Important Notes
  • AMD Link users running Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs will need to update to a newer version of AMD Link now available on various platforms.
  • AMD is working with the game developers of Hogwarts Legacy to resolve performance issues when enabling ray tracing.

AMD Software

Versienummer 23.2.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support
Bestandsgrootte 596,00MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 15-02-2023 10:18
26 • submitter: Elzooi

15-02-2023 • 10:18

26

Submitter: Elzooi

Bron: AMD

Update-historie

13-06 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.6.2 22
05-06 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.6.1 24
31-05 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.5.2 33
08-05 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.5.1 33
23-04 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.4.1 39
24-03 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.3.2 21
06-03 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.3.1 13
12-02 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.2.1 9
24-01 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.1.1 22
05-12 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 24.12.1 17
Meer historie

Lees meer

AMD Software

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Overige software

Reacties (26)

-Moderatie-faq
26
26
20
2
0
6
Wijzig sortering
KompjoeFriek 15 februari 2023 11:12
IREE compiler using MLIR interface on Vulkan.
Leuke toevoeging voor mensen die ook eens willen spelen met Stable Diffusion op Windows met hun AMD GPU.
Met behulp van SHARK door Nod.ai kun je hier gebruik van maken via een eenvoudige webinterface.
Let op: De eerste keer genereren zal enkele minuten in beslag nemen vanwege het downloaden en prepareren van ai modellen.
Sp3ci3s8472 @KompjoeFriek15 februari 2023 13:27
Interessant, ik had het op een andere manier eerder al werkend gekregen maar daar was mijn 6900 XT een heel stuk trager dan mijn laptop 3070 Ti. Misschien is dit beter?
henk717 @KompjoeFriek15 februari 2023 14:16
Exact waar ik op zat te wachten! Had de beta driver hiermee al geprobeerd deze week maar helaas was die te oud voor mijn laptop waardoor het volume van de speakers en mijn headphones erg laag werdt (Mijn laptop heeft een AMD Audio Co-Processor dus de video kaart driver heeft invloed op mijn geluid). Nadat ik terug was gegaan na de stable driver was dat probleem opgelost.

Nu kan ik dus weer gebruik maken van stable diffusion op mijn laptop en mogelijk op een snellere kaart in mijn desktop (De desktop heeft een Vega 64 en een M40, de Vega 64 is sneller maar heeft minder ram).
Whiskeyyylmao 15 februari 2023 10:26
Uitzonderlijk is dat deze keer de drivers alleen zijn uitgebracht voor kaarten uit de RX 7900-serie
Klopt bovenstaande wel ? Gezien dit ook bij de 23.1.1 driver werd vermeld, tevens staan er verder in dit artikel diverse fixes/tweaks voor de RX6000-serie.
NESFreak @Whiskeyyylmao15 februari 2023 10:33
Klopt idd niet. Voor desktops heb je support voor:

https://www.amd.com/en/su...e-notes/rn-rad-win-23-2-1
Radeon Product Compatibility
AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.2.1 is compatible with the following AMD Radeon products.
  • Radeon™ RX 7900 Series Graphics
  • Radeon™ RX 6900/6800/6700/6600/6500/6400 Series Graphics
  • Radeon™ RX 5700/5600/5500/5300 Series Graphics
  • Radeon™ VII
  • Radeon™ RX Vega Series Graphics
  • AMD Radeon™ Pro Duo
  • Radeon™ RX 500 / Radeon 500X Series Graphics
  • Radeon™ RX 400 Series Graphics
En daarna gaat de lijst nog verder met support voor de mobiele chips en APUs

[Reactie gewijzigd door NESFreak op 23 juli 2024 00:02]

Astennu
@Whiskeyyylmao15 februari 2023 10:40
Deze is ook weer voor de 6000 generatie.
En er zitten ook nog wat. Performance tweaks in: 4-7%.in wat nieuwe games dat Is mooi mee genomen.
Skyline GT-R @Astennu15 februari 2023 10:47
Er zit inderdaad wat extra performance in, vooral voor de RX 6950XT op 4k zo te zien. AMD lijkt zo goed bezig om deze kaart sneller te maken dan de nieuwere RX 7900 XT xD
Cid Highwind @Skyline GT-R15 februari 2023 11:24
De 7900XT had dan ook gewoon 7800XT moeten heten. En in dat perspectief is het best netjes dat de 7800XT nog altijd beter presteert dan het ultieme halo product van de vorige generatie, tegen een lager verbruik.

@Astennu Ik help het je hopen maar ben even pessimistisch. AMD hoopt middels flink opgekrikte kloksnelheden op hardware te kunnen sparen, alleen schijnt het daar niet bepaald mee te zitten. Alles valt of staat met de prijsstelling natuurlijk, maar van in de regel is de Prescott-aanpak nooit een success geweest. Noch voor fabrikanten, noch voor klanten.
Astennu
@Cid Highwind15 februari 2023 12:40
De 7900XT had dan ook gewoon 7800XT moeten heten. En in dat perspectief is het best netjes dat de 7800XT nog altijd beter presteert dan het ultieme halo product van de vorige generatie, tegen een lager verbruik.

@Astennu Ik help het je hopen maar ben even pessimistisch. AMD hoopt middels flink opgekrikte kloksnelheden op hardware te kunnen sparen, alleen schijnt het daar niet bepaald mee te zitten. Alles valt of staat met de prijsstelling natuurlijk, maar van in de regel is de Prescott-aanpak nooit een success geweest. Noch voor fabrikanten, noch voor klanten.
Ja eigenlijk wel of in ieder geval 7900.
De XTX had gewoon XT moeten zijn. Doet me denken aan de 2900 XTX en FX Bulldozer CPU's als het bij amd tegenvalt qua prestaties gaan ze gewoon de naam mooier maken dan het is valt het daar na nog harder door de mand :(

Is niet perse waar. Het is nog de vraag wat er bij RDNA3 mis gaat. Als Navi33 uit is kunnen we er meer over gaan zeggen.

Zelf heb ik een 6900XT met MPT er bij kan je met 35% lagere prestaties het verbruik van 255 watt PPT naar slechts 100 watt brengen. Dat is heel erg efficient.
Astennu
@Skyline GT-R15 februari 2023 10:50
Die zitten met raster wel te dicht bij elkaar inderdaad. Vooral op lagere resoluties.
Met RT is het verschil duidelijk.

Ik had toch echt wel wat meer van Navi31 verwacht. Hopelijk doen Navi32 en 33 het beter maar mijn verwachtingen zijn laag. En hopelijk is er deze keer weer wat fine wine door die double compute units. Wellicht worden die ook niet echt goed benut of er zit elders weer een bottleneck.

Hopelijk is RDNA4 weer een grote stap voorwaards.
CrimInalA @Whiskeyyylmao15 februari 2023 10:30
Viel me ook op ja .

Is inderdaad helemaal niet meer uitzonderlijk aangezien dit bij de laatste driverupdates telkens het geval was .

Ik krijg trouwens net 23.2.1 binnen voor mijn Vega56 . Dus ..

[Reactie gewijzigd door CrimInalA op 23 juli 2024 00:02]

Pos @Whiskeyyylmao15 februari 2023 10:33
Bij het zoeken naar drivers op de AMD site voor mijn RX 6800 krijg ik idd ook gewoon deze voorgeschoteld.

De eerste 2 regels zijn exacte kopie van het vorige release bericht. Copy pasta verhaal wellicht.
Cid Highwind @Whiskeyyylmao15 februari 2023 10:41
Copy paste issue, heb het reeds gemeld in het spelfoutjes topic.
Anonymoussaurus
@Whiskeyyylmao15 februari 2023 10:54
Nee dit klopt helemaal niet. Ik heb deze update ook ontvangen op mijn 5700XT.
Cid Highwind 15 februari 2023 10:43
High idle power has situationally been observed when using select high-resolution and high refresh rate displays on Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.
Toch wel bizar dat dit na alle ophef dus nog altijd niet is opgelost. We zijn inmiddels drie maanden verder?

Ik kan me voorstellen dat het een kwestie van stabiliteit is, hetgeen ook altijd de reden was waarom de 6000 kaarten hun geheugen niet terugklokken bij een asymmetrische multi-monitor opstelling, echter maakt dat het eigenlijk enkel des te pijnlijker. Het is immers al sinds 2 jaar een known issue.
Sp3ci3s8472 15 februari 2023 13:26
Nog steeds geen erkenning van de bug in FF15 waar Turfworks onzichtbaar is tenzij je eroverheen loopt. Je kan blijbkaar dingen van oude spellen submitten tot je erbij neer valt.... terwijl ze dit gewoon met een regressie test bij de launch van RDNA 2 hadden kunnen vinden (na die drivers was het fout op alle kaarten).
DenZon 15 februari 2023 17:17
Ik snap het niet helemaal met drivers update voor mij 6800 kaart. Ik kan nergens zien dat ook mijn kaart verbeteringen met zich mee brengt op 1440p. Hoe moet ik dat lezen? Zie alleen staan dat de 6950xt op 4k verbeteringen heeft.
henk717 15 februari 2023 19:35
Ik heb de driver nu een dag geprobeerd, game performance bij mijn 6800U laptop is goed, stable diffusion met shark werkt goed (Nadat ik de cache had gecleared van de vorige driver). Game stabiliteit lijkt ook goed, maar video afspelen in Edge gaat een sluk slechter. Als je op YouTube videos bekijkt en dan schakeld van tabs kan de video glitchen, en ook bij het hoveren over de video zodat de playback controls naar voren komen flikkert mijn scherm.

Dus helaas storende bugs in deze driver, buiten de video problemen om was het een prettige driver met de nieuwe mogelijkheden.
KoekjevanLU 16 februari 2023 08:27
Vreemd genoeg vind hij m bij mij (6700XT) toch niet automatisch. Als ik op de AMD site naar mijn videokaart ga stelt hij deze wel voor als WHQL en kan ik m handmatig wel downloaden. Typisch.
Ultraco 22 februari 2023 07:53
Helaas een hoop problemen na deze update en kijkend op internet niet de enigste. Boot loop en geen mogelijkheid om het te herstellen zonder een clean install..
springtouwtje 16 februari 2023 11:25
Ik krijg nog steeds hybrid graphics niet aan het werk, ook niet met deze driver (AMD iGPU, NVidia dGPU)
Heeft iemand daarvoor een oplossing?
PhilipsFan 17 februari 2023 14:44
Hoe krijg ik deze software in het Engels? Ik gebruik een nieuwe installatie van Windows 11, mijn taalvoorkeuren in Windows staan op Engels US, ik heb zelfs mijn regio op USA ingesteld, maar als ik AMD adrenalin setup start, dan BLIJFT hij in het Nederlands tegen me praten. Weet iemand waar in vredesnaam hij dit vandaan haalt?

Edit: de vraag is beantwoord. Als je de regiovoorkeuren op USA zet, dan wordt Adrenalin in het Engels geinstalleerd. Dan krijg je dus ook AM/PM bij je klok etc. Beetje onnozel, hij zou naar de taalvoorkeur moeten kijken toch.

[Reactie gewijzigd door PhilipsFan op 23 juli 2024 00:02]

Changshan @PhilipsFan21 februari 2023 15:22
Preferences -> Language -> English. Lijkt me iets makkelijker dan wat jij deed.
PhilipsFan @Changshan21 februari 2023 16:05
Preferences -> Language -> English. Lijkt me iets makkelijker dan wat jij deed.
Ja, dat is als het al geinstalleerd is. Ik had het over de situatie als je het nieuw installeert. Hier wordt het wel fatsoenlijk afgehandeld als je het achteraf kunt wijzigen, maar het gebeurt ook wel eens dat alleen bepaalde bestanden worden geinstalleerd afhankelijk van de gekozen taal, dan kun je het achteraf niet meer wijzigen. Ik kende deze software niet, dus vandaar in eerste instantie de vraag.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq