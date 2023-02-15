Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 110.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 110 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 110 is het onder meer mogelijk om favorieten, geschiedenis en wachtwoorden te importeren van Opera en Vivaldi, worden grafische processen in Windows nu standaard afgeschermd en zien we prestatieverbeteringen bij gebruik van WebGL. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • It's now possible to import bookmarks, history and passwords not only from Edge, Chrome or Safari but also from Opera, Opera GX, and Vivaldi for all the folks who want to move over to Firefox instead!
  • GPU sandboxing has been enabled on Windows.
    Note: A bug in the popular X-Mouse Button Control (XMBC) tool may cause mouse wheel scrolling to stop working. The author(s) are working on an update. Meanwhile, scrolling can be restored by reconfiguring XMBC: either disable the Make scroll wheel scroll window under cursor option in the global settings, or enable the Disable scroll window under cursor option if using a custom profile for Firefox.
  • On Windows, third-party modules can now be blocked from injecting themselves into Firefox, which can be helpful if they are causing crashes or other undesirable behavior.
  • Date, time, and datetime-local input fields can now be cleared with Cmd+Backspace and Cmd+Delete shortcut on macOS and Ctrl+Backspace and Ctrl+Delete on Windows and Linux.
  • GPU-accelerated Canvas2D is enabled by default on macOS and Linux.
  • WebGL performance improvement on Windows, MacOS and Linux.
  • Enables overlay of hardware-decoded video with non-Intel GPUs on Windows 10/11, improving video playback performance and video scaling quality.
Fixed Changed
  • Colorways are no longer available in Firefox, at least not in the same way. You can still access your saved and active Colorways by selecting Add-ons and themes from the Firefox menu. Additionally, you can now install Colorways from all of the previous collections by visiting Colorways by Firefox on the Mozilla Add-ons website.
Enterprise Developer Web Platform
  • Firefox now supports CSS named pages, allowing web pages to perform per-page layout and add page-breaks in a declarative manner when printing.
  • Firefox now supports CSS size container queries, see the MDN page for documentation on this feature.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 110.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 110.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 110.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 110.0 voor Windows (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 110.0 voor Linux (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 110.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 110.0 voor Windows (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 110.0 voor Linux (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 110.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox - about schem op Windows 11

Versienummer 110.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

15-02-2023
submitter: danmark_ori

15-02-2023 • 07:32

17

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Update-historie

24-06 Mozilla Firefox 140.0 23
10-06 Mozilla Firefox 139.0.4 1
27-05 Mozilla Firefox 139.0 21
18-05 Mozilla Firefox 138.0.4 13
13-05 Mozilla Firefox 138.0.3 10
02-05 Mozilla Firefox 138.0.1 9
29-04 Mozilla Firefox 138.0 11
16-04 Mozilla Firefox 137.0.2 8
08-04 Mozilla Firefox 137.0.1 29
01-04 Mozilla Firefox 137.0 17
Meer historie

Reacties (17)

Zidane007nl 15 februari 2023 09:50
In deze versie is een deel van de user-agent vastgezet op versie 109 vanwege een aantal websites die controleren of je IE11 gebruikt: https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1805967.
Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64; rv:109.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/110.0
kodak @Zidane007nl15 februari 2023 10:31
Het is treurig dat browser ontwikkelaars het versienummer maar aanpassen omdat ze anders vrezen gebruikers te verliezen.

Het zou een betere oplossing zijn geweest als ze de gebruikers duidelijk zouden maken dat de ontwikkelaars van de websites het probleem zijn en die niet toegankelijk bouwen.
Hero of Time Moderator LNX @kodak15 februari 2023 21:10
Hoezo is het treurig dat ze een versie string in de user agent aanpassen? Het is trouwens echt niet omdat er gebruikers weg zouden lopen. Het is juist om luie ontwikkelaars te ontwijken zodat de gebruiker geen overlast ervan ondervinden. Want waarom zou ik, als bezoeker van een pagina, opeens een niet-werkende site moeten krijgen omdat de ontwikkelaar te lui en incompetent is om de boel fatsoenlijk te maken en in plaats daarvan maar gaat zoeken naar '11' in de user agent om zo wat gare code toe te passen, want het denkt dat het IE is?
kodak @Hero of Time16 februari 2023 10:42
Zoals je in de bugreports kunt zien gaat het voornamelijk om websites van grote populaire bedrijven. Mag jij raden wat er gaat gebeuren als gebruikers met hun nieuwe stable firefox-browser die websites niet kunnen gebruiken maar met die van de concurrent wel. In plaats van niet meer bij die bedrijven te winkelen kiezen ze eerder voor een andere browser, want die doet het wel. Gebruikers weg, gebruikers niets wijzer, bedrijven blijven firefox negeren en verdienen alsnog daar aan.

De useragent heeft daarbij een doel: duidelijk maken welke browser versie het werkelijk is. Daarin gaan knoeien om te faken is prima als een gebruiker daar zelf voor kiest, maar deze oplossing is als standaard je nieuwe EV op die van een oudere concurrent laten lijken. En dat is op zijn minst wel treurig te noemen.
Hero of Time Moderator LNX @kodak16 februari 2023 19:19
Weet je wat het meest treurige is van dit hele gedoe? Dat het lang, lang geleden met Opera ook al werd gedaan toen ze bij versie 10 aan kwamen. De user agent werd toen 9.60, want als het 10 was, zouden sites spontaan denken dat het IE 1.0 was. |:(

Dus, in al die tijd, bijna 15 jaar, heeft niemand ook maar iets geleerd. :F
kodak @Hero of Time16 februari 2023 20:20
Er is wel geleerd, maar er zijn in al die jaren ook veel nieuwe ontwikkelaars en managers bijgekomen die het niet meegemaakt hebben en te weinig interesse hebben in toegankelijkheid. Daarom lijkt het me verstandiger om net als bij responsible disclosure als browserontwikkelaars als die van firefox de gebruikers en websites duidelijk te confronteren, in plaats van het met dit soort oplossingen in stand te houden en aan te moedigen.
Mitsuko
15 februari 2023 08:06
On Windows, third-party modules can now be blocked from injecting themselves into Firefox, which can be helpful if they are causing crashes or other undesirable behavior.
Beetje vage beschrijving want Firefox blokkeert natuurlijk al lang bekende boosdoeners, maar nu kan je op nieuwe pagina about:third-party zelf specifieke modules inzien en blokkeren!
Zidane007nl @Mitsuko15 februari 2023 09:43
about:third-party werkt bij mij niet.
Hmm. Dat adres ziet er niet goed uit.

Controleer of de URL juist is en probeer het opnieuw.
Oh, dit is alleen voor Windows. Ik zit op Ubuntu. /koffie

[Reactie gewijzigd door Zidane007nl op 22 juli 2024 18:24]

Caladai 15 februari 2023 10:21
Voor de web devs onder ons. Misschien leuk om te benoemen dat Firefox nu ook container queries ondersteunt. _/-\o_

Edit: ik las te snel, het staat er bij. Nog steeds goed nieuws.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Caladai op 22 juli 2024 18:24]

youri_ajax @Caladai16 februari 2023 00:08
Toevallig ook last van een memory leak wanneer je de dev tools te lang hebt open staan (Mac OS)?

Gebruik nu ungoogled chromium om te developen maar die memory leak houd mij tegen.
spellcoder 15 februari 2023 12:42
De performance van de 90s style Amiga cracktro sinescroller die ik in 2010 voor js1k competitie had gemaakt is inderdaad een heel stuk beter. Die was eerder tergend traag bij Firefox op de Mac.
(performance zou tegenwoordig denk ik ook beter kunnen met gebruik van requestAnimationFrame)
Het staat op https://js1k.com/2010-first/demo/814 mocht iemand het willen testen.
sypie @spellcoder15 februari 2023 21:38
Psst, volgens mij zitten er 2 foutjes in die pagina. "An JS1K" -> "A JS1K" en "An (text)sinescroller" -> "A (text)sinescroller". Verbeter mij vooral in het geval ik het verkeer heb.
Settler11 15 februari 2023 09:30
Final? Dat klinkt voor mij alsof het de allerlaatste update is. ;)

Edit: link naar releasenotes werkt niet https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/110.0releasenotes/

[Reactie gewijzigd door Settler11 op 22 juli 2024 18:24]

Htbaa @Settler1115 februari 2023 09:55
Vreemd inderdaad, in de release notes wordt daar ook niet over gesproken.
erikmeuk3 @Htbaa15 februari 2023 22:07
Bij Thunderbird heb je dat ook.
Daar is de xxx.0 versie ook een RC
Die komt alleen als je zelf op het update knopje drukt.
Pas bij xxx.1 of later komen de updates vanzelf.
Farmate @Settler1115 februari 2023 09:41
Er mist een / tussen 110.0 en releasenotes:
https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/110.0/releasenotes/
lenwar
@Settler1115 februari 2023 09:56
Dat is de term die Mozilla gebruikt voor de ‘definitieve’ status van een versie (( voorbij de alfa’s, bèta’s en release candidates ))

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

