Mozilla heeft versie 110 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 110 is het onder meer mogelijk om favorieten, geschiedenis en wachtwoorden te importeren van Opera en Vivaldi, worden grafische processen in Windows nu standaard afgeschermd en zien we prestatieverbeteringen bij gebruik van WebGL. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New It's now possible to import bookmarks, history and passwords not only from Edge, Chrome or Safari but also from Opera, Opera GX, and Vivaldi for all the folks who want to move over to Firefox instead!

GPU sandboxing has been enabled on Windows.

Note: A bug in the popular X-Mouse Button Control (XMBC) tool may cause mouse wheel scrolling to stop working. The author(s) are working on an update. Meanwhile, scrolling can be restored by reconfiguring XMBC: either disable the Make scroll wheel scroll window under cursor option in the global settings, or enable the Disable scroll window under cursor option if using a custom profile for Firefox. On Windows, third-party modules can now be blocked from injecting themselves into Firefox, which can be helpful if they are causing crashes or other undesirable behavior.

Date, time, and datetime-local input fields can now be cleared with Cmd+Backspace and Cmd+Delete shortcut on macOS and Ctrl+Backspace and Ctrl+Delete on Windows and Linux.

and shortcut on macOS and and on Windows and Linux. GPU-accelerated Canvas2D is enabled by default on macOS and Linux.

WebGL performance improvement on Windows, MacOS and Linux.

Enables overlay of hardware-decoded video with non-Intel GPUs on Windows 10/11, improving video playback performance and video scaling quality. Fixed Various security fixes. Changed Colorways are no longer available in Firefox, at least not in the same way. You can still access your saved and active Colorways by selecting Add-ons and themes from the Firefox menu. Additionally, you can now install Colorways from all of the previous collections by visiting Colorways by Firefox on the Mozilla Add-ons website. Enterprise Various bug fixes and new policies have been implemented in the latest version of Firefox. You can find more information in the Firefox for Enterprise 110 Release Notes. Developer Developer Information Web Platform Firefox now supports CSS named pages, allowing web pages to perform per-page layout and add page-breaks in a declarative manner when printing.

Firefox now supports CSS size container queries, see the MDN page for documentation on this feature.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

Mozilla Firefox 110.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 110.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 110.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 110.0 voor Windows (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 110.0 voor Linux (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 110.0 voor macOS (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 110.0 voor Windows (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 110.0 voor Linux (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 110.0 voor macOS (Fries)