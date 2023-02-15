KDE heeft versie 5.27 van Plasma uitgebracht, de laatste versie uit de 5.x-serie. Plasma Workspaces is een populaire desktopomgeving, die primair voor Linux, FreeBSD en Solaris wordt ontwikkeld. De grafische gebruikersinterface van KDE Plasma is gebaseerd op QML en gebruikt OpenGL voor hardwareacceleratie. In deze uitgave treffen we onder andere een nieuwe welkom-wizard aan, verbeterde multi-monitorondersteuning en tiling, het kunnen indelen van het scherm in meerdere vlakken. De volledige release notes voor versie 5.27 kunnen hier worden gevonden, dit is de aankondiging voor deze uitgave:

Plasma 5.27 brings exciting new improvements to your desktop, and the first thing you'll notice when firing up Plasma is our new Konqi-powered wizard which will guide you through setting up the desktop.

Other big new features include a window tiling system, a more stylish app theme, cleaner and more usable tools, and widgets that give you more control over your machine.

Additionally, Plasma 5.27 is a Long Term Support version with tons of stability work and bugfixes, so you can feel the warm and stable from the KDE community forever... Or at least until the next LTS rolls around in 2024!