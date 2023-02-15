Software-update: KDE Plasma 5.27

KDE logo (75 pix)KDE heeft versie 5.27 van Plasma uitgebracht, de laatste versie uit de 5.x-serie. Plasma Workspaces is een populaire desktopomgeving, die primair voor Linux, FreeBSD en Solaris wordt ontwikkeld. De grafische gebruikersinterface van KDE Plasma is gebaseerd op QML en gebruikt OpenGL voor hardwareacceleratie. In deze uitgave treffen we onder andere een nieuwe welkom-wizard aan, verbeterde multi-monitorondersteuning en tiling, het kunnen indelen van het scherm in meerdere vlakken. De volledige release notes voor versie 5.27 kunnen hier worden gevonden, dit is de aankondiging voor deze uitgave:

Plasma 5.27

Plasma 5.27 brings exciting new improvements to your desktop, and the first thing you'll notice when firing up Plasma is our new Konqi-powered wizard which will guide you through setting up the desktop.

Other big new features include a window tiling system, a more stylish app theme, cleaner and more usable tools, and widgets that give you more control over your machine.

Additionally, Plasma 5.27 is a Long Term Support version with tons of stability work and bugfixes, so you can feel the warm and stable from the KDE community forever... Or at least until the next LTS rolls around in 2024!

Versienummer KDE Plasma 5.27
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD
Website KDE
Download https://kde.org/distributions
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 15-02-2023 07:21
13 • submitter: PatMan

15-02-2023 • 07:21

13

Submitter: PatMan

Bron: KDE

Update-historie

11-02 KDE Plasma 6.3 32
11-10 KDE Plasma 6.2 32
06-'24 KDE Plasma 6.1 5
02-'24 KDE Plasma 6.0 50
02-'23 KDE Plasma 5.27 13
10-'22 KDE Plasma 5.26 32
10-'21 KDE Plasma 5.23 56
06-'21 KDE Plasma 5.22.2 0
06-'21 KDE Plasma 5.22 5
10-'20 KDE Plasma 5.20 39
Meer historie

Lees meer

KDE Plasma

geen prijs bekend

Besturingssystemen

Reacties (13)

-Moderatie-faq
13
13
5
0
0
5
Wijzig sortering
Hydranet 15 februari 2023 07:33
Ik gebruik nu al weer iets meer als een half jaar KDE Plasma alleen versie 5.26 en ben er erg tevreden mee, ben benieuwd wanneer 5.27 beschikbaar word voor mijn distributie.
Mark de Vaal @Hydranet15 februari 2023 10:37
Ik denk pas bij Fedora 38.
Hydranet @Mark de Vaal15 februari 2023 13:22
Zo te zien is het wel mogelijk via copr maar ik kan wel wachten tot Fedora 38.
Mark de Vaal @Hydranet16 februari 2023 09:38
Dat is dan niet via de officiële repo's.

Ik zelf gebruik geen Fedora, maar ik heb wel een tijdje Nobara gedraaid en volgens mij heeft Nobara 37 wel die mogelijkheid om plasma te updaten via copr erin zitten. Voor EndeavourOS moest ik wel de testing repo's activeren in pacman.conf.
Hydranet @Mark de Vaal16 februari 2023 09:46
Klopt daarom wacht ik ook wel tot Fedora 38 er is maar ik gaf alleen aan dat het wel mogelijk is voor degene die het zouden willen installeren. En Nobara is gebaseerd op Fedora, dus lijkt mij dat die het ook gewoon via copr binnenhaald als het niet officieel daar ondersteund word om naar de meeste recente versie van KDE Plasma te updaten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 22 juli 2024 13:54]

MartenBE @Hydranet19 februari 2023 21:51
Wat is het verschil met https://copr.fedorainfracloud.org/coprs/zawertun/kde/ ?
Hydranet @MartenBE20 februari 2023 08:00
Een andere maintainer maar 5.17 zit intussen al beschikbaar voor Fedora 37.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 22 juli 2024 13:54]

Hydranet @Mark de Vaal17 februari 2023 00:03
KDE Plasma 5.27 zit nu in testing voor Fedora 37.
https://bodhi.fedoraproje...es/FEDORA-2023-a9ca30d99a
hsb85 @Hydranet15 februari 2023 07:33
welke distro gebruik je?
Hydranet @hsb8515 februari 2023 08:24
Fedora, de KDE Plasma spin.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 22 juli 2024 13:54]

matty___ @Hydranet15 februari 2023 10:24
Heb ik ook hier draaien super blij mee
RoestVrijStaal 15 februari 2023 13:10
Nog steeds geen Polkit-integratie in KIO :'( (Kijk niet naar het aantal duplicate issues). Dus voor de meest triviale zaken waar je root-rechten nodig moet hebben, moet je nog steeds met de CLI doen.

En die nieuwe features word ik persoonlijk niet blij om. Als ik per se window tiling gewild zou hebben, zou ik geen KDE gebruiken. En de andere features kunnen me ook gestolen worden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RoestVrijStaal op 22 juli 2024 13:54]

Hydranet @RoestVrijStaal15 februari 2023 14:03
Je kan KDE Plasma ook met andere tiling window managers gebruiken.
https://userbase.kde.org/...ndow_Managers_with_Plasma

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq