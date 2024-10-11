Software-update: KDE Plasma 6.2

KDE logo (75 pix)KDE heeft versie 6.2 van Plasma uitgebracht, een grote uitgave met veel vernieuwingen. Plasma Workspaces is een populaire desktopomgeving, die primair voor Linux, FreeBSD en Solaris wordt ontwikkeld. In versie 6.0 is onder meer de overstap naar de laatste versie van het applicatie framework Qt gemaakt en is Wayland nu als standaard ingesteld, ten koste van X11. De belangrijkste veranderingen die in KDE Plasma 6.2 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

For Digital Artists

Plasma 6.2 includes a smorgasbord of new features for users of drawing tablets. Open System Settings and look for Drawing Tablet to see various tools for configuring drawing tablets. New in Plasma 6.2: a tablet calibration wizard and test mode; a feature to define the area of the screen that your tablet covers (the whole screen or a section); and the option to re-bind pen buttons to different kinds of mouse clicks. All this is built into Plasma; there’s no need to install new drivers or software from device manufacturers. And if your tablet is not yet supported, “We care about your Input” is a community-wide project that aims to provide support for unusual input devices. Let us know about your device so we can add it to the list!

Color Management

Related to the above — and to ensure consistent colors across monitors — we’ve implemented more complete support for the Wayland color management protocol, and enabled it by default. We have also improved brightness handling for HDR and ICC profiles, as well as HDR performance. This will improve your experience when designing graphics, playing games, and watching videos. A new tone mapping feature built into Plasma’s KWin compositor will help improve the look of images with a brightness or set of colors greater than what the screen can display, thus reducing the “blown out” look such images can otherwise exhibi

Power Management

Managing how much energy your system consumes and when are not only important for preserving its resources for when you need them, but also for using it in an environmentally responsible way. You can now override misbehaving applications that block the system from going to sleep or locking the screen (and thus prevent saving power), and you can also adjust the brightness of each connected monitor machine separately.

As for the Power and Battery widget, it not only shows how much power is remaining, but also allows you to adjust power profiles for different scenarios. New in Plasma 6.2: hold down the Meta (Windows) key and press B to cycle through the different options one at a time. A little badge of a leaf will show up on the battery icon to indicate when the system is in power save mode, and a rocket for performance mode.

Discover and System Updating

Another thing we put you in complete control of is your software. Plasma’s built-in app store and software management tool, Discover, now supports PostmarketOS packages for your mobile devices, helps you write better reviews of apps, and presents apps’ license information more accurately. You can also now choose to shut down the system after applying an offline system update, in addition to the existing option to restart afterwards.

Accessibility

Since we made improving accessibility a community-wide project, we have increased the ways in which Plasma is easy to use for everyone. In Plasma 6.2, we overhauled System Settings’ Accessibility page and added colorblindness filters. We also added support for the full “sticky keys” feature on Wayland.

UI/Visual Design

And of course, improving the look and feel of Plasma is always a high priority from one release to the next. In Plasma 6.2, we tweaked accent colors and the System Tray, reworked the Widget Explorer, and unified the look of dialogs and pop-ups. Finally, we improved the Welcome Center, sound effects, and actions. Many of these changes are subtle, but will provide a smoother and more enjoyable experience.

And All This Too…
  • The Weather Report widget now shows “feels like” temperatures, adds more information for BBC weather forecasts, and more.
  • You can turn off window borders in the Pager widget.
  • The Minimize All widget now minimizes only windows on the current virtual desktop and activity.
  • You can now give custom names to your custom shortcuts.
  • There's now an integrated cropping tool when setting a new user avatar.
  • We’ve added a once-a-year donation request notification — please consider using it to show your love for Plasma by donating!

…and there’s much more going on as well: numerous stability and performance improvements, smaller visual changes, more Wayland protocols, and more! Check out the complete changelog for Plasma 6.2.

Versienummer 6.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, Solaris
Website KDE
Download https://kde.org/distributions/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 11-10-2024 14:17
32 • submitter: RobertMe

11-10-2024 • 14:17

32

Submitter: RobertMe

Bron: KDE

Update-historie

17-06 KDE Plasma 6.7 32
17-02 KDE Plasma 6.6 9
10-'25 KDE Plasma 6.5 16
02-'25 KDE Plasma 6.3 32
10-'24 KDE Plasma 6.2 32
06-'24 KDE Plasma 6.1 5
02-'24 KDE Plasma 6.0 50
02-'23 KDE Plasma 5.27 13
10-'22 KDE Plasma 5.26 32
10-'21 KDE Plasma 5.23 56
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Llopigat 11 oktober 2024 14:25
Helaas is hij nog niet voor FreeBSD beschikbaar :'( We zitten nog op versie 5 omdat de maintainers een probleem hebben met de Qt 6 libraries.

Gelukkig wordt die versie nog wel onderhouden. En ze zijn er aan bezig.

Ik betaal trouwens maandelijks een bijdrage aan KDE ontwikkeling O-) Ik vind het echt een geweldige desktop omgeving en in tegenstelling tot Gnome kan je nog wel van alles instellen _/-\o_

[Reactie gewijzigd door Llopigat op 11 oktober 2024 14:29]

desalniettemin @Llopigat11 oktober 2024 14:37
Ik ben terug gegaan naar Xfce. Ik had steeds van die rare instortingen en foutmeldingen met KDE. Misschien dat het tegenwoordig beter is, maar Xfce bevalt prima.
GhostShinigami @desalniettemin11 oktober 2024 14:55
ligt er aan hoe lang geleden je het hebt geprobeerd, van wat ik gehoord heb (maar toen draaide ik zelf nog geen kde) was het begin van 5 nogal ruk, en daarvoor was het ook niet al te stabiel, maar 5.x later was best solide al. 6.0 had wat kleine startup issues omdat er aardig wat nieuw spul in zat, maar is ook al tijde erg stabiel. maar ja andere systemen/specs kunnen altijd anders reageren.. *your millage may vary*
desalniettemin @GhostShinigami12 oktober 2024 17:54
KDE 5. Maar Xfce bevalt prima dus ik zie geen reden om 6 te proberen.
Vaevictis_ @desalniettemin11 oktober 2024 15:24
Hier op Cinnamon Linux Mint met X11 heel erg saai maar werkt gewoon. Gebruik het ook zakelijk maar kan eens kde installeren is zeker 20 jaar geleden. Suse 6.3 kde 1.1.2
desalniettemin @Vaevictis_12 oktober 2024 17:55
Plasma 5, maar Xfce bevalt prima, dus geen reden om Plasma 6 te gaan gebruiken. MX Linux bijdeweg.
RoestVrijStaal @Llopigat11 oktober 2024 14:57
Hebben KDE en GNOME (en in het verlengde daarvan XFCE, MATE ...) überhaupt nog bestaansrecht op *BSD?

Met de focus op Wayland gaan ze toch echt Linux-only worden.
seppevs @RoestVrijStaal11 oktober 2024 15:23
Wayland kan toch ook op FreeBSD? https://docs.freebsd.org/en/books/handbook/wayland/
Llopigat @seppevs11 oktober 2024 15:53
Ja klopt alleen het werkt nog niet met KDE helaas. Het heeft ook niet echt prioriteit bij de maintainers. Zelf vind ik het ook niet zo belangrijk. X11 werkt prima.
PureTryOut @Llopigat11 oktober 2024 18:03
Die pagina vertelt letterlijk dat sinds mei 2021 Plasma prima werkt met Wayland.
Llopigat @PureTryOut11 oktober 2024 18:06
Dat is niet waar volgens de kde-freebsd maintainers, die heb ik er pas nog over gesproken.

Het kan zijn dat het heeft gewerkt en weer kapot is gegaan maar momenteel werkt het niet.

Ze zijn eerst bezig met KDE 6 porten en daarna gaan ze verder met wayland.
PureTryOut @Llopigat11 oktober 2024 18:27
Dan moeten ze even die pagina updaten, dit is verwarrend 😅
Llopigat @PureTryOut11 oktober 2024 18:29
Klopt ja. Ik zal het aankaarten. Goed punt.
Llopigat @RoestVrijStaal11 oktober 2024 15:52
Ik denk dat X11 nog wel heel lang ondersteund blijft eigenlijk. En aan wayland support wordt gewerkt.

De meeste apps worden sowieso niet officieel ondersteund. Firefox bijvoorbeeld is ook een onofficiele port. Maar linux hoef ik niet meer sinds ze alles steeds veranderen omwille van commerciele motieven.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Llopigat op 11 oktober 2024 16:00]

tfk__66 @Llopigat11 oktober 2024 14:37
Ik doneer jaarlijks. Ik draai KDE nu op een aantal systemen. Mijn ouders gebruiken het ook. Dus vind ik het een bijdrage waard.
Verwijderd @tfk__6611 oktober 2024 15:51
Draai zelf op xfce, masr er gaat ook een donatie naar kde aangezien het verrassende aantal kde programma's dat ik gebruik er bijzonder goed in past.

Het is, naar mijn (on)bescheiden mening, een grof schandaal dat kde minder aan donaties ontvangt dan thunderbird.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Verwijderd op 11 oktober 2024 15:52]

Grimm @Verwijderd11 oktober 2024 17:24
Het is, naar mijn (on)bescheiden mening, een grof schandaal dat kde minder aan donaties ontvangt dan thunderbird.
Misschien omdat er meer Thunderbird gebruikers zijn dan KDE gebruikers?
tfk__66 @Verwijderd11 oktober 2024 18:05
Thunderbird krijgt ook mijn financiele support.
yevgeny 11 oktober 2024 17:07
KDE-plasma heeft irritant dunne scrollbars die moeilijk te vatten zijn, jammer want met scrollbars scroll je 10x sneller door grote files dan met scrollwheel van een muis.

[Reactie gewijzigd door yevgeny op 11 oktober 2024 17:09]

MartineEekhof @yevgeny11 oktober 2024 17:17
de standaard scrollbars zijn prima breed hoor, maar dat kun je uiteraard naar wens instellen ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door MartineEekhof op 11 oktober 2024 17:17]

yevgeny @MartineEekhof11 oktober 2024 17:24
Breedte scrollbars instellen heb ik niet kunnen vinden, hoe/waar doe je dat ?
MartineEekhof @yevgeny11 oktober 2024 17:38
Hee, je hebt een punt. Dat kon je vroegen bij Application style wijzigen. Nu is dat een vaste instelling bij een thema.
Oplossing is dus een ander thema kiezen of de Schaal aanpassen in beeldscherm configuratie (display configuration --> scale)
Die van mij staat op 125% op 1080p 15,3" laptop scherm. Geen issues
Pulse Factor 11 oktober 2024 15:06
Volledig systeem crashte na de 6.2 update
Oorzaak bleek blijkbaar het tiled menu plasmoid.

Kon niet echt iets meer doen dus volle herinstall gedaan

Plasmoid was al enige tijd niet meer geüpdatet
Jammer, want die starter was stukken beter dan de standaard
86ul @Pulse Factor11 oktober 2024 16:28
Kon niet echt iets meer doen dus volle herinstall gedaan
Terugrollen met de TijdMachine, Snapper, of btrbk? Of draag ik al te lang een blauwe hoed?
GhostShinigami 11 oktober 2024 14:52
Net vanochtend me eerste test VM geupgrade om te zien of er niets breekt, en ziet er vooralsnog goed uit, zal me benieuwen hoe/of de HDR nu zal zijn met deze veranderingen er bij, gezien ze daar hard me aan de slag zijn geweest. ik ben sinds de 6.0 (en daarvoor steamdeck natuurlijk) release begonnen met het volledig gebruik (al mn systemen) van KDE (neon), en moet zeggen dat het toch wel erg fijn werkt. hier en daar wat kleine issues (vaak omdat ik op KDE neon zit en die net iets meer bleeding edge is) maar kde zelf is behoorlijk solide.
zx9r_mario 11 oktober 2024 16:31
Ben benieuwd of Tuxedo 6.2 gaat leveren op hun OS versie.
PureTryOut 11 oktober 2024 18:06
die primair voor Linux, FreeBSD en Solaris wordt ontwikkeld
Emphasis mine.

Solaris wordt echt al een hele tijd niet meer ondersteund hoor, dat mag wel eens bijgewerkt worden. Het wordt primair voor Linux ontwikkeld maar heeft ook FreeBSD en OpenBSD (sinds een tijdje) ondersteuning. Een andere verwoording klopt niet.
Hardfreak 11 oktober 2024 18:44
De update voor KDE6.2 in Fedora was er al voor dit artikel. Geen issues gehad met de upgrade, maar mijn install is nog maar een maand oud ofzo.
Mark de Vaal 11 oktober 2024 21:03
Gewoon een geweldig DE. Doneer ook elk jaar.
MastaG 11 oktober 2024 17:47
Mijn externe beeldscherm verbonden via een usb-c naar display-port kabel geeft nu glitches en flikkert een beetje.
Waarschijnlijk een nvidia ding, aangezien de usb-c poort op de nvidia dGPU zit.
Dat wordt weer wachten op een fix van nvidia of kde :(
LoermansA @MastaG11 oktober 2024 19:22
Draai je wayland? Dat lijkt problemen te geven. In X11 is het stabiel zonder artefacten. Liep er zelf ook tegenaan met een extern display. Gebruik wayland voor fractional scaling maar nu dus even niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door LoermansA op 12 oktober 2024 12:57]

MastaG @LoermansA12 oktober 2024 12:21
Yep, lijkt op een Wayland + Nvidia (dGPU) issue.
Op 6.1 had ik die artifacts dus niet.
Draai Nobara Linux, zal eens kijken hoe die het op X11 doet.

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