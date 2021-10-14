Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: KDE Plasma 5.23

KDE logo (75 pix)KDE heeft versie 5.23 van Plasma uitgebracht, precies op de dag dat het ook de 25e verjaardag viert. Plasma Workspaces is een populaire desktopomgeving, die primair voor Linux, FreeBSD en Solaris wordt ontwikkeld. De grafische gebruikersinterface van KDE Plasma is gebaseerd op QML en gebruikt OpenGL voor hardwareacceleratie. De volledige release notes voor versie 5.23 kunnen hier worden gevonden, dit is de aankondiging voor deze uitgave:

Plasma - 25th Anniversary Edition

25 years ago today, Matthias Ettrich sent an email to the de.comp.os.linux.misc newsgroup explaining a project he was working on. The latest and direct result of that email (plus a quarter of a century of relentless experimentation, development and innovation) has just landed in KDE’s repositories.

This time around, Plasma renews its looks and, not only do you get a new wallpaper, but also a gust of fresh air from an updated theme: Breeze - Blue Ocean. The new Breeze theme makes KDE apps and tools not only more attractive, but also easier to use both on the desktop and your phone and tablet.

Of course, looks are not the only you can expect from Plasma 25AE: extra speed, increased reliability and new features have also found their way into the app launcher, the software manager, the Wayland implementation, and most other Plasma tools and utilities.

Versienummer 5.23
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD
Website KDE
Download https://kde.org/distributions
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 14-10-2021 12:4356

14-10-2021 • 12:43

56 Linkedin

Bron: KDE

Update-historie

14-10 KDE Plasma 5.23 56
06-'21 KDE Plasma 5.22.2 0
06-'21 KDE Plasma 5.22 5
10-'20 KDE Plasma 5.20 39
10-'19 KDE Plasma 5.17.0 5
09-'19 KDE Plasma 5.16.5 7
06-'19 KDE Plasma 5.16.1 2
06-'19 KDE Plasma 5.16.0 17
05-'19 KDE Plasma 5.15.90 3
05-'19 KDE Plasma 5.15.5 15
KDE Plasma

geen prijs bekend

Besturingssystemen

Reacties (56)

+2PureTryOut
14 oktober 2021 13:19
Er bestaan ook versies voor Windows en macOS, maar die zijn veel minder ver in hun ontwikkeling.
Aangezien we hier over KDE Plasma praten is dit incorrect. KDE Plasma is alleen beschikbaar voor Linux en *BSD's. Verscheidende KDE applicaties zijn wel beschikbaar voor Windows en macOS, maar dat is wat anders dan de desktop "Plasma".

Let er op dat KDE de community is, KDE Plasma de desktop, KDE Frameworks een collectie van libraries en KDE Applicaties en hele hoop applicaties. Er is wel degelijk verschil tussen die allemaal, maar ze worden wel allemaal ontwikkeld door de KDE community.
+1batjes

@PureTryOut14 oktober 2021 13:56
Er was een aantal jaar geleden een project om de desktop omgeving naar Windows te halen. Maar die is volgens mij doodgebloed na snelle duckduckgo.

Beetje jammer want op zich is het niet zo'n moeite om de explorer shell compleet te vervangen. Maar naast blackbox en afgeleiden zijn er weinig alternatieve shells voor Windows
+1Theo.H
@batjes14 oktober 2021 16:15
Ik heb altijd al gehopen dat de desktop omgeving zoals hij was tijdens de KDE 3.5.X era naar het Windows platform zou komen. Dit is een natte droom gebleken. 15 jaar later moet ik zeggen dat het me niet meer boeit.

Het idealistische heb ik na 15 jaar toch echt helemaal los gelaten en spendeer ik zelfs zo min mogelijk tijd achter de PC.
0Frenziefrenz
@batjes14 oktober 2021 14:25
Ik had pakweg 20 jaar geleden met liefde een mooie uitgebreide custom Litestep setup in elkaar gestoken, helaas heb ik de config (hoogstwaarschijnlijk) niet meer.

* Frenziefrenz pinkt traantje weg
0Jerie
@Frenziefrenz14 oktober 2021 19:53
Het mooie was dat je daarmee volledig MSIE uit je Windows kon halen. KDE2 op Windows gebruikte Cygwin onder de motorkap. Misschien dat WSL op Windows 11 ook zoiets kan.
+1Qalo

14 oktober 2021 13:09
De mooiste desktopomgeving die Linux en BSD te bieden heeft. En krachtiger ook dan welk DE ook, want tot in detail in- en afstelbaar. En vooral: geen last van rare GNOME-quirks, aangezien dit op Qt5 is gebouwd en dus niet op GTK3,. Laatst genoemde is steeds dramatischer aan het worden. Zelfs het ook fantastische Xfce en Mate begint onder die gekkigheid van GNOME te lijden, want deze ook ooit zo geweldig instelbare desktops beginnen hierin (en hierdoor) steeds meer beperkt te worden. Om nog maar te zwijgen over de steeds verder toenemende inconsistentie van de dialoogvensters tegenwoordig onder GTK3.

Ik vrees straks ook GTK4 die de GNOME Foundation straks gaat uitrollen. Als ze de lijn voortzetten die ze bij GTK3 hebben ingesteld (en dat lijkt me evident) stap ik over op KDE en Qt5. Op dit moment draai ik de meeste distro's nog met Xfce, zolang ik nog zelf bij de instellingen kan om dingen naar mijn eigen smaak in te stellen. Maar als dat nog verder ingewikkeld gemaakt wordt door die arrogante ballen bij GNOME, dan is KDE voor mij de weg om te gaan.

Godzijdank kan ik met een keur aan DE's en Window Managers overweg binnen Linux en BSD, dus er is nog steeds keuze genoeg. Maar voor de échte eyecandy moet je toch écht bij KDE zijn (vind ik persoonlijk).

KDE, gefeliciteerd met 25 jaar schitterend werk! Nog vele jaren! _/-\o_
+2Katsunami

@Qalo14 oktober 2021 13:36
GNOME...
Dat allemaal nog los van het feit dat ik onder GNOME QT-applicaties niet goed aan de praat krijg qua theming, om nog maar te zwijgen van QT-apps in een flatpak. Dat heb ik helemaal niet aan de praat gekregen; alle flatpaks hebben gewoon een default wit thema, terwijl de rest van mijn desktop donker is.

Onder KDE... werkt alles perfect, zeker als je "gewoon" Breeze gebruikt. QT apps, GTK2, GTK3, flatpak; alles werkt gewoon, omdat een Breeze-thema is voor GTK2, 3, QT, én flatpak.
Maar als dat nog verder ingewikkeld gemaakt wordt door die arrogante ballen bij GNOME...
De Linux-community heeft 20 jaar geageerd tegen het registry in Windows, en nu heeft GNOME er zelf een. Systemd (hoewel ik er op zoch geen problemen mee heb) is enorm groot en op sommige punten bijna onbegrijpelijk complex.... wat niet vreemd is, omdat het geschreven is door Lennart Poettering, die ook de ontwerper is van Avahi en PulseAudio, de ook enorm monolitisch en complex zijn.

Poettering werkt voor Red Hat, en Red Hat is volgens mij ook de beheerder van Gnome. Om de een of andere reden heerst daar de cultuur om de DE steeds simpeler te maken, steeds meer te verbergen en steeds meer kliks te vereisen, terwijl het onderliggende systeem steeds in gewikkelder wordt.

(Al is er wel sprake van een vervanging van PulseAudio.... Pipewire? Ik kan niet wachten, omdat ik PulseAudio de helft van de tijd niet begrijp.)

PS: Zelf draai ik KDE 5.20.5 op Debian 11 Bullseye (stable), dus ik zal nog wel 2 jaar op 5.20.5 blijven zitten todat Debian 12 uitkomt in 2023. In 2022 komt Zen 4 uit op AM5, dus ik hoop dat Debian 12 daar dan de laatste updates voor meeneemt. (Anders moet ik ergens een andere kernel vandaan halen.)

Ik denk ook niet dat ik van KDE af ga stappen. Op (home) servertjes gebruikte ik vaak XFCE, maar Debian + KDE gebruikt hier direct na een boot ongeveer 600 MB RAM; niet veel meer dan wat Debian + XFCE gebruikte. En ja, voor sommige taken zoals het verplaatsen van veel files heb ik graag een DE met een filemanager op een server. Als ik zie hoe klein en licht KDE's minimum installatie op Debian is, zie ik niet echt meer een reden om daar XFCE voor te gebruiken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Katsunami op 14 oktober 2021 13:38]

+1Hero of Time
@Katsunami14 oktober 2021 23:34
In 2022 komt Zen 4 uit op AM5, dus ik hoop dat Debian 12 daar dan de laatste updates voor meeneemt. (Anders moet ik ergens een andere kernel vandaan halen.)
Voor een nieuwere kernel in Debian Stable is er de Backports repo beschikbaar. Daar vind je naast de kernel ook andere software als nieuwere versie. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan LibreOffice, 7.0.4 zit in Bullseys, maar 7.2.1 staat in Bullseye-Backports.

Mocht het dus zijn dat de kernel freeze komt voordat er fatsoenlijke Zen 4 support aanwezig is (dat betwijfel ik ten zeerste), dan kan je altijd nog via Backports een recentere krijgen. Let wel, het gaat gewoon met major versies mee omhoog, Buster kwam met 4.19 en heeft via Backports 5.8 en 5.9 gezien en heeft nu 5.10.
+1Katsunami

@Hero of Time14 oktober 2021 23:46
Voor een nieuwere kernel in Debian Stable is er de Backports repo beschikbaar. Daar vind je naast de kernel ook andere software als nieuwere versie. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan LibreOffice, 7.0.4 zit in Bullseys, maar 7.2.1 staat in Bullseye-Backports.

Mocht het dus zijn dat de kernel freeze komt voordat er fatsoenlijke Zen 4 support aanwezig is (dat betwijfel ik ten zeerste), dan kan je altijd nog via Backports een recentere krijgen. Let wel, het gaat gewoon met major versies mee omhoog, Buster kwam met 4.19 en heeft via Backports 5.8 en 5.9 gezien en heeft nu 5.10.
Ja, weet ik. Ik heb backports gebruikt voor een nieuwere kernel onder Buster. (Wat ik even moet uitproberen is: als ik de backports kernel gebruik, moet ik dan de backports nVidia-drivers gebruiken, of worden die uit de normale repo gecompileerd voor de nieuwe kernel?)

Het is op zich wel jammer dat de kernel niet stabiel blijft in backports als er een LTS in terecht komt. Ik had me kunnen indenken dat backports stopt met omhoog gaan zodra de volgende LTS erin zit.

Applicaties waar ik graag de laatste versie van geïnstalleerd wil hebben, installeer ik meestal via Flatpak.
0Hero of Time
@Katsunami15 oktober 2021 17:00
Kernel 5.10 is LTS en is wat er in Buster-Backports staat. Dezelfde kernel die in Bullseye main zit, al is er een klein versie verschil er tussen. Buster-Backports heeft 5.10.46, Bullseye main heeft 5.10.70 op dit moment.

De kernel blijft in main wel op de stabiele LTS, maar backports heeft de disclaimer dat de packages daar buiten de standaard verwachtingen vallen. Je zal er dus geen security updates zien zoals je die via de normale security updates krijgt. De kernel valt daar dus ook onder.
+130carbonclocks
@Katsunami14 oktober 2021 14:30
Dat allemaal nog los van het feit dat ik onder GNOME QT-applicaties niet goed aan de praat krijg qua theming, om nog maar te zwijgen van QT-apps in een flatpak. Dat heb ik helemaal niet aan de praat gekregen; alle flatpaks hebben gewoon een default wit thema, terwijl de rest van mijn desktop donker is.
Hiervoor heeft het Fedora-team Adwaita-Qt (https://github.com/FedoraQt/adwaita-qt) en QGnomePlatform (https://github.com/FedoraQt/QGnomePlatform) ontwikkeld. Dit thema is standaard meegeleverd in Fedora, maar wordt niet standaard meegeleverd als onderdeel van GNOME, in vergelijking met breeze-gtk.

Daarnaast zijn "org.gtk.Gtk3theme.Adwaita-dark" en "org.kde.KStyle.Adwaita" beschikbaar in Flathub.
+1mekkieboek
@Katsunami14 oktober 2021 16:20
(Al is er wel sprake van een vervanging van PulseAudio.... Pipewire? Ik kan niet wachten, omdat ik PulseAudio de helft van de tijd niet begrijp.)
Wacht niet langer zou ik zeggen (al hangt het af van je distributie, is die rolling / up-to-date is of niet) want Pipewire werkt inmiddels als een dijk. Het is 1-op-1 vervanging voor pulseaudio (ook voor diens bluetooth integratie en zoals beloofd, Pipewire gebruikt veel minder CPU dan pulseaudio). En ook simultane Alsa toepassingen en Jack integratie, het werkt as advertised.
0Theo.H
@Katsunami14 oktober 2021 16:24
Sorry to say, maare. De GTK community staat er nog al om bekend heel erg fascistisch te zijn. Ik ben zelf KDE'er geweest. Dit heb ik destijds bij sollicitatie gesprekken kenbaar gemaakt bij GTK aanhangers. Zodra je dit doet dan verschiet de blik op de gezichten van deze mensen en word je op de meest botte manier de deur gewezen.

Dus niet zo vreemd dat KDE software het niet altijd even goed doet als het onder de gnome shell word gedraaid. Is het een QT app whatsoever? Nou dan kan je van de GTK community de pot op... EN BEDANKT!
0Jerie
@Theo.H14 oktober 2021 19:55
Dit is een karikatuur, en heeft niets met fascisme te maken. Dergelijke krachttermen zijn onnodig.
+1foxgamer2019
@Qalo14 oktober 2021 13:20
Je bedoelt waarschijnlijk libadwaita? De bedoeling is dat dit alle elementen bepaald en het niet meer zoals nu met CSS gaat. Kortgezegd betekend dit geen custom thema's, op wat kleuren veranderen na.

Dit was voor mij de reden om weer terug te gaan naar Plasma, al miste ik voornamelijk de customization experience die KDE toch wel out of the box heeft. Gelukkig werkt Wayland nu ook stukken beter, nog steeds niet super, maar het is werkbaar.
+1Katsunami

@foxgamer201914 oktober 2021 17:22
Je bedoelt waarschijnlijk libadwaita? De bedoeling is dat dit alle elementen bepaald en het niet meer zoals nu met CSS gaat. Kortgezegd betekend dit geen custom thema's, op wat kleuren veranderen na.
Ja, mooi; smijt vooral één van de hoofdkenmerken van Linux-DE's de deur uit: aanpasbaarheid. Dat is vooral handig als je een platform wil bouwen dat een bedrijf kan installeren, en waar dan niks aan veranderd KAN worden. Niet vreemd, als je ziet dat binnen bedrijven Red Hat Enterprise groot is.

Zelf wil ik nog niet dood gevonden worden met een distributie die is afgeleid van Red Hat of Fedora. Als ik niet Debian Stable zou draaien, dan zou ik waarschijnlijk openSuse gebruiken (niet Tumbleweed). Ik ben ook ooit met Suse begonnen, 20 jaar terug. Een rolling release zal ik niet snel installeren, omdat ik het vervelend vind als mijn computer constant verandert.

Ik heb het idee dat de meeste distributies afgeleid zijn van Debian; als je die kent, dan kun je volgens mij met 80% van alle distributies werken. Ik denk dat er zelfs maar een paar distro's zijn als het puntje bij paaltje komt:

- LFS (Linux from scratch)
- Slackware (weet ik niet...)
- Debian (apt / deb)
- Red Hat / Fedora (dnf / rpm)
- (open)Suse (yast / rpm)
- Gentoo (portage)
- Arch (pacman)

Ik denk dat je met dit lijstje het overgrote deel van de "base"-distributies te pakken hebt; alle anderen zijn afgeleid van een van deze, of gepriegel in de marge. En van de bovenstaande denk ik dat Debian de grootste is qua distributie met de meeste afgeleiden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Katsunami op 14 oktober 2021 17:23]

+1desalniettemin
@Katsunami14 oktober 2021 19:13
Debian wordt ook wel de grand daddy genoemd. Ubuntu is daar bv een afgeleide van. Slackware is nergens op gebaseerd en wordt gemaakt door een Nederlander met de bijnaam alienbob. Is ook al zeer oud. Uit 1991 al als ik me niet vergis.
+1Jerie
@desalniettemin14 oktober 2021 20:04
Slackware was nog redelijk te vergelijken met de *BSDs, zonder ports systeem. Het wordt en werd het ontwikkelt door de Amerikaan Patrick Volkerding
0desalniettemin
@Jerie15 oktober 2021 07:44
O wist ik niet, bedankt voor de correctie.
+1Qalo

@desalniettemin14 oktober 2021 21:30
Zover ik weet is AlienBob een Slackware enthousiasteling die ook al lang bij het Slackware team betrokken is, maar niet door die club betaald wordt of in dienst is. Vrijwilligerswerk dus. Zie HIER.

Slackware zelf is gemaakt door de Amerikaan Patrick Volkerding, die in april 1993 de eerste bèta van het OS uitbracht. Zie HIER.

Debian behoort inderdaad tot één van de oudere en eerste grote distro's, vernoemd naar de toenmalige vriendin van Ian Murdock, Debby Lynn en zijn eigen voornaam. And still going strong, met inderdaad veel afgeleiden. Zelfs NASA draait Debian op ISS vanwege de hoge mate van stabiliteit en betere veiligheid ten opzichte van Windows.
0desalniettemin
@Qalo15 oktober 2021 07:44
Bedankt voor de info.
0rob12424
@Katsunami14 oktober 2021 18:53
Nog een aanvulling:
Debian DPKG (apt draait er bovenop ;) )
Fedora apt-rpm

Alle distro's (LSB) (Linux standaard base packages) kunnen met Alien zowiezo omgezet worden.
+1Qalo

@foxgamer201914 oktober 2021 13:27
Ja, klopt! Onder andere libadwaita inderdaad. De GNOME-boys willen voor jou bepalen hoe een desktop eruit ziet en hoe we het moeten gebruiken. Ze kunnen zich beter aansluiten bij Apple, want daar willen ze blijkbaar op lijken. Maar customization, dat hoort toch gewoon bij Linux en BSD? Maar de GNOME Foundation wil daar dus niks meer van doen hebben. En dus hebben we gelukkig nog keuze voor iets anders. En in het geval van KDE: iets mooiers! :)
+1Jerie
@Qalo14 oktober 2021 19:59
Het is sinds jaar en dag dat GNOME tot macOS is wat KDE tot Windows is. Of althans, dat beweert men. Ik vind het ietswat kort door de bocht. Kijk naar Windows 11 waar je taakbalk niet links kunt draaien, of de fantastische tiles in Windows 8. Maar er zit een kern van waaarheid in.
+1PureTryOut
@Qalo14 oktober 2021 13:16
GTK4 is al uitgebracht hoor, en verscheidende GNOME applicaties maken er al gebruik van. Maar als KDE Plasma gebruiker kan ik Plasma natuurlijk van harte aanraden 😉
+1Qalo

@PureTryOut14 oktober 2021 13:23
Ja, je hebt gelijk. GTK4 is al uitgebracht. :)
+1Metallize
14 oktober 2021 13:03
Toch maar eens vanavond kijken hoe t er uit ziet , ik ben altijd een gnome desktop manager guy geweest ;)
+1Cilph
@Metallize14 oktober 2021 13:17
GNOME 2 of GNOME 3, though?
+1juiced01
@Cilph14 oktober 2021 13:23
Voor mij GNOME 3 (Op zowel Debian als Ubuntu). Gister KDE geprobeerd op Debian, ziet er goed uit! :)
+1desalniettemin
@juiced0114 oktober 2021 19:04
Heeft Debian niet altijd een oudere versie van KDE? Voor de nieuwste kan je volgens mij beter KDE Neon gebruiken. Tenminste als je de nieuwste versie wil ;)
+1Hero of Time
@desalniettemin14 oktober 2021 23:15
Ligt eraan of je Stable of Testing (of Unstable/Sid) draait. Want Stable heeft idd een oudere versie, maar Testing en Unstable krijgen wel gewoon een nieuwere (net als veel andere packages). Stable heeft 5.20, Testing en Unstable nog 5.21, maar dat zal dus binnenkort wel worden bijgewerkt naar deze 5.23.

Ik draai persoonlijk Unstable, maar wil je iets veiliger zitten en niet elke keer een grote sprong met upgrades willen maken, dan is Testing wel een fijne 'versie' om te draaien.

Update 15-10:
Sid heeft vandaag Plasma 5.23 mogen ontvangen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hero of Time op 15 oktober 2021 16:55]

0juiced01
@desalniettemin14 oktober 2021 20:57
Haha, dat wist ik nog niet, ik ga er eens in duiken :).
+1Irsu85
@Metallize14 oktober 2021 13:07
Dat is ook mijn favorite, maar KDE ziet er ook goed uit
+1StGermain
14 oktober 2021 13:22
Het verbaast mij een beetje dat er ook telemetrie inzit.
+1batjes

@StGermain14 oktober 2021 13:59
Telemetrie werkt dan ook heel erg goed om te leren hoe mensen je software gebruiken en waar ze eventueel tegenaan lopen.
+1GekkePrutser

@StGermain14 oktober 2021 23:13
Dat wel maar het kan helemaal uit. Kan een zeker bedrijf heel wat van leren.
+1vt220
14 oktober 2021 13:32
Kool :)
Kon het toch niet laten:
https://www.wikiwand.com/en/K_Desktop_Environment_1
Draaiend op debian 1.3 meen ik. En heel veel prutsen om de video kaart op mijn 25 mhz 386 aan de praat te krijgen. Dat waren nog eens tijden
+1Katsunami

@vt22014 oktober 2021 17:28
Grappig, als je door die screenshots heen kijkt, hoe KDE er eerst ruwweg uitziet als Windows 95, en dan later de kant opgaat van OS/2 Warp's uiterljk :p
+1GekkePrutser

@Katsunami14 oktober 2021 23:11
Inderdaad, het heeft altijd wel dicht langs Windows gezeten. Eerst 95/2000, toen XP, toen Vista.. Daarna pas is het uit elkaar gaan lopen (ook wel logisch, want wie wil die UI stinkhoop van Windows 8 ook gaan nabouwen!)

Ik vind de KDE van nu erg prettig werken en helemaal niet meer zo op Windows lijken. Al helemaal niet als je gebruik maakt van de uitgebreide aanpasmogelijkheden. Maar in het verleden heeft het dat wel gedaan vind ik.

Niettemin vind ik Windows tegenwoordig met 11 ook wel weer te behappen eigenlijk. Maar KDE blijft fijner en heeft gewoon veel meer aanpasmogelijkheden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GekkePrutser op 14 oktober 2021 23:12]

+1Katsunami

@GekkePrutser14 oktober 2021 23:40
Ik vind de KDE van nu erg prettig werken en helemaal niet meer zo op Windows lijken.
Zelf heb ik sins 1994 gewerkt met het "Windows-paradigma"; eerst OS/2 Warp 3 met Win-OS2, daarna NT, 2K, XP, Vista, 7, skip 8 en 8.1, 10. Linux heb ik enkel gebruikt op thuisservers met XFCE als desktop.

Omdat de richting van Windows 8.x me niet beviel, Windows 10 me al helemaal niet bevalt met de half-jaarlijkse updates (zoals ik zeg, ik vind het niet prettig als mijn computer constant verandert), en Windows 11 niet eens meer werkt op deze PC, ben ik serieus naar Linux gaan kijken.

Alles wat ik onder Windows deed, kan ik met dezelfde open-source software ook onder Linux, en de paar Windows-programma's (en spellen) die ik nog wilde draaien, heb ik met 100% succes geïnstalleerd via Lutris.

Ik heb KDE zo aangepast dat de layout erg lijkt op de default layout van XFCE. (Die layout, met een taakbalk aan de _bovenkant_, gebruik ik al sinds jaar en dag met Windows.) Beetje priegelen met shortcuts enzo, en nu merk ik nauwelijks nog dat ik onder Linux werk, eigenlijk. Omdat ik al sinds... weet ik het... 15-20 jaar Cygwin en MSYS2 op Windows gebruik als command-line, is zelfs Bash niet nieuw.

KDE werkt hier precies hetzelfde zoals ik ook werkte met Windows XP, Vista, 7, en 10.

Ik moet zeggen dat ik zelf zeer weinig problemen heb gehad met Windows, maar dat komt waarschijnlijk omdat ik de 9x-versies nooit heb gebruikt. Ik zit al sinds 1996 op NT. Maar het pad dat MS met Windows bewandelt (steeds verder en verder naar een online cloud-abo) bevalt me al ruim 10 jaar niet, en nu Windows 11 op mijn huidige computer niet draait, is de maat vol.

Mijn huidige Windows 10 op deze computer laat ik nog wel geïnstalleerd staan, maar er bestaat een kans dat ik op een nieuwe computer geen Windows 11 ga zetten; zelfs niet om mijn monitor te kalibreren met ColorNavigator. Dan maar weer terug naar software-kalibratie.
0desalniettemin
@Katsunami14 oktober 2021 19:16
Sommige beweren zelfs dat Windows op KDE lijkt ipv andersom.
+1DeUilVanMinerva
14 oktober 2021 14:03
KDE heeft een veel te grote voetafdruk. Ik heb liever LXQt.
+1MartineEekhof
@DeUilVanMinerva14 oktober 2021 14:08
Dat is onzin. Er zit niet veel verschil meer tussen xfce en KDE qua resource-verbruik, bijvoorbeeld.
+1desalniettemin
@MartineEekhof14 oktober 2021 19:17
Tegenwoordig is KDE zelfs lichter dan XFCE beweren sommige. En KDE heeft veel sneller een nieuwe versie dan XFCE.

[Reactie gewijzigd door desalniettemin op 14 oktober 2021 19:18]

+1Metallize
14 oktober 2021 14:32
T enigste waar ik me trouwens in KDE kan over ergeren is de Dolphin file manager , is er geen mogelijkheid om t stukje text in de file manager gewoon uit te zetten ? zodat er \home staat en niet \home - dolphin manager?

Ik vind het er altijd raar uitzien :D

[Reactie gewijzigd door Metallize op 14 oktober 2021 14:35]

+1Mark de Vaal
@Metallize14 oktober 2021 21:55
Ik weet niet waar je het over hebt. Dolphin is IMO de beste file manager die ik ken.
+1GekkePrutser

@Mark de Vaal14 oktober 2021 23:09
Inderdaad, en die - <programmanaam> gebeurt met elk programma onder KDE. Niet alleen Dolphin. Ook non-QT programma's als Firefox doen dit hier. Dus ik denk dat dit vanuit Kwin komt en niet vanuit Dolphin.

Ik neem aan dat je dat ook wel ergens uit kan zetten.
+1Hydranet
14 oktober 2021 16:35
Ik ben afgelopen weekend overgestapt naar KDE Plasma maar i.p.v Kwin als window manager te gebruiken gebruik ik i3wm als mijn window manager en dat word ook nog ondersteund. Nu heb ik het beste van beide werelden, een moderne desktop en tiling. 8-)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 15 oktober 2021 09:51]

+1GekkePrutser

@Hydranet14 oktober 2021 23:08
Interessant, dit ga ik ook eens proberen. Ik maak alleen wel veel gebruik van Kwin features zoals multi desktop en activities.. Maar ik ben wel heel benieuwd naar automatische tiling.
+1Uruk-Hai
14 oktober 2021 13:09
Ik kon eerst geen wijs worden uit alle verschillende Linux distributies en DE's, maar wat mij heel erg helpt met kiezen zijn de pagina's van de laatste LTS versies met elkaar vergelijken. Bijvoorbeeld:

https://kubuntu.org/getkubuntu/
The latest Long Term Support (LTS) version of the Kubuntu operating system for desktop PCs and laptops, Kubuntu 20.04 LTS supported with security and maintenance updates, until April 2023.

En

https://blog.linuxmint.com/?p=4102
Linux Mint 20.2 is a long term support release which will be supported until 2025.

Dan valt wat mij betreft de keuze op Linux Mint LTS vanwege de langere ondersteuningstermijn.

Linux Mint Cinnamon 20.2 doet alles dat ik wil. Ik heb ook gespeeld met andere distributies en die vond ik ook wel fijn, maar ze echt serieus missen doe ik niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 14 oktober 2021 13:14]

+1Cypher_Nine
14 oktober 2021 13:14
Gefeliciteerd KDE Desktop!

Ikzelf gebruik OpenSuse Tumbleweed met KDE als daily driver voor allerhande niet al te belangrijke zaken. Daarnaast Kubuntu voor de wat belangrijkere zaken, gaming, persoonlijke administratie (kmymoney) en kan er niet anders dan zeer tevreden mee zijn.

Hoop dat de kwaliteit lang door mag stijgen.
0foxgamer2019
@Cypher_Nine14 oktober 2021 13:21
Is OS Tumbleweed een rolling distro? Wel grappig dat je daarnaast Kubuntu draait, dat is toch flink wat minder experimenteel. :)
0Cypher_Nine
@foxgamer201914 oktober 2021 13:25
klopt, learning best of both worlds, voor sommige zaken wil je gewoon beetje kunnen durven en wat meer bleeding edge zijn (OS Tumbleweed), voor andere zaken wil je stabiliteit (Kubuntu) en daarbij heb ik de keuze gemaakt tussen deze 2 systemen en niet teveel gekeken naar andere smaken, want de keuze is reuze, maar kan ook te overweldigend zijn en zie je door de bomen het bos niet meer.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Cypher_Nine op 14 oktober 2021 13:27]

1 2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

