Software-update: KDE Plasma 5.20

KDE logo (75 pix)KDE heeft versie 5.20 van Plasma uitgebracht. Plasma Workspaces is een populaire desktopomgeving, die primair voor Linux, FreeBSD en Solaris wordt ontwikkeld. Er bestaan ook versies voor Windows en macOS, maar die zijn veel minder ver in hun ontwikkeling. De grafische gebruikersinterface van KDE Plasma is gebaseerd op QML en gebruikt OpenGL voor hardwareacceleratie. De volledige release notes voor versie 5.20 kunnen hier worden gevonden, dit is de aankondiging voor deze uitgave:

Plasma 5.20 - New and improved inside and out

Everyday utilities and tools, such as the Panels, Task Manager, Notifications and System Settings, have all been overhauled to make them more usable, efficient, and friendlier.

Meanwhile, developers are hard at work adapting Plasma and all its bits and pieces to Wayland. Once done, Plasma will not only be readier for the future, but will also work better with touchscreens and multiple screens with different refresh rates and DPIs. Plasma will also offer better support for hardware-accelerated graphics, be more secure, and enjoy many more advantages. Although still work in progress, 5.20 already offers users many of the benefits of Plasma on Wayland.

Versienummer 5.20
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, Solaris
Website KDE
Download https://kde.org/distributions
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Bron: KDE

Reacties (39)

+1MadEgg

13 oktober 2020 17:51
Hoop leuke tweaks weer, weinig wereldschokkends. Ik vind KDE Plasma een van de meer gebruikersvriendelijke en mooiere UI's voor Linux beschikbaar. De configuratie en features zijn een mooie balans tussen flexibiliteit en te veel opties.

Ik probeer het om de zoveel tijd weer eens, en op de HTPC die de kinderen ook gebruiken draait het prima. Maar voor productiewerk schakel ik toch altijd weer terug naar i3. Tiling window management is zo veel efficienter voor mijn werkwijze, en de paar addons voor Plasma die er zijn die dat proberen te implementeren laten zeer veel te wensen over. Zeker als het om multi-monitor setups gaat.

Ik zou het mooi vinden als de Plasma / KWin ooit eens first class citizens zou maken van tiling window management.
+1Jeffrey2107
@MadEgg13 oktober 2020 18:39
vind juist dat kde plasma (niet neon) te veel opties heeft. (en in sommige dingen heel ouderwets voelt)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jeffrey2107 op 13 oktober 2020 19:53]

+1crankyhenk
@Jeffrey210713 oktober 2020 18:50
Ik wil je feestje niet verstoren, maar KDE neon is een op Ubuntu (LTS) gebaseerde distributie die de volledige repository van plasma 5 desktop omgeving en framework gebruikt :)

De opties zijn nou net hetgeen wat KDE zo flexibel maakt, al kan ik me heel goed voorstellen dat het juist net iets te veel is voor iemand die er niet bekend mee is.
+1Jeffrey2107
@crankyhenk13 oktober 2020 19:53
verwar de 2 altijd, bedoelde natuurlijk gewoon plasma
+1desalniettemin
@crankyhenk13 oktober 2020 21:13
KDE Neon is geen distro zeggen ze zelf. Heeft wel alitjd de nieuwste versie van Plasma als ik het goed begrijp.
+1desalniettemin
@Jeffrey210713 oktober 2020 21:12
Als van je van alles kunnen aanpassen, customizen in het Engels, houdt dan is KDE je ding. En tegenwoordig is KDE lang niet meer zo "zwaar" als vroeger, maar ook nog wel steeds wat meer buggy dan andere DE's hoor ik wel eens.
+1christopher72
@MadEgg13 oktober 2020 18:34
Ik heb even de screencast van I3 bekeken.. kende het nog niet. Het lijkt me een ‘pure’ windowmanager, niet meer en niet minder. KDE is een complete desktopomgeving gebaseerd op de Qt library, waarin je ook applicaties kunt ontwikkelen. Hetzelfde geldt voor Gnome, gebaseerd op Gtk libary. Ik zie aan het eind van de screencast dat Gimp wordt gestart, wat dus betekent dat je ook de libraries nodig hebt van Gtk. En waarschijnlijk werkt i3 ook prima als je er KDE applicaties mee start, als ook de libraries van Qt geinstalleerd zijn.
Voor hele specifieke workflows lijkt me zo’n Tiled window manager handig, vooral wanneer het gaat om veel CLI-werk. Maar bij grafische applicaties.. ik weet het niet. Die wil ik toch al snel zélf resizen en naar mijn eigen smaak verdelen over het scherm... zonder de beperking van een ‘container’ / ‘Tile’. Maar wie weet mis ik iets, ik zal het eens proberen.
+1Terr-E
@christopher7213 oktober 2020 18:43
Ik gebruik KDE Plasma als mijn dagelijkse UI. Voor CLI-werk gebruik ik Terminator. Eigenlijk zou ik i3 eens moeten proberen, maar ik ben zo tevreden met Plasma+Terminator dat ik er nog niet de moeite voor heb gedaan. :D
+1RoestVrijStaal
@Terr-E13 oktober 2020 19:16
Waarom gebruik je Terminator? Wat mis je in Konsole en/of Yakuake?

[Reactie gewijzigd door RoestVrijStaal op 13 oktober 2020 22:18]

0Terr-E
@RoestVrijStaal14 oktober 2020 10:21
Terminator met name om meerdere instances ( Terminator vensters die niet aan elkaar gelinkt zijn ) te kunnen openen en daarbinnen het scherm te kunnen splitsen in meerdere ( 10+ ) terminals die ik vervolgens kan groeperen om met 1x typen dezelfde commando's naar meerdere terminals kan sturen.

e.g. ik kan 2 (of meer) gescheiden Terminator vensters openen waarbij ik de eerste in 10 terminals splits waarbij ik naar 10 verschillende VM's kan SSH-en en dan in alle 10 tegelijk dezelfde commando's kan uitvoeren. Zodra er dan situatie ontstaat waarbij een aantal van die 10 terminals "speciale aandacht" vereisen dan kan ik die uit de groep gooien of in een eigen groepje gooien zodat ik in de hoofdgroep gewoon door kan gaan en in het 2e groepje andere commando's kan geven.

Dit alles terwijl ik in een 2e Terminator venster iets totaal anders kan doen, maar ook de mogelijkheid heb om "multicast" groepjes te maken verspreid over meerdere Terminator vensters.
En dit alles met (redelijk) makkelijke sneltoetsen. ( Super+i, Super+g, Alt+g, Alt+o, Ctrl+Shift+e, Ctrl+Shift+o )

Ik heb deze functionaliteit nog in geen enkele andere terminal gevonden onder Linux. (alleen onder macOS met iTerm2)
Maar ik hou me aanbevolen als er andere terminal software voor Linux is die vergelijkbare functionaliteit heeft. :Y)

(edit: typo)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Terr-E op 14 oktober 2020 10:24]

0RoestVrijStaal
@Terr-E15 oktober 2020 00:41
Konsole kan inmiddels ook het Konsole-venster opdelen in meerdere terminals door middel van Ctrl+( en Ctrl+) die ook met zowel muis als sneltoetsen aan te passen zijn.
Zo ook "tabbladen" waarin je het venster dus ook weer kan "opsplitsen" in meerdere terminals. Dat kan Yakuake overigens ook.

Enkel Konsole kan simultaan dezelfde commando op meerdere terminals uitvoeren. Er is echter standaard geen sneltoets voor geconfigureerd. Yakuake kan het niet.
0Terr-E
@RoestVrijStaal15 oktober 2020 15:19
Konsole kon het aanvankelijk niet; Ctrl+( en Ctrl+) maakten voorheen een mirror van de bestaande terminal waar je niets mee kon onafhankelijk van de eerste terminal behalve scrollen. Ik heb het net ( n.a.v. jouw opmerking) even getest op een Manjaro bakje,en het lijkt nu inderdaad meer te werken zoals bij Terminator.

Maar het moet nog steeds zijn meerdere erkennen in Terminator zover ik nu even snel kan zien.
Geen makkelijke manier om te groeperen ( Ctrl+Shift+. werkt aanzienlijk onhandiger dan hoe Terminator dit doet, vooral als de verschillende subvensters dezelfde titel hebben ), zo te zien ook geen mogelijkheid om meerdere groepen aan te maken, geen overloop naar andere Konsole vensters, tevens vind ik het ooklastig te zien wat nu de actieve Terminal is binnen een Konsole venster, maar dat kan ook liggen aan het default kleurenschema van Manjaro ? Sowieso maakt Terminator ook net iets nuttiger gebruik van de beschikbare ruimte door geen menubalk weer te geven, en de titelbalken van de terminals kleiner te houden. Ook makkelijk maar niet per se noodzakelijk is het feit dat Terminator ten alle tijden de hoogte x breedte ( lines x columns ) weergeeft in de titelbalken. En als laatste heeft Konsole zo te zien nog geen right-mouse-button funcionaliteit vergelijkbaar met Terminator.

Het is goed te zien dat Konsole voortgang boekt, maar ze zijn er nog niet. 8-)
+1MadEgg

@christopher7213 oktober 2020 18:49
Ik zou i3 ook niet neerzetten als directe concurrent voor i3. Ik flirt niet voor niets af en toe met Plasma ;)

Maar ik werk als developer. Heb vaak vele terminals open staan met editors, SSH sessies, Slack, meerdere IDE sessies voor verschillende applicaties, documentatie, PDFs met aanvullende documentatie, mails en wat al niet meer. Via i3 kan ik de terminals en webbrowser-schermen netjes naast elkaar ordenen. Via de workspaces kan ik snel schakelen naar de info die ik nodig heb, en dat alles op de automatische piloot.

Met KDE probeer ik het steeds weer net zo efficiënt te krijgen, maar het wil gewoon niet. Virtuele desktops switchen wil nog wel, maar KDE koppelt de workspaces op de verschillende monitors aan elkaar dus als je de ene monitor naar een andere virtuele desktop switcht, switch je de andere ook. Daar kun je nog een beetje mee lijmen met activities, maar het wordt al snel een zootje / doolhof. Ook kan je in i3 heel mooi snel één scherm naar fullscreen schakelen om daar de focus op te leggen, terwijl de layout behouden blijft als je weer terugschakelt. Dit gaat per virtuele desktop. Op Plasma kan je de 'monocle' view aanzetten, maar dit geldt weer gelijk voor alle workspaces tegelijk, en bovendien is hij daarna de layout van je tiles vergeten.

Waar Plasma in uitblinkt is het beheer van je desktop zelf. i3 kent geen control panel, geen widgets, geen volumebeheer, geen OSD. Je kunt alles aan elkaar knopen met losse tooltjes maar je krijgt verre van een uniforme ervaring.

Voor grafische applicaties kunnen tiles ook best handig zijn - de tiles staan niet vast en je kunt ze onafhankelijk resizen. Je kunt schermen ook altijd floating zetten waarmee ze niét getiled worden. Maar in bijvoorbeeld Gimp werkt het niet voor mij, die zet ik altijd op Single-Window mode zodat je binnen gimp zelf de vensters kunt organiseren.
0ookhoi
@christopher7214 oktober 2020 09:51
Het lijkt me een ‘pure’ windowmanager, niet meer en niet minder.
Als een tiling window manager je trekt dan kan ik je https://swaywm.org/ aanraden:
Sway is a tiling Wayland compositor and a drop-in replacement for the i3 window manager
Wat @MadEgg zegt:
Tiling window management is zo veel efficienter voor mijn werkwijze
Zo mee eens.
0MadEgg

@ookhoi14 oktober 2020 09:56
[...]
Als een tiling window manager je trekt dan kan ik je https://swaywm.org/ aanraden:
Sway is inderdaad een mooie doorontwikkeling. Helaas wel met de nodige nukken. Ik heb het een tijd op mijn vorige laptop met uitsluitend een IGPU gedraaid, dat was met de nodige tweaks wel te doen. Alsnog loop je tegen incompatibilteiten met Wayland aan, en moest ik wat hacks doorvoeren om reparenting met java-applicaties goed te laten werken.

Op mijn nieuwe laptop met nvidia GPU / Optimus is het nog lastiger. Puur iPGU gebruiken wil nog wel, maar als je wilt gaan switchen stort het zootje in, dus ik ben nu maar weer terug naar X.Org / i3. Niet Sway's schuld natuurlijk, dat ligt meer bij nvidia, en de hork van een systeem dat Optimus is.
0ookhoi
@MadEgg14 oktober 2020 10:09
Alsnog loop je tegen incompatibilteiten met Wayland aan
Hm? Het is een 100% wayland wm. Waar loop je tegenaan? Ik gebruik sway vanaf de eerste versies als daily driver, zowel puur (alacritty, firefox) als met xwayland (chromium).
moest ik wat hacks doorvoeren om reparenting met java-applicaties goed te laten werken.
Env variabele bedoel je?
"_JAVA_AWT_WM_NONREPARENTING = "1";
Op mijn nieuwe laptop met nvidia GPU / Optimus is het nog lastiger
Thinkpad P70 hier, durf niet met 100% zekerheid te zeggen dat ik de nvidia gpu gebruik. Goed te lezen dat er meer liefhebbers van sway zijn :Y)
0MadEgg

@ookhoi14 oktober 2020 10:52
[...]
Hm? Het is een 100% wayland wm. Waar loop je tegenaan? Ik gebruik sway vanaf de eerste versies als daily driver, zowel puur (alacritty, firefox) als met xwayland (chromium).
Niet incompatibiliteit tussen Sway en Wayland natuurlijk ;) Ik bedoel tussen applicaties en Wayland. Een voorbeeld hiervan is dat applicaties die niet voor Wayland gebouwd zijn via XWayland gaan werken, en dat verpest de scaling. Aangezien ik met 4K-schermen werk heb ik scaling aan. In X.Org werkt dat door de DPI-instelling op te hogen. In Wayland stel ik een scaling-factor in. Voor native Wayland-applicaties werkt dat prima, maar voor applicaties die via XWayland draaien wordt de scaling door XWayland gedaan, met zeer blurry resultaten als gevolg. Het lijkt erop dat XWayland de applicaties op een niet-hidpi-resolutie rendered tot een bitmap en dat vervolgens als afbeelding schaalt naar 4K. Terwijl via X.Org dankzij de DPI-instelling gewoon alle UI-elementen daadwerkelijk groter worden gerenderd en dus wel scherp zijn.

Voor een aantal (QT-gebaseerde) applicaties kun je forceren om via Wayland te werken door de environmental variable QT_QPA_PLATFORM=wayland-egl te definiëren, maar dat levert voor flink wat applicaties dan weer andere problemen op, zoals GUIs die in het geheel niet verschijnen.
Env variabele bedoel je?
Yes, dat is een van de dingen die nodig is. Wat ook weer in Java ingehackt is omdat Java snel werkt met een hardcoded lijst van non-reparenting WM's. Of iets van die strekking.
Thinkpad P70 hier, durf niet met 100% zekerheid te zeggen dat ik de nvidia gpu gebruik. Goed te lezen dat er meer liefhebbers van sway zijn :Y)
Zeker. Al zijn de UI-elementen in i3/Sway minimaal. De swaybar is veel mooier en flexibeler dan i3bar. En Wayland is natuurlijk de toekomst voor de Linux-desktop. Al mag die wel wat sneller komen :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door MadEgg op 14 oktober 2020 10:54]

+1Loggedinasroot
@MadEgg13 oktober 2020 18:49
Je kan i3 ook in Plasma draaien. Werkt prima.
+1MadEgg

@Loggedinasroot13 oktober 2020 18:52
Echt? Dat klinkt interessant. Hoe werkt dat samen, vangt Plasma dan niet alle shortcuts af voordat i3 ermee aan de slag kan? Ga ik eens uitzoeken.
+1Loggedinasroot
@MadEgg13 oktober 2020 18:54
https://www.reddit.com/r/...a_a_match_made_in_heaven/

Hier heb je 1 van de betere tutorials.
En nee ik gebruik zelf maar een paar shortcuts van Plasma zelf. Voor de notifications en KDEConnect.

Verder kan alles gewoon in i3. Je kan de shortcuts ook zelf van Plasma uitzetten in Settings.
+1Omega
@MadEgg13 oktober 2020 18:59
Redelijk simpel, je gebruikt een andere window manager dan de default door $KDEWM te overschrijven met het bestandspad naar een vervangende window manager.

Het KDE Project heeft hier documentatie voor.
https://userbase.kde.org/...ndow_Managers_with_Plasma
+1RoestVrijStaal
@MadEgg13 oktober 2020 19:16
Multi-monitor komt tegenwoordig wat minder goed uit de verf bij KDE.
Zo kun je niet straffeloos een paneel dupliceren, want elke widget is een eigen instantie en geen "visuele kloon". Dat is ook hoe KDE Plasma devs het bedoeld hadden. Maar juist door die keuze gaat bijvoorbeeld het scherm flikkeren als je op beide panelen een Redshift-widget hebt gezet.

AFAIK toen ik nog voor op het werk een distro met GNOME moest draaien, was het ook geen zaligheid.
Ik zou het mooi vinden als de Plasma / KWin ooit eens first class citizens zou maken van tiling window management.
Liever niet. Waarom zou je het willen? Wat mis je in i3?

Naar mijn indruk zijn er meer tiling window managers die actief ontwikkeld worden dan compositing managers die actief ontwikkeld worden.

Als ik de User Guide van i3 bekijk, vind ik het een stap terug in de tijd. Veel keybindings die je moet onthouden en invoeren terwijl je muis er werkeloos bij zit.

Tiling window managers zijn een passende keuze voor bijvoorbeeld laptops van vi/emacs-nerds. Maar de compositing window manager zoals KWin heeft meer usecases imo.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RoestVrijStaal op 14 oktober 2020 01:49]

+1MadEgg

@RoestVrijStaal13 oktober 2020 19:35
Ik laat het liefst de muis werkeloos liggen. Sterker nog, ik heb geen muis maar een touchpad die ik zo min mogelijk gebruik. Keybindings onthouden is een leercurve inderdaad, maar het absoluut waard. Handen verplaatsen van toetsenbord naar muis kost veel tijd en is absoluut niet ergonomisch.

Wat ik mis in i3 is de gebruikersvriendelijkheid van Plasma. Snel even wat instellingen aanpassen, programma’s automatisch starten, multimedia configureren of nieuwe keybindings aanmaken.

Het mag best compositing zijn, het een sluit het ander niet uit. Maar perfect workspacebeheer zoals in i3 is totaal incompetent in Plasma.
+1RoestVrijStaal
@MadEgg13 oktober 2020 20:06
Wat bedoel je met "workspace"?

Want in KDE Plasma heb je zowel "Virtuele bureaubladen" als "Activiteiten" om per context widgets, snelkoppelingen e.d. apart te laten weergeven. En de "KDE-Workspace" / "werkruimte" lijkt het geheel te zijn.
Zelf heb ik virtuele bureaubladen uitgezet (op de Cube-animatie ben ik uitgekeken :P) en één Activiteit extra aangemaakt om een scheiding tussen ontspanning en focus te maken. Maar that's it :)

Programma's automatisch starten is meer iets XDG-Autostart-achtigs dan iets dat door de desktop environment / window-manager geregeld wordt. Ondanks dat KDE er een configuratiescherm voor heeft, die best primitief is. Zo wordt er niet gehint dat de gebruiker de globale autostarts (in /etc/xdg/autostart/) kan overriden door het te dupliceren naar je eigen ~/.config/autostart/ map te verplaatsen en die aan te passen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RoestVrijStaal op 13 oktober 2020 22:20]

+1MadEgg

@RoestVrijStaal13 oktober 2020 20:16
Wat bedoel je met "workspace"?

Want in KDE Plasma heb je zowel "Virtuele bureaubladen" als "Activiteiten" om per context widgets, snelkoppelingen e.d. apart te laten weergeven. En de "KDE-Workspace" / "werkruimte" lijkt het geheel te zijn.
i3 heeft het concept van workspaces. Een workspace is de werkruimte die actief is op één scherm. Een soort virtuele desktop dus. Maar elk scherrm heeft zijn eigen set van workspaces die daarop weergegeven worden. Je schakelt dan dus ook niet zo zeer van scherm maar van workspace. Ik heb op elk scherm een set workspaces met applicaties die daarop in mijn workflow in dezelfde categorie vallen. Die worden ook automatisch op de juiste workspace geopend, op het juiste scherm. Daar schakel ik onafhankelijk van de weergave op mijn andere schermen tussen.

Bij KDE kun je "horizontaal" switchen tussen workspaces en "verticaal" tussen activities. Waarbij schermen ook actief kunnen zijn op meerdere workspaces en/of activities. Maar als je schakelt tussen workspaces of activities gaan alle schermen tegelijk mee, en dat verpest de flow voor mij dus.
Programma's automatisch starten is meer iets XDG-Autostart-achtigs dan iets dat door de desktop environment / window-manager geregeld wordt. Ondanks dat KDE er een configuratiescherm voor heeft, die best primitief is. Zo wordt er niet gehint dat de gebruiker de globale autostarts (in /etc/xdg/autostart/) kan overriden door het te dupliceren naar je eigen ~/.config/xdg/autostart map te verplaatsen en die aan te passen.
i3 doet dat dus niet. Als je i3 start, start i3 en niets anders. Tenzij je dat configureert in je ~/.config/i3/config file. Het is maar een voorbeeld, maar het inrichten en aanpassen van je totale desktopervaring gebeurt met een keur aan scriptjes, losse tooltjes en configuratiebestanden. Als je dat afzet tegen de grafische tools daarvoor in KDE zie je het verschil.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MadEgg op 14 oktober 2020 00:22]

0ookhoi
@RoestVrijStaal14 oktober 2020 09:57
Als ik de User Guide van i3 bekijk, vind ik het een stap terug in de tijd. Veel keybindings die je moet onthouden en invoeren terwijl je muis er werkeloos bij zit.
Dat is juist het idee :-)
Zie ook vim, vim-vixen, en vergelijkbaar. Het is zo heerlijk om alles met je toetsenbord te kunnen doen.

Overigns valt 'veel' erg mee. <windows>-<enter> <applicatie> om een applicatie te starten, <windows>-[1-0] om van workspace te wisselen, <windows>-<shift>-[1-0] om een applicatie naar een workspace te verplaatsen, dan ben je er wel zo'n beetje.
+1Hydranet
@MadEgg13 oktober 2020 23:16
KDE Plasma ziet er leuk uit, maar van wat ik er van gezien heb zijn zitten er te veel opties in die ik echt nooit zou gaan gebruiken. Lijkt mij dat je er aardig wat tijd in moet steken om goed benut te maken van al die opties om het helemaal te personaliseren naar jou wensen. Ik gebruik zelf al wat jaren Cinnamon vind het lekker simpel mee te werken en tegelijk ook een modern uiterlijk. Het lukt mij om het zonder al te veel moeite aan te passen naar mijn wensen en te personaliseren.

Op het werk gebruikte ik eerst xfce4, maar een paar maanden terug gaan spelen met i3, dat maakt mijn workflow wel inderdaad veel beter en efficiënter. Alleen ik vind voor tiling window managers die bars toch best lastig om te personaliseren en er gaat veel tijd inzitten. Ik was niet tevreden met de bar die ik had, toen bedacht ik mij dan kan ik toch mooi de xfce4-panel binnen mijn i3 laden. Dan kan ik makkelijk dingen daar aan toevoegen als ik wil, het ziet er mooi uit, niet moeilijk hoeven doen met al die andere panels en het kost mij weinig tijd. Ik heb ook een tijdje i3 thuis gedraaid maar voor thuis vind ik een tiling window manager toch wat een overkill voor mij dan. Daar kan ik prima al mijn dingen doen met normale Desktop Omgeving met 4 workspaces en natuurlijk tmux.
+1MoneyReaper
13 oktober 2020 18:54
KDE plasma is altijd een grappige desktop ik zodra ze 1 versie releasen kijk ik al met smacht naar de volgende er komen nog veel meer goede dingen naar plasma 5.21 maar ben erg blij met de focus op wat meer consistency in de desktop het was nodig.
+1Omega
@MoneyReaper13 oktober 2020 19:05
Consistency en design is inderdaad een van de zwakke punten van Plasma. Dit is een focuspunt geweest van de laatste paar releases, een hoop is opgepoetst en irritante zooi zoals dat afschuwelijke desktop toolbox menu vervangen met veel beter geïntegreerde elementen.
+1desalniettemin
@MoneyReaper13 oktober 2020 21:20
Ipv wit sluitkruis rood sluitkruis een van de veranderingen geloof ik?
+1desalniettemin
13 oktober 2020 21:15
Lijkt KDE panel nou op Windows 10 taskbar of lijkt Windows 10 taskbar nou op KDE panel? :?

[Reactie gewijzigd door desalniettemin op 13 oktober 2020 21:16]

+1PureTryOut
@desalniettemin13 oktober 2020 21:26
Behalve dat ze allebei een taakbalk onderin hebben met een menu icoon links en een system tray rechts komt het echt totaal niet overeen, vind ik dan. Meningen verschillen natuurlijk.

Daarbij is dit de default look, maar kun je er heel veel bij aanpassen. Mijn eigen Plasma setup lijkt juist veel meer op macOS.
0desalniettemin
@PureTryOut14 oktober 2020 19:18
Weet ik. Op KDE kan je bijna alles aanpassen, maar ik hou het meestal bij de default look. Alleen kies altijd meteen voor donker thema. Als ik KDE zou gebruiken Breeze dark theme en applications menu, de XP oud startmenu zeg maar.
+1Hero of Time
@desalniettemin13 oktober 2020 22:42
In eerste instantie lijkt KDE veel op Windows. Dat is altijd al zo geweest. Maar dat is alleen oppervlakkig. Het helpt voor mensen die overstappen van Windows naar Linux met KDE of de Windows interface prima vinden, maar liever meer vrijheid hebben. Zodra je verder kijkt, is KDE heel anders en veel geavanceerder dan Windows.
0Jerie
@desalniettemin14 oktober 2020 11:41
Vroeger was de meme dat KDE op Windows lijkt, en GNOME op macOS (al schreef je dat destijds anders). In hoeverre dat nog klopt, weet ik niet. DEs en OSe veranderen nou eenmaal.
+1RoestVrijStaal
13 oktober 2020 19:32
Nou joepie. Enkel een paar redesigns. -O-
  • Nog steeds geen PolicyKit-integratie in KIO
    Je mag dus nog steeds lekker met de CLI mv'en, cp'en, en rm'en om met root-privilleges bestanden van het systeem te beheren, ipv via Dolphin en dat er netjes om je wachtwoord wordt gevraagd om het te doen. Ironisch genoeg zit er in alle KDE applicaties hardcoded in dat je het niet als root mag draaien, dus kdesudo gaat niet werken. Zelfs Windows doet dit beter.
  • Nog steeds geen Redo in Dolphin

[Reactie gewijzigd door RoestVrijStaal op 13 oktober 2020 20:16]

+1MoneyReaper
@RoestVrijStaal13 oktober 2020 19:53
de Desktop en applicatie stack worden als aparte releasen gedaan maar je hebt wel gelijk er was belooft om het dit jaar nog te intergreren maar we zullen zien
+1MartineEekhof
13 oktober 2020 17:51
Ein-de-lijk window previews onder Wayland. Benieuwd of het werkt.
0iGadget
14 oktober 2020 14:11
Gebruik Neon als mijn daily driver op mijn werkstation en dat bevalt behoorlijk goed. Zal dus waarschijnlijk zonder het door te hebben al 5.20 binnen gekregen. Nog weinig nieuws kunnen merken eerlijk gezegd ;-)

Eén van de zaken waar ik wel tegenaan loop is dat als ik mijn (inmiddels redelijk bejaarde) Dell 2408WFP van input wissel, de resolutie (na terugschakeling) van de desktop is teruggevallen naar 1024x768, met geen mogelijkheid tot verhogen. Ik moet dan eerst de monitor uit en weer aanzetten en dan met het handje de instellingen terugzetten naar 1920x1200.
Ondanks alle instelmogelijkheden van KDE / Plasma (tot aan het bizarre toe), heb ik nooit de optie kunnen vinden om een resolutie te behouden / forceren, ongeacht wat alle slimme logica denkt dat er op dat moment aangesloten zit.

