Software-update: Zoom 5.3.2

Zoom logo (79 pix)Versie 5.3.2 van de videoconferencingsoftware Zoom is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om onder meer onlinevergaderingen, conferenties en colleges bij te wonen. Het is verkrijgbaar voor de meest gangbare besturingssystemen en is beschikbaar in een gratis en betaalde uitvoering met meer mogelijkheden. Zoom is net als diverse vergelijkbare oplossingen tijdens de coronacrisis enorm in populariteit toegenomen, ondanks dat bleek dat het niet altijd de beveiliging even goed op orde had. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes to existing features

General features
  • AutoUpdate disabled by default for MSI/GPO installations
  • The AutoUpdate flag is now set to “false” by default.

New and enhanced features

General features
  • Additional MSI/GPO options
    • Record and send a voice message - zPolicy_SetMessengerShowVoiceMessageButton
Meeting/webinar features
  • Poll reports available during live session
  • The meeting or webinar host will now have the option to download the full poll results when the poll is ended. This will launch their browser and begin the download of the CSV.
Webinar features
  • Hyperlink support for Q&A
  • Links sent in Q&A responses are now clickable by attendees.
  • Q&A indicates other panelist is responding to question
  • Questions will now indicate when another panelist is currently typing a response, ensuring you are not working on the same question.
  • Dismissed Q&A questions hidden from attendees
  • Questions dismissed by the host or panelists are now hidden from attendees view, avoiding unnecessary confusion.

Resolved Issues

  • Minor bug fixes

Zoom

Versienummer 5.3.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Zoom
Download https://zoom.us/download#client_4meeting
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 13-10-2020 16:432

13-10-2020 • 16:43

2 Linkedin

Bron: Zoom

Update-historie

25-04 Zoom 5.10.4 0
18-04 Zoom 5.10.3 3
23-03 Zoom 5.10.0 0
07-03 Zoom 5.9.7 4
28-02 Zoom 5.9.6 0
25-01 Zoom 5.9.3 3
27-12 Zoom 5.9.1 0
21-12 Zoom 5.9.0 0
29-11 Zoom 5.8.6 1
15-11 Zoom 5.8.4 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Zoom

geen prijs bekend

Officesoftware en suites

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+10+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
0himlims_
13 oktober 2020 16:47
nofi; hoe staat zoom v/s meet.jit.si ?
0Egocentrix
@himlims_13 oktober 2020 17:27
Afgezien van de logische verschillen op het etiket (licentie/FOSS/kosten) heb ik het idee dat Zoom beter werkt. De latency lijkt lager, en het cpu-gebruik van Jitsi is fors waardoor mijn laptop continu staat te blazen. Moet ik wel bij zeggen dat de laatste keer Jitsi voor mij twee maanden geleden was, Zoom gebruik ik meerdere keren per week.

