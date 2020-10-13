Versie 5.3.2 van de videoconferencingsoftware Zoom is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om onder meer onlinevergaderingen, conferenties en colleges bij te wonen. Het is verkrijgbaar voor de meest gangbare besturingssystemen en is beschikbaar in een gratis en betaalde uitvoering met meer mogelijkheden. Zoom is net als diverse vergelijkbare oplossingen tijdens de coronacrisis enorm in populariteit toegenomen, ondanks dat bleek dat het niet altijd de beveiliging even goed op orde had. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes to existing features General features AutoUpdate disabled by default for MSI/GPO installations

The AutoUpdate flag is now set to “false” by default. New and enhanced features General features Additional MSI/GPO options Record and send a voice message - zPolicy_SetMessengerShowVoiceMessageButton

Meeting/webinar features Poll reports available during live session

The meeting or webinar host will now have the option to download the full poll results when the poll is ended. This will launch their browser and begin the download of the CSV. Webinar features Hyperlink support for Q&A

Links sent in Q&A responses are now clickable by attendees.

Q&A indicates other panelist is responding to question

Questions will now indicate when another panelist is currently typing a response, ensuring you are not working on the same question.

Dismissed Q&A questions hidden from attendees

Questions dismissed by the host or panelists are now hidden from attendees view, avoiding unnecessary confusion. Resolved Issues Minor bug fixes