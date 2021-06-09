Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: KDE Plasma 5.22

KDE logo (75 pix)KDE heeft versie 5.22 van Plasma uitgebracht. Plasma Workspaces is een populaire desktopomgeving, die primair voor Linux, FreeBSD en Solaris wordt ontwikkeld. Er bestaan ook versies voor Windows en macOS, maar die zijn veel minder ver in hun ontwikkeling. De grafische gebruikersinterface van KDE Plasma is gebaseerd op QML en gebruikt OpenGL voor hardwareacceleratie. De volledige release notes voor versie 5.22 kunnen hier worden gevonden, dit is de aankondiging voor deze uitgave:

Plasma 5.22: Stability, Usability, Flexibility

Plasma 5.22 is here, and it is more reliable and stable than ever. By cleaning up and refactoring code in the background, the Plasma desktop gives you greater responsiveness and performance, helping you become even more productive without hiccups or surprises. Enjoy a smoother experience with KDE’s Plasma 5.22 desktop.

Plasma 5.22 has become more pleasurable to use through improvements to the design and greater smoothness and consistency in transparencies, blurs, icons, and animations. Moving things to accessible locations, offering hints and visual cues, and creating new settings allows you to customize your work environment to make it fit perfectly to your needs. Following the true KDE spirit, the push for a more stable and attractive desktop does not mean you have to renounce control over how you want it to look or behave. Plasma 5.22, as always, packs all the flexibility and tools for customization you have come to expect and love, and some more to boot.

Meanwhile, the push to move Plasma in its entirety to Wayland (the display protocol of the future) continues in full swing. So much so that popular distros are starting to ship Plasma with Wayland by default. By using Wayland behind the scenes, Plasma is able to include features and bug fixes not possible to implement on X11, offering you a better experience and more stability.

Versienummer 5.22
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, Solaris
Website KDE
Download https://kde.org/distributions
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

KDE

Update-historie

14-10 KDE Plasma 5.23 56
28-06 KDE Plasma 5.22.2 0
06-'21 KDE Plasma 5.22 5
10-'20 KDE Plasma 5.20 39
10-'19 KDE Plasma 5.17.0 5
09-'19 KDE Plasma 5.16.5 7
06-'19 KDE Plasma 5.16.1 2
06-'19 KDE Plasma 5.16.0 17
05-'19 KDE Plasma 5.15.90 3
05-'19 KDE Plasma 5.15.5 15
Meer historie

KDE Plasma

Reacties (5)

+1me23
9 juni 2021 13:27
Waarom een filmpje van 5.20 erbij dan?

edit: typo.. moet 5.20 zijn natuurlijk maar dan nog is het geen 5.22

[Reactie gewijzigd door me23 op 9 juni 2021 13:44]

+2Jarno99
@me239 juni 2021 14:36
Voor de mensen die graag een filmpje kijken om alle nieuwe aanpassingen te zien, kan ik The Linux Experiment aanraden:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RKrVnUzxL08&t=550s
+1CH4OS
@me239 juni 2021 13:35
Of het is intussen aangepast, maar ik zie een 5.20 filmpje :)
+1T-men
@me239 juni 2021 13:56
Van 5.22 is (nog) geen filmpje van The KDE Community
Wel er er sinds 16 februari al eentje van 5.21

Het filmpje bij het artikel is dus inderdaad wel wat gedateerd, ja.
+1heymom
9 juni 2021 14:04
Er is wel een filmpje te vinden van 5.22.

Op deze release pagina er is er een kort en snel teaser filmpje van 5.22
Te vinden op een release pagina: https://kde.org/announcements/plasma/5/5.22.0/
Wanneer er een officieel filmpje komt weet ik niet.

Alleen de 5.22 teaser video kijken: https://cdn.kde.org/promo...lasma/5.22/Teaser_lo.webm

[Reactie gewijzigd door heymom op 9 juni 2021 14:08]

