Software-update: KDE Plasma 6.0

KDE logo (75 pix)KDE heeft versie 6.0 van Plasma uitgebracht, een grote uitgave met veel vernieuwingen. Plasma Workspaces is een populaire desktopomgeving, die primair voor Linux, FreeBSD en Solaris wordt ontwikkeld. In versie 6.0 is onder meer de overstap naar de laatste versie van het applicatie framework Qt gemaakt en is Wayland nu als standaard ingesteld, ten koste van X11. Meer en uitgebreide informatie over alle veranderingen in KDE Plasma 6.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden, dit is een stuk daaruit:

Plasma 6

KDE Plasma is a modern, feature-rich desktop environment for Linux-based operating systems. Known for its sleek design, customizable interface, and extensive set of applications, it is also open source, devoid of ads, and makes protecting your privacy and personal data a priority. Install Plasma on your current laptop and enjoy all the perks of a state-of-the-art computing experience, even if your hardware is not supported by Windows 11. You can also opt for some very elegant machines pre-installed with Plasma such as the Steam Deck and many laptops and ultrabooks.

Two Leaps into the Future

With Plasma 6, our technology stack has undergone two major upgrades: a transition to the latest version of our application framework, Qt, and a migration to the modern Linux graphics platform, Wayland. We have done our best to ensure that these changes are as smooth and unnoticeable to the users as possible, so when you install this update, you will see the same familiar desktop environment that you know and love. But these under-the-hood upgrades benefit Plasma's security, efficiency, and performance, and improve support for modern hardware. Thus Plasma delivers an overall more reliable user experience, while paving the way for many more improvements in the future.

We will continue providing support for the legacy X11 session for users who prefer to stick with it for now.

Versienummer 6.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, Solaris
Website KDE
Download https://kde.org/distributions/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

28-02-2024 • 18:11
Submitter: Vixxiousz

28-02-2024 • 18:11

50

Submitter: Vixxiousz

Bron: KDE

KDE Plasma

Metallize 28 februari 2024 18:20
Top!! kunnen we eindelijk aan de slag met hdr.
Ik zie dat de Kube er weer is ... sjeezus dat geeft me nostalgia van de 2005 ubuntu dagen :D
Soldaatje @Metallize28 februari 2024 19:46
HDR lijkt te werken met mijn scherm en Youtube, maar nog niet met games/lutris helaas. Hopelijk komt dat ooit nog eens.
qlum @Soldaatje28 februari 2024 21:08
Dat kan met gamescope met de juiste flags:
https://zamundaaa.github....management-in-plasma.html

Heb dit zelf ook geprobeerd en dit werkt, alleen zijn mijn schermen nu niet echt in staat om hdr nuttig te gebruiken.
Soldaatje @qlum29 februari 2024 12:31
Bedankt voor de tip, lijkt inderdaad te werken, mijn lcd schermen zijn eigenlijk ook niet zo geschikt.
Cageman1984 @Soldaatje29 februari 2024 15:02
Je kan voor de grap ook de steam-deck versie van Nobara 39 eens proberen als je wil testen met HDR.
Amanoo @Metallize28 februari 2024 18:43
Compiz Fusion flashbacks
Marve79 @Amanoo28 februari 2024 19:28
Ha compiz ook nog gedraaid indertijd. Toen ik mijn desktop roteerde dachten collega's dat ik aan het toveren was.
Amanoo @Marve7928 februari 2024 20:54
Ik weet nog wel dat Windows Vista net uit was, en dat leek al fancy (als je PC het aan kon). Totdat je Compiz gebruikte, want dat was wel heel fancy.

Mijn PC had een halve GB RAM, en met 1GB ernaast draaide Vista nog niet, dus toen had mijn pa maar Ubuntu erop geïnstalleerd en toen begon in er flink mee te klooien. Dat is nog een beste leerervaring gebleken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Amanoo op 23 juli 2024 04:26]

RoestVrijStaal @Metallize29 februari 2024 13:57
Ah, je bedoelt het "Kubus effect". En dus niet KDE Kube waarvan het ooit de bedoeling was dat het KMail moest vervangen, ofzo.

Fijn dat de basis terug is, maar ik ben benieuwd of het net zo rijk aan instellingen is zoals toen bij Compiz. Toen kon je een achtergrond instellen, de oriëntatie aanpassen (binnen of buiten de kubus), plaatje voor boven en onder de kubus. Net als bij de "Cover Switch"- Task switcher hebben de KDE devs een handje ervan om maar voor de helft van de functionaliteit van het "oude" in C++ geschreven ding in de vervanger in QML te implementeren. Het is dus een begin, maar niet genoeg. En het wordt maar in je strot geduwd.

Opmerkelijk dat KMail weer AI functionaliteit krijgt, terwijl er genoeg andere storende bugs open zijn dat mij toen heeft moeten forceren om Thunderbird en later de webclient van mijn e-mail te moeten gebruiken.

Idem over Dolphin. Nog steeds geen goede Undo/Redo functionaliteit. Wel een onnodige redesign en ander "franje". En nog steeds geen PolicyKit support in KIO zodat je gewoon Dolphin kan gebruiken als je iets met systeemconfiguratiebestanden moet doen, zoals die van grub.

Desalniettemin is KDE nog steeds superieur tegenover GNOME. KDE kun je tenminste nog aanpassen aan je workflow en wat je fijn vindt werken.
Cageman1984 @Metallize29 februari 2024 15:00
Top!! kunnen we eindelijk aan de slag met hdr.
Ben zeer benieuwd naar HDR voor gaming. Op dit moment is HDR nog niet kant en klaar ingebakken. Je kan wel met gamescope iets voor elkaar krijgen maar ... Tis nog niet af.

Ben overigens ook benieuwd naar COSMIC, die zou ook HDR ondersteunen.

Leuke tijden voor Linux!
ux15 @Metallize28 februari 2024 19:18
Klopt, nostalgie 😉
Aapmansz 28 februari 2024 18:47
Wat is tegenwoordig een beetje fancy desktop distributie?
In het verleden Sabayon gebruikt.

Ben wel benieuwd hoe de look and feel tegenwoordig is vergeleken met "Windhoos" :+
Mark de Vaal @Aapmansz28 februari 2024 19:25
Ik zou zeggen Linux Mint voor een Cinnamon Desktop omgeving. Voor KDE kan je voor een OpenSuse gaan of Debian stable (SpiralLinux is een optie). Ik zelf zit op Sidduction met een tkg kernel (Debian sid) op mijn game pc. Gnome desktop vanilla kan je Fedora eens proberen.

Beneden roepen ze Gnome, maar Gnome is zwaarder dan KDE Plasma en is voor de rest een persoonlijke keus die je zelf moet maken. Ik vind Gnome gewoon saai na een tijdje.
pmeter @Mark de Vaal28 februari 2024 22:22
Is Fedora voor KDE een minder logische keuze?
PureTryOut @pmeter29 februari 2024 07:44
Hoezo? Ze packagen het net zo goed en hebben zelfs een immutable variant ervoor (Fedora Kinoite).
Superstoned @PureTryOut4 maart 2024 16:21
Zou toch voor openSUSE gaan, daar zit toch nog steeds meer KDE expertise. Op Fedora is en blijft het een ondergeschoven kindje. Plus, Tumbleweed - geweldig.
Ossebol @Aapmansz28 februari 2024 18:53
Heb goeie ervaringen met Manjaro. Bieden meerdere smaken aan.
Amanoo @Ossebol28 februari 2024 20:56
Er zijn wel altijd kritieken op Manjaro. Maar als puntje bij paaltje komt, kom ik zelf toch altijd ook weer terug bij Manjaro.
VincentvdBergh @Aapmansz28 februari 2024 18:58
Zeer goede ervaringen met openSUSE hier. Zowel LEAP als Tumbleweed KDE werken altijd subliem.

De update zal wel snel te voorschijn komen voor mijn Tumbleweed installatie (die ik al op wayland had staan).

[Reactie gewijzigd door VincentvdBergh op 23 juli 2024 04:26]

PolkaDanser @VincentvdBergh29 februari 2024 12:03
Inderdaad goede ervaringen met KDE op (open)SUSE, sinds 2000.
(die ik al op wayland had staan).
Dat probeerde een paar maal maar ik kon mijn muis niet linkshandig maken, knopje was onder Wayland grayed-out :(
Jerie @Aapmansz28 februari 2024 22:26
Zie https://kde.org/distributions/ voor suggesties. KDE Neon staat je toe de laatste KDE versie te gebruiken op een 'live CD' (tegenwoordig USB stick gemaakt middels bijvoorbeeld Ventoy).

Steam Deck gebruikt trouwens ook KDE wanneer je desktop mode gebruikt.

Al met al ben ik zeer te spreken over KDE. Ik gebruik het nauwelijks (ben meer CLI / macOS / Sway / Gnome gebruiker) maar als ik het gebruik ben ik best tevreden. Zeker gezien er slechtere tijden zijn geweest. Het drama omtrent de Qt licensing, de bloat van KDE 3, enz. Tegenwoordig doen ze het heel leuk. En ik denk dat Plasma Mobile ook veel meer potentie heeft dan Phosh. Qt idem vs Gtk+, Gtk+4 duurt een eeuwigheid.
Falcon93 @Aapmansz28 februari 2024 18:52
ZorinOS zal je denk ik wel dicht bij Windows brengen
Rainboww @Falcon9329 februari 2024 03:34
ZorinOS zal je denk ik wel dicht bij Windows brengen
Dichterbij als deze wordt het niet :P :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h6G_PoNfgdI
pk128934 @Aapmansz28 februari 2024 19:07
OpenSUSE Tumbleweed. Maar doe dan wel GNOME. Plasma is net zo lelijk als Windows.
PureTryOut @pk12893429 februari 2024 07:42
Houd je mening lekker voor je, je reageert wel onder een post over een grote KDE update. Er zijn er genoeg die juist KDE Plasma mooi vinden en GNOME niks maar die hoeven dat ook niet onder GNOME updates te gaan melden.
Pineka @PureTryOut2 maart 2024 20:48
Mee eens. Ik werk al jaren met Linux en juist al een tijd tot volle tevredenheid KDE. Inmiddels ook Plasma 6 geïnstalleerd, KDE Neon. En IK vind het mooi maar daarom hoeft een ander dat natuurlijk niet te vinden. Alleen mijn main desktop draait Windows 11. Ook niets mis mee :D :D :D .
Marve79 @Aapmansz28 februari 2024 19:31
Elementary is wel een van de mooiere denk ik.
thePiett @Aapmansz28 februari 2024 19:45
Kubuntu :)
Blue Lightning @Aapmansz28 februari 2024 23:27
Deepin
VirtualGuineaPig 28 februari 2024 18:32
Pracht van een omgeving en nog seeds mijn favoriete WDM.

Redactioneel: "is Wayland nu als standaard ingesteld, ten gunste van X11. " ? Volgens mij is dat ten koste van
Stetsed 28 februari 2024 18:35
Ik gebruikte een lange tijd KDE voordat ik overstapte op een TWM en het was altijd mijn favoriet, ik ben zeker blij met deze release maar ook dat ze projecten zoals “10 minute bugs” etc hebben gedaan, waar ze eigenlijk bugs proberen uit te vissen wanneer je het system als eerst installeert en dus voor nieuwe gebruikers een pijn punt kan zijn. Zal het waarschijnlijk ook weer uit testen en zien waar we komen :D
xilanaz 28 februari 2024 19:18
Is een mega release en fantastisch werk van allemaal die er aan gewerkt hebben.
Jammer dat dit dan weer in een kde vs xxxxxx discussie uitmondt.
KDE-user @xilanaz28 februari 2024 19:38
Ze voelen de hete adem van KDE denk ik.
ElCondor 29 februari 2024 12:17
Voor de mensen waar Logout en Shutdown niet meer werken:
Check deze link Even een aantal service units toevoegen...
Microwilly 28 februari 2024 18:17
Ik was eerst 100% kde fan. Toen ik van windows af kwam vond ik Gnome niks. Nu een tijdje op gnome en kan niet anders zeggen dan dat het heerlijk werkt. Wel even naar wens aanpassen. O+
PureTryOut @Microwilly28 februari 2024 18:32
Leuk, maar wat heeft dat met KDE te maken? Fijn hoor dat je geniet van GNOME maar misschien is zo'n comment hier even niet nodig ;)
Microwilly @PureTryOut29 februari 2024 02:27
Klopt. Bedoelde meer dat KDE een mooie opstap is. Als je van Windows afkomt. En voor vele uiteraard ook een blijvertje. Gnome gedeelte had ik achter wegen kunnen laten. :Y)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Microwilly op 23 juli 2024 04:26]

Llopigat
@Microwilly28 februari 2024 18:43
Bij mij juist het omgekeerde. Gnome 3 vind ik niks. Te dikke menubalken, te weinig opties. Maar KDE vind ik geweldig, ik kan het helemaal naar mijn hand zetten. Ik betaal ze ook maandelijks een donatie tegenwoordig.

Ik hoop dat versie 6 snel naar mijn computer komt, meestal duurt het een week voor de nieuwe versie op FreeBSD uit is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Llopigat op 23 juli 2024 04:26]

MartinMeijerink @Microwilly28 februari 2024 18:21
Ik ook in 2002, en kort daarna een tijdje Gnome, maar vanaf 2003 eigenlijk alleen nog maar Window Maker :)
pk128934 28 februari 2024 19:06
In de afgelopen 27 jaar dat ik Linux gebruik allerlei varianten geprobeerd. Begonnen met SUSE en allerlei distros geprobeerd. Vaak met Window Maker.
Ook heel wat KDEs en later Plasmas geprobeerd. Wat een smerige UI is dat. Net alsof je op Windows zit. De ergste applicatie in dat ecosysteem is wel KMail. Als je dan ziet hoe mooi Evolution in GNOME integreert en hoe fijn het werkt.....
Kijk je dan naar Plasma en Kmail.....Die integratie is er wel. Maar Kmail is gewoon zo disfunctioneel.
Bah bah. Ongelooflijk.

Nu al weer wat jaren terug op SUSE. OpenSUSE TW tegenwoordig en daar GNOME op. Heerlijk!
Ik werk sinds 2010 fulltime en ook zakelijk op de Linux desktop.

[Reactie gewijzigd door pk128934 op 23 juli 2024 04:26]

PureTryOut @pk12893429 februari 2024 07:46
Ik snap echt niet dat mensen het nodig vinden om hun negatieve meningen over KDE te delen onde een post die praat over hun grootste update in een jaar. Doe dat lekker ergens anders en laat ons even genieten van een update waar velen lang naar uitgekeken hebben.
MartinMeijerink @pk12893428 februari 2024 20:38
Bij mij nu al 21 jaar niks anders dan Window Maker. Simpel, ziet er goed uit, en heel erg flexibel. In 1998 begonnen met Slackware 2.0, daarna SuSE 7.0, 7.2 en sinds 2002 full-time Linux (privé en zakelijk) met SuSE8.0, nog wat Ubuntu en Debian gehad, maar inmiddels al een tijd weer Slackware :)
pk128934 @MartinMeijerink28 februari 2024 20:49
Nu ga ik binnenkort toch eens Window Maker proberen in 2024 ;)
Leuk om toch eens te proberen weer. Is al heeeeel veel jaren geleden.
MartinMeijerink @pk12893428 februari 2024 20:58
Het ziet er nog hetzelfde uit als in 1997, gewoon omdat het toen al min of meer af was. Soms ligt de ontwikkeling ook gewoon ff 3 jaar stil. Er valt dan ook weinig te veranderen aan iets wat al (bijna) perfect werkt :)
beerse @pk12893429 februari 2024 15:14
Zo te zien ben je zeer content met de vrijheid die linux je biedt. Stel dat je an msWindows vast zou zitten. Dan ben je in die 27 jaar zo ongeveer elke 3 jaar van desktop en basis applicaties gewisseld.

Over mail-applicaties gesproken: Zelf gebruik ik daarvoor thunderbird (en diens voorgangers zoals netscape) dat werkt onder linux (en de toenmalige unix varianten) al die tijd al zeer consistent.
Superstoned @pk1289344 maart 2024 16:25
Tja, KMail is echt een gevalletje van het is de slechtste mail client behalve alle andere. Evolution is echt een idioot gedrocht, Thunderbird is al helemaal onbruikbaar. Apple Mail komt nog het dichtste in de buurt van een redelijke mail client, maar het is nog steeds niet te vergelijken met KMail.

Kost wat instel werk, zoals vaak met KDE software, en je hebt af en toe een hickup. Maar als je veel email verwerkt is er geen betere mail client.
Heloise 28 februari 2024 18:18
Ik gebruik KDE Plasma nu al een paar jaar en dat bevalt me prima.
ocf81 28 februari 2024 20:15
Ben al sinds de vroege jaren 2000 zo nu en dan *nix gebruiker. KDE heeft zich bij mij over tijd als de onbetwiste nummer één gekroond wegens de flexibiliteit die het biedt. Ik heb laatst nog eens noodgewongen Gnome voor een maand moeten gebruiken. Het gevoel dat ik in een dwangbuis zat was zeer overweldigend. Ik ben wel benieuwd of ik de installatie van de .0 versie even kan uitstellen op Tumbleweed. Die versies hebben vaak toch relatief veel kinderziektes vis-a-vis latere revisies.
Superstoned @ocf814 maart 2024 16:26
Dat heb ik ook! Ik raak GNOME misschien 1x per jaar aan, omdat het op een apparaatje van ons staat wat we voor demo's gebruiken op beurzen. En het slaagt er echt elke keer in om me super te irriteren. Laatst weer wilde ik een bestand openen met een andere app, dan kijk je in dat menu'tje en het laat je dan niet zien wat de default is. Je moet maar gewoon klikken en hopen dat het is wat je net geinstalleerd hebt. KDE laat lekker een icoontje zien, Apple geeft de naam... GNOME vind informatie kennelijk niet nodig. Had het in 5 minuten weer helemaal gehad met die attitude...

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

