KDE heeft versie 6.0 van Plasma uitgebracht, een grote uitgave met veel vernieuwingen. Plasma Workspaces is een populaire desktopomgeving, die primair voor Linux, FreeBSD en Solaris wordt ontwikkeld. In versie 6.0 is onder meer de overstap naar de laatste versie van het applicatie framework Qt gemaakt en is Wayland nu als standaard ingesteld, ten koste van X11. Meer en uitgebreide informatie over alle veranderingen in KDE Plasma 6.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden, dit is een stuk daaruit:

KDE Plasma is a modern, feature-rich desktop environment for Linux-based operating systems. Known for its sleek design, customizable interface, and extensive set of applications, it is also open source, devoid of ads, and makes protecting your privacy and personal data a priority. Install Plasma on your current laptop and enjoy all the perks of a state-of-the-art computing experience, even if your hardware is not supported by Windows 11. You can also opt for some very elegant machines pre-installed with Plasma such as the Steam Deck and many laptops and ultrabooks.

With Plasma 6, our technology stack has undergone two major upgrades: a transition to the latest version of our application framework, Qt, and a migration to the modern Linux graphics platform, Wayland. We have done our best to ensure that these changes are as smooth and unnoticeable to the users as possible, so when you install this update, you will see the same familiar desktop environment that you know and love. But these under-the-hood upgrades benefit Plasma's security, efficiency, and performance, and improve support for modern hardware. Thus Plasma delivers an overall more reliable user experience, while paving the way for many more improvements in the future.

We will continue providing support for the legacy X11 session for users who prefer to stick with it for now.