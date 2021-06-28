KDE heeft versie 5.22.2 van Plasma uitgebracht. Plasma Workspaces is een populaire desktopomgeving, die primair voor Linux, FreeBSD en Solaris wordt ontwikkeld. Er bestaan ook versies voor Windows en macOS, maar die zijn veel minder ver in hun ontwikkeling. De grafische gebruikersinterface van KDE Plasma is gebaseerd op QML en gebruikt OpenGL voor hardwareacceleratie. De aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
KDE Plasma 5.22.2, Bugfix Release for June
Today KDE releases a bugfix update to KDE Plasma 5, versioned 5.22.2. Plasma 5.22 was released in June 2021 with many feature refinements and new modules to complete the desktop experience. This release adds a week's worth of new translations and fixes from KDE's contributors. The bugfixes are typically small but important and include:
- Discover: Flatpak: properly notify about updates. Commit. Fixes bug #438670
- [Task Manager] Show window title in tooltip when player title is different. Commit.
- KWin: Wayland: Implement activities window rule. Commit. Fixes bug #439022
