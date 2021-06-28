Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: NOD32 Antivirus / Internet Security 14.2.10.0

ESET logo (45 pix)ESET heeft een update voor versie 14 van NOD32 Antivirus, Internet Security en Smart Security Premium uitgebracht. Waar de eerste alleen beschermt tegen virussen, spyware en rootkits, hebben de andere twee smaken ook een firewall en spamfilter aan boord, de laatste voegt daar nog antidiefstal- en dataversleutelingsopties aan toe. Een licentie van één jaar voor NOD32 Antivirus kost dertig euro, voor Internet Security veertig euro en voor Smart Security Premium is dat zestig euro. Als er een licentie voor meerdere jaren en/of computers wordt afgenomen, daalt de prijs per stuk echter flink. Het versienummer is aangekomen bij 14.2.10.0 en bevat de volgende aanpassingen:

What's new in ESET version 14 home products?

ESET has released version 14 of its home products. Continue reading below for an overview of the new and improved features.

Improved Password Manager
Our improved ESET Password Manager includes new features. Secure Me allows you to remotely log out of websites and clear your browser history. Security report shows you the strength level of your passwords and also notifies you if they compromised by a data breach. You must upgrade to the latest version of Password Manager to use these features. Once upgraded, you can set up Password Manager.

Improved Banking & Payment Protection
New to ESET Banking & Payment protection is the Secure all browsers setting. When enabled, this setting automatically protects your preferred browser with the ESET secure browser. Use the ESET secure browser to protect your personal data, credit card numbers, and other sensitive information while you use the internet.

Improved malware detection with WMI database and System registry scans
The new WMI database and System registry scan targets improve your ESET security product's malware detection. Select these scan targets to look for references to infected files or malware embedded as data in your Windows Management Instrumentation and Windows System Registry. To select these scan targets, create a Custom Scan.

Other improvements
  • Connected Home (formerly Connected Home Monitor) helps users protect their routers from threats coming from Wi-Fi networks. In addition to a new name, Connected Home has been improved in version 14 with better device detection and troubleshooting.
  • Change product no longer requires a computer restart. As long as you have a valid license for the applicable product, you can change to the new product and it will automatically display.
  • New product change notifications remind users to upgrade to a higher product if their license allows them to. Users can also disable these notifications and keep using their current product.
Versienummer 14.2.10.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website ESET
Download https://www.eset.com/nl/thuis/antivirus/download/
Licentietype Betaald

Reacties (7)

+1kiddingguy
28 juni 2021 09:08
Volgens mij heb ik deze al bijna 2 weken geleden aangeboden gekregen via de (handmatige) update-functie.

-- zie ESET's help --
ESET Internet Security
14.2 14.2.10.0 (2021-06-14)

[Reactie gewijzigd door kiddingguy op 28 juni 2021 09:10]

+1FerOne
@kiddingguy28 juni 2021 15:06
Inderdaad, 14 juni al.

Vandaag is ESET v14.2.19.0 uit.

[Reactie gewijzigd door FerOne op 28 juni 2021 15:45]

+1kiddingguy
@FerOne28 juni 2021 18:10
Thx! Updated.

Heb je al een Tweakers Tip gegeven op https://tweakers.net/submit/
@Len /jk :+ _/-\o_
0Len
@kiddingguy28 juni 2021 11:18
Tsss... En dan 2 weken lang deze versie voor jezelf houden en niet even een tip geven? ;)

https://tweakers.net/submit/
0kiddingguy
@Len28 juni 2021 11:31
*LOL*

Als het 'goed' is, en hebt ESET geinstalleerd, gebeurd dit ook automagisch.....
0Carlos0_0
@kiddingguy28 juni 2021 14:49
Tweakers wordt niet automatisch getipt op deze site :P

