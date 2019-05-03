ESET heeft een update voor versie 12 van NOD32 Antivirus, Internet Security en Smart Security Premium uitgebracht. Waar de eerste alleen beschermt tegen virussen, spyware en rootkits, hebben de andere twee smaken ook een firewall en spamfilter aan boord, de laatste voegt daar nog antidiefstal- en dataversleutelingsopties aan toe. Een licentie van één jaar voor NOD32 Antivirus kost dertig euro, voor Internet Security veertig euro en voor Smart Security Premium is dat zestig euro. Als er een licentie voor verschillende jaren en/of computers wordt afgenomen, daalt de prijs per stuk echter flink. Het versienummer is aangekomen bij 12.1.34.0 en bevat de volgende aanpassingen:

Version 12.1.34.0 Fixed: Issues with opening BPP secured browser

Fixed: Main GUI opens upon reclassifying message as not spam

Fixed: Main GUI does not remember size and placement after closing

Fixed: Dialog windows do not fit

Fixed: Various functional and localization bugs Version 12.1.31.0 Added: Behavioral Monitor settings in “Advanced setup”

Added: Indonesian localization

Added: Customer Experience Improvement Program

Added: EULA and Privacy Policy links added to “About” screen

Added: Automatic detection of Airplane mode

Added: Information about scanned files by Real-time file system protection

Improved: Reduced size of installer

Improved: Product upgrade process including over-night updates

Improved: PUA communication and term use throughout product (“Threat” has been replaced with “Detection” when PUA is detected)

Improved: Redesigned Webcam protection rules editor in “Advanced setup”

Improved: Minor user interface improvements on Computer scan screen

Improved: Communication of referral across product

Improved: Minor user interface improvements on Security Report page

Changed: EGUI runs only when it is necessary

Fixed: Various functional and localization bugs