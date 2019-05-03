Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: NOD32 Antivirus / Internet Security 12.1.34.0

ESET logo (45 pix)ESET heeft een update voor versie 12 van NOD32 Antivirus, Internet Security en Smart Security Premium uitgebracht. Waar de eerste alleen beschermt tegen virussen, spyware en rootkits, hebben de andere twee smaken ook een firewall en spamfilter aan boord, de laatste voegt daar nog antidiefstal- en dataversleutelingsopties aan toe. Een licentie van één jaar voor NOD32 Antivirus kost dertig euro, voor Internet Security veertig euro en voor Smart Security Premium is dat zestig euro. Als er een licentie voor verschillende jaren en/of computers wordt afgenomen, daalt de prijs per stuk echter flink. Het versienummer is aangekomen bij 12.1.34.0 en bevat de volgende aanpassingen:

Version 12.1.34.0
  • Fixed: Issues with opening BPP secured browser
  • Fixed: Main GUI opens upon reclassifying message as not spam
  • Fixed: Main GUI does not remember size and placement after closing
  • Fixed: Dialog windows do not fit
  • Fixed: Various functional and localization bugs
Version 12.1.31.0
  • Added: Behavioral Monitor settings in “Advanced setup”
  • Added: Indonesian localization
  • Added: Customer Experience Improvement Program
  • Added: EULA and Privacy Policy links added to “About” screen
  • Added: Automatic detection of Airplane mode
  • Added: Information about scanned files by Real-time file system protection
  • Improved: Reduced size of installer
  • Improved: Product upgrade process including over-night updates
  • Improved: PUA communication and term use throughout product (“Threat” has been replaced with “Detection” when PUA is detected)
  • Improved: Redesigned Webcam protection rules editor in “Advanced setup”
  • Improved: Minor user interface improvements on Computer scan screen
  • Improved: Communication of referral across product
  • Improved: Minor user interface improvements on Security Report page
  • Changed: EGUI runs only when it is necessary
  • Fixed: Various functional and localization bugs
Versienummer 12.1.34.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website ESET
Download https://www.eset.com/nl/thuis/voor-windows/
Licentietype Betaald
Vorige download

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 03-05-2019 08:215

03-05-2019 • 08:21

5 Linkedin Google+

Bron: ESET

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

ESET NOD32 Antivirus for PC

vanaf € 23,70

Alles over dit product

ESET Smart Security for PC

vanaf € 33,14

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

ESET Internet Security

vanaf € 69,79

Alles over dit product

ESET Internet Security 2017 NL (1 Gebruiker - 1 Jaar)

vanaf € 33,14

Alles over dit product

ESET Internet Security 2017 NL (3 Gebruikers - 1 Jaar)

vanaf € 53,54

Alles over dit product

ESET Multi-Device Security 2017 NL (2 Gebruikers - 1 Jaar)

vanaf € 45,42

Alles over dit product

ESET Multi-Device Security 2017 NL (3 Gebruikers - 1 Jaar)

vanaf € 53,55

Alles over dit product

ESET Multi-Device Security 2017 NL (5 Gebruikers - 1 Jaar)

vanaf € 69,79

Alles over dit product

ESET NOD32 Antivirus

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

ESET NOD32 Antivirus

vanaf € 53,54

Alles over dit product

ESET NOD32 Antivirus 2017 NL (1 Gebruiker - 2 Jaar)

vanaf € 41,38

Alles over dit product

ESET NOD32 Antivirus 2017 NL (3 Gebruikers - 1 Jaar)

vanaf € 38,49

Alles over dit product

ESET NOD32 Antivirus NL (1 Gebruiker - 1 Jaar)

vanaf € 23,70

Alles over dit product

ESET Smart Security Premium 2017 NL (1 Gebruiker - 1 Jaar)

vanaf € 53,54

Alles over dit product

ESET Smart Security Premium 2017 NL (3 Gebruikers - 1 Jaar)

vanaf € 69,79

Alles over dit product

Meer producten en artikelen
Beveiliging en antivirus ESET

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
-1503+11+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
0patmes
3 mei 2019 08:42
Ik gebruik F-secure Client Security 13.11 is deze beter dan nod32.
Reageer
+1Carlos0_0
@patmes3 mei 2019 09:05
Of beter is op zich is elke virusscanner goed uiteraard, ja soms de 1ne iets sneller een update dan de andere(Maar verschilt ook per jaar).
Maar verder heb ik altijd goede ervaringen met Eset gehad, mijn vader / stiefmoeder gebruiken het ook graag(Die willen toch graag iets meer dan windows security center).

Het is een redelijk snel en licht pakket altijd geweest, nooit echt last gehad van performance issue ofzo.
De interface is ook redelijk simpel, je zou uiteraard eens trial kunnen proberen(F-secure) dan wel even uitzetten of verwijderen).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Carlos0_0 op 3 mei 2019 09:05]

Reageer
0robbinwehl
@patmes3 mei 2019 09:30
Ik heb de meeste goede ervaringen met NOD32
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

OnePlus 7 Microsoft Xbox One S All-Digital Edition LG W7 Google Pixel 3 XL OnePlus 6T (6GB ram) FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True