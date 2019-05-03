MariaDB is ontstaan als fork van MySQL, nadat dit in 2009-2010 door Oracle werd overgenomen. Voor een overzicht van de verschillen tussen MariaDB en MySQL kun je op deze en deze pagina's terecht. MariaDB is een krachtige opensourcedatabaseserver, die vooral populair is als website- en forumdatabase. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 10.1.39 uitgebracht. De eerste stable uit de 10.1.x-tak stamt uit oktober 2015 en heeft voor vijf jaar ondersteuning meegekregen. De beknopte aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

MariaDB 10.1.39 Release Notes



MariaDB 10.1 is a previous stable series of MariaDB. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.0 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL 5.6 and 5.7. MariaDB 10.1.39 is a Stable (GA) release. Thanks, and enjoy MariaDB!



Notable Changes Starting with this release, we are now providing src.rpm packages for some platforms

Innodb updated to 5.6.44

PCRE library updated to 8.43

XtraDB updated to 5.6.43-84.3

TokuDB updated to 5.6.43-84.3

MDEV-18686 - Add option to PAM authentication plugin to allow case insensitive username matching

MDEV-18272 - InnoDB fails to rollback after exceeding FOREIGN KEY recursion depth

MDEV-9519 - Data corruption will happen on the Galera cluster size change

MDEV-19331 - Merge InnoDB and XtraDB changes from MySQL 5.6.44

As per the MariaDB Deprecation Policy, this will be the last release of MariaDB 10.1 for Ubuntu 14.04 Trusty

Fixes for the following security vulnerabilities: CVE-2019-2614 CVE-2019-2627

Changelog

For a complete list of changes made in MariaDB 10.1.39, with links to detailed information on each push, see the changelog.