Firmware-update: Sony PXW-X400/X400KC/X400KF/Z450 4.11 / PXW-X500 6.11

Sony heeft voor zijn PXW-X400/X400KC/X400KF, PXW-Z450 en PXW-X500 handheld camcorders nieuwe firmware uitgebracht. Het versienummer voor de 4x0-serie is vastgezet op 4.11 en voor de 500-serie op 6.11. Afhankelijk van het model is er een 2/3"-Exmor-cmos-, 4k-Exmor-R-cmos- of full-hd ccd-sensor aanwezig. De beknopte lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:

Firmware: PXW-X400 / X400KC / X400KF V4.11

Regarding the XDCAM Memory Camcorder PXW-X400 / X400KC / X400KF, we found that the problem would occur in the recording operation when the date setting of these units would become a leap day (February 29th). We apologize for any inconvenience.

Firmware: PXW-Z450 V4.11

Regarding the XDCAM Memory Camcorder PXW-Z450, we found that the problem would occur in the recording operation when the date setting of these units would become a leap day (February 29th). We apologize for any inconvenience.

Firmware: PXW-X500 V6.11

Regarding the XDCAM Memory Camcorder PXW-X500, we found that the problem would occur in the recording operation when the date setting of these units would become a leap day (February 29th). We apologize for any inconvenience.

Versienummer 4.11 / 6.11
Releasestatus Final
Website Sony
Download https://pro.sony/en_NL/product-resources/software/software-pxw-x500-v611
Licentietype Freeware
Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 03-05-2019 08:190

03-05-2019 • 08:19

Bron: Sony

