Versie 28.5.0 van Pale Moon is uitgekomen. Deze webbrowser is ooit begonnen als een fork van Mozilla Firefox. Door optimalisaties voor moderne hardware, en het weglaten van Accessibility features en Parental Controls presteerde hij toen een stuk beter. Ook was er een 64bit-versie beschikbaar, ruim voordat Mozilla deze zelf aanbood. Sinds Mozilla in versie 57 is overgestapt op Quantum, is er echter weinig meer dat de twee browsers nog verbindt.
Vlak voordat Mozilla met Quantum kwam, heeft het Pale Moon-ontwikkelteam de sourcetree van Firefox nog een keer geforkt en er de verbeteringen van Pale Moon aan toegevoegd. Zo is er bijvoorbeeld de lay-outengine Goanna, een fork van Gecko, waarvan nu de vierde generatie uit is. Daarnaast is er het Unified XUL Platform, dat kan worden beschouwd als een tegenhanger van het op Chromium gebaseerde Electron. De download van Pale Moon is alleen in het Engels beschikbaar; een apart Nederlands taalbestand kun je daarna toevoegen. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
Version 28.5.0
This is a major development and bugfix update.
Changes/fixes:
Version 28.4.1
- Redesigned the about box.
- Added "Check for updates" menu entries to the AppMenu and classic menu (since the About box redesign no longer has application update in it).
- Restored the app.update.url.override pref for AUS testing/override.
- Added "Loop" control to html5 video.
- Fixed a crash with frames (e.g. when using Tile Tabs).
- Fixed an issue with textarea placeholders (spec compliance).
- Removed the Windows Maintenance Service one last time.
- Improved http basic auth DoS heuristics.
- Fixed an issue on big-endian machines (e.g. PPC64/linux).
- Removed e10s code from widgets.
- Preffed the various http "Accept" headers and aligned with the Fetch spec (except for image requests).
- Aligned URLSearchParams with the spec.
- Updated several site-specific UA overrides.
- Fixed "Yet Another special case of a flex frame being the absolute containing block"™
- Fixed border drawing when the tab bar is hidden.
- Pref-controlled and disabled the use of unboxed plain objects in JavaScript's JIT compiler.
- Improved handling of interrupted connections through proxies and pseudo-VPN extensions.
- Removed contextual identity.
- Updated the 7zip installer stub to a much more recent code version.
- Fixed an issue with applying percentages to 0 in layout sizes.
- Fixed an issue with calculating linear sums in JS JITed code.
- Added default value feature to get*Pref() preference functions.
- Fixed an issue that would occasionally overwrite the new tab custom URL.
- Updated the SQLite library to 3.27.2
- Killed the crashreporter toolkit files and exception handler hooks.
- Fixed an issue with a missing border on the tab bar when on the bottom.
- Fixed a crash with badly-formatted SVG files.
- Showed the robots to the exit after squatting in the browser for decades.
- JavaScript: Implemented TC39 toString() revision proposal.
- Rearchitectured the JavaScript front-end parser to provide better and more logical parsing of JS code.
- Removed support code and leftovers for unsupported SunOS, AIX, BEOS, HPUX and OS/2 operating systems.
- Fixed a scrollbar arrow issue on OS X.
- Removed all Firefox Accounts code.
- Made the CSS parser more robust and aligned url() behavior with the CSS3 spec in case of bad input.
- Fixed an issue with blocklist updates not actually dynamically applying due to a wrong URL.
- Updated the embedded emoji font to the TweMoji v11.4.0 equivalent.
- Fixed an issue with async/deferred scripts preventing page loads from completing.
This is a security and bugfix update.
Changes/fixes:
Version 28.4.0
- Fixed hover state arrows on some controls.
- Fixed potential denial-of-service issues involving FTP (loading of subresources and spamming errors).
- Disabled Microsoft Family Safety (Win 8.1) by default. This prevents security issues as a result of a local MitM setup.
- Added several site-specific overrides (Firefox Send and polyfill.io) to work around website UA-sniffing isues.
- Implemented the origin-clean algorithm for controlling access to image resources.
- Cleaned up the helper application service code.
- Ported applicable security fixes from Mozilla (CVE-2019-9791, CVE-2019-9792, CVE-2019-9796, CVE-2019-9801, CVE-2019-9793, CVE-2019-9794, CVE-2019-9808 and ZDI-CAN-8368).
- Implemented several defense-in-depth measures (for CVE-2019-9790, CVE-2019-9797, CVE-2019-9804, and a JavaScript issue).
- Fixed several memory safety hazards and crashes.
- Binaries are now code-signed again (including the setup program for the installer).
This is a major development, stability and security release.
Changes/fixes:
Security fixes:
- Removed more telemetry code from the platform.
- Fixed implementation of the IntersectionObserver API to avoid crashes, and enabled it by default.
- Switched to the new ffmpeg decode API to avoid dropping of frames.
- Fixed a buffering issue in the WebP decoder that caused intermittent browser crashes.
- Improved resource-efficiency for internal stopwatch timers.
- Improved handling of incorrectly-encoded CTTS in media files, resolving some playback issues of videos.
- Improved the Cycle Collector and Garbage Collector.
- Improved fullscreen navigation bar handling in the situation it has focus when switching to full screen.
- Aligned instanceof with the final ES6 spec.
- Improved Windows DIB (bitmap) clipboard data handling.
- Exposed TLS 1.3 cipher suite prefs in about:config in case people want to disable them individually.
- Allowed empty string on the location.search setter to clear URL query parameters from JS.
- Added a potential fix for external links not opening in the current window/tab (untested).
- Enabled C++11 thread-safe statics in the entire application.
- Updated several preferences for integration with the new add-ons site.
DiD This means that the fix is "Defense-in-Depth": It is a fix that does not apply to a (potentially) actively exploitable vulnerability in Pale Moon, but prevents future vulnerabilities caused by the same code, e.g. when surrounding code changes, exposing the problem, or when new attack vectors are discovered.
- Fixed a potential use-after-free in IndexedDB code. (DiD)
- Improved proxy handling to avoid localhost getting proxied. (CVE-2018-18506)
- Ported upstream Skia fixes. (CVE-2018-18356, CVE-2018-18335)
- Fixed an additional Skia issue. (CVE-2019-5785)
- Fixed several potentially-exploitable memory safety hazards and crashes. (DiD)
- Fixed a possible data race when performing compacting GC.