ESET heeft een update voor versie 13 van NOD32 Antivirus, Internet Security en Smart Security Premium uitgebracht. Waar de eerste alleen beschermt tegen virussen, spyware en rootkits, hebben de andere twee smaken ook een firewall en spamfilter aan boord, de laatste voegt daar nog antidiefstal- en dataversleutelingsopties aan toe. Een licentie van één jaar voor NOD32 Antivirus kost dertig euro, voor Internet Security veertig euro en voor Smart Security Premium is dat zestig euro. Als er een licentie voor verschillende jaren en/of computers wordt afgenomen, daalt de prijs per stuk echter flink. Het versienummer is aangekomen bij 13.0.22.0 en bevat de volgende aanpassingen:

What's new in ESET version 13 home products



ESET has released version 13 of its home products. Continue reading below for an overview of the new and improved features.



Connected Home Monitor - Improved device detection

Reveal what is happening on your Wi-Fi network and get the most from your connected devices and smart home set-up. Connected Home Monitor also allows you to view new details for each device – view a device’s IP address, MAC address, name, model and vendor.



Connected Home Monitor - Improved troubleshooting

Connected Home Monitor troubleshoots detected network or device issues and provides recommendations for common problems, such as using a weak password on a router.



ESET Secure Data

The ESET Secure Data executable can be copied to a USB flash disk when you select Removable Drive encryption. Once a USB flash disk has been configured for ESET Secure Data, it can be used on any machine that does not have an ESET product installed.



HIPS improvements and extended detection

The new HIPS program module includes Deep Behavioral Inspection, which analyzes the behavior of all programs running on the computer and warns you if the behavior of the process is malicious.



Advanced Machine Learning

Advanced Machine Learning adds an additional layer of protection to improve detection and is based on machine learning. Machine learning includes DNA detections, which use models based on machine learning to work effectively with or without a cloud connection. Machine learning algorithms are also a vital part of the initial sorting and classification of incoming samples and of placing them on the imaginary “cyber-security map”. HIPS exclusions from Deep Behavioral Inspection enable you to exclude processes from analysis. To ensure that all processes are scanned for possible threats, we recommend only creating exclusions if absolutely necessary.