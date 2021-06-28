Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Firmware-update: TP-Link Archer AX11000 210511

TP-Link heeft nieuwe firmware voor haar Archer AX11000 uitgebracht. Deze router kan op basis van Wi-Fi 6 via de 2,4GHz-, 5GHz en 6GHz-band data verzenden en ontvangen. Het model heeft een theoretische doorvoer van 10,5Gbit/s. Daarnaast zijn er acht gigabit-ethernetpoorten aanwezig voor een intern netwerk en is er één 2,5Gbit/s ethernetpoort beschikbaar voor een wan-connectie. Het versienummer van deze firmware-uitgave is vastgezet op 210511 en de veranderingen zien er als volgt uit:

New Features/Enhancement:
  • Added OneMesh feature;
  • Optimized HomeCare feature;
  • Improved the stability of the wireless network;
  • Enhanced the security of PPTP VPN;
  • Improved the stability of USB sharing feature;
  • Improved the stability of the WPA3 encryption.
Bug Fixed:
  • Fixed the FragAttacks vulnerabilities;
  • Fixed the bug that MacOS devices couldn't log in to the management interface using Google Chrome in some cases;
  • Fixed the bug that the router couldn't recognize the USB device in EXFAT format in some cases;
  • Fixed the bug that the online-test function of the router works abnormally in some cases;
  • Fixed the bug that the website blocked by parental control could be opened after the client device refreshed the website multiple times in a short time.
Note: You will be unable to downgrade to the previous firmware version after updating this firmware.

Versienummer 210511
Releasestatus Final
Website TP-Link
Download https://www.tp-link.com/nl/support/download/archer-ax11000/#Firmware
Licentietype Freeware

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 28-06-2021 02:538

28-06-2021 • 02:53

8 Linkedin

Bron: TP-Link

Update-historie

06-'21 TP-Link Archer AX11000 210511 8

Lees meer

TP-Link Archer AX11000

vanaf € 337,59

Score: 5

Alles over dit product

Modems en routers TP-Link Archer

Reacties (8)

-Moderatie-faq
-1808+13+22+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+2divvid
28 juni 2021 10:24
Die TP-link dingen, knikkert niet iedereen gewoon OpenWRT er op? De hardware is OK maar na het FTP debacle van een paar jaar geleden voor mij geen software meet van die boys
+2MarnickS
@divvid28 juni 2021 11:19
De router uit het artikel wordt helemaal niet ondersteund door OpenWrt. Helaas geld dat voor bijna alle AX-routers.
0divvid
@MarnickS28 juni 2021 21:57
Hopelijk komt dat snel
+1Videopac
@divvid28 juni 2021 11:14
Het grootste deel van de kopers is hier niet mee bezig en mist de kennis om OpenWrt op een wifi-router te zetten.
0Speedy_JN
28 juni 2021 09:17
Mooi!
012_0_13
@Speedy_JN28 juni 2021 09:44
Smaken verschillen... :+
0t-force
@Speedy_JN28 juni 2021 11:01
Mooi is een kwestie van smaak.

Maar wat ik mij afvraag is of deze router/wifi-ap goed werkt?
0Incure
29 juni 2021 17:17
Na installatie had ik wat haperingen uitval van internet maar kon niet uitgebreid testen of dit aan de internetprovider lag, ook omdat ik nu de glasvezel mediaconvertor direct op de router heb aangesloten (VLAN300 met T-Mobile) wat geen officiële oplossing is. Daarom voor nu OneMesh uitgezet. Zodra ik er wat meer mee heb getest zal ik mijn review erop updaten.

P.s. in de omschrijving staat dat deze router over een 6GHz-band beschikt, dit klopt niet. Enkel 2.4 en 5Ghz banden.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True