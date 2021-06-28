TP-Link heeft nieuwe firmware voor haar Archer AX11000 uitgebracht. Deze router kan op basis van Wi-Fi 6 via de 2,4GHz-, 5GHz en 6GHz-band data verzenden en ontvangen. Het model heeft een theoretische doorvoer van 10,5Gbit/s. Daarnaast zijn er acht gigabit-ethernetpoorten aanwezig voor een intern netwerk en is er één 2,5Gbit/s ethernetpoort beschikbaar voor een wan-connectie. Het versienummer van deze firmware-uitgave is vastgezet op 210511 en de veranderingen zien er als volgt uit:
New Features/Enhancement:
Bug Fixed:
- Added OneMesh feature;
- Optimized HomeCare feature;
- Improved the stability of the wireless network;
- Enhanced the security of PPTP VPN;
- Improved the stability of USB sharing feature;
- Improved the stability of the WPA3 encryption.
Note: You will be unable to downgrade to the previous firmware version after updating this firmware.
- Fixed the FragAttacks vulnerabilities;
- Fixed the bug that MacOS devices couldn't log in to the management interface using Google Chrome in some cases;
- Fixed the bug that the router couldn't recognize the USB device in EXFAT format in some cases;
- Fixed the bug that the online-test function of the router works abnormally in some cases;
- Fixed the bug that the website blocked by parental control could be opened after the client device refreshed the website multiple times in a short time.