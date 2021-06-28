Versie 1.1.5 is uitgekomen van fre:ac. Fre:ac is een opensource- en crossplatform-audioconverter en cd-ripper. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor de meest gangbare lossy en lossless formaten, waaronder mp3, Ogg Vorbis, aac en flac. Het programma bestaat al sinds 2001, zij het indertijd onder de naam BonkEnc. Sinds versie 1.1 is het programma ook voor Linux, FreeBSD en macOS beschikbaar en bevat het diverse nieuwe extra's, zoals een dsp-framework voor normalisation en resampling. In versie 1.1.5 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features Added support for AccurateRip verification Improvements Improved DSP processing performance by up to 70%

Added frequency bandwidth setting to FDK-AAC encoder configuration dialog

Added an option to toggle logging of complete paths in log files

Added options for specifying cover art files to freaccmd

Added support for reading Shift_JIS encoded CD-Text

Added support for writing album and track comments to cue sheets

Added support for ID3v2 tags in RF64 files

Added support for updating Vorbis Comment tags

Added support for updating ID3v2 tags in RIFF and AIFF files

Added support for updating LIST INFO tags in RIFF, RF64 and Wave64 files

Added support for ensemble field in Vorbis Comment and APEv2 tags

Added support for movement field in ID3v2, Vorbis Comment, APEv2 and MP4 tags

Added support for additional URL fields in APEv2 tags

Added a tag editor option to keep album artist even if identical to track artist

Added media type field to tag editor Bug fixes Fixed hotspot for genre edit field utility menu not covering the whole width of the field

Fixed occasional crashes when selecting codec subformat using the "Start encoding with" menu

Fixed chapter marks being offset by a few seconds when using DSP processing

Fixed playback not working when using certain combinations of DSP processors

Fixed incompatibility of FDK-AAC encoded HE and HEv2 AAC files with iTunes

Fixed issue decoding FLAC files with unknown length

Fixed glitches decoding transients in some Vorbis files

Fixed possible crashes when decoding Opus files

Fixed possible crashes when failing to configure WMA encoder

Fixed rare crashes in LAME encoder component

Fixed strings read from ID3v2 tags being limited to 1024 characters

Fixed crash when reading malformed CD-Text genre IDs

Fixed failure ripping with negative read offset

Fixed disc eject not working on macOS

Fixed crash when closing fre:ac via dock command on macOS

Fixed UI glitches and crashes on exit when running in a Wayland session

Fixed popup menu and dropdown list closing behavior on non-Windows platforms

Fixed issues with custom DPI settings on Xfce desktops

Fixed drag & drop working unreliably on X11 based systems

Fixed Windows online updater not working with the 64 bit version Updated codecs Updated FFmpeg to version 4.4

Updated Monkey's Audio to version 6.29

Updated Tom's Audiokompressor to version 2.3.1

Updated mpg123 to version 1.28.0

Updated libfdk-aac to version 2.0.2

Updated libogg to version 1.3.5

Updated libsndfile to version 1.0.31

Updated libsamplerate to version 0.2.1 Updated translations Updated Norwegian translation

Updated Russian manual