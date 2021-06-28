Versie 1.1.5 is uitgekomen van fre:ac. Fre:ac is een opensource- en crossplatform-audioconverter en cd-ripper. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor de meest gangbare lossy en lossless formaten, waaronder mp3, Ogg Vorbis, aac en flac. Het programma bestaat al sinds 2001, zij het indertijd onder de naam BonkEnc. Sinds versie 1.1 is het programma ook voor Linux, FreeBSD en macOS beschikbaar en bevat het diverse nieuwe extra's, zoals een dsp-framework voor normalisation en resampling. In versie 1.1.5 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New features
Improvements
- Added support for AccurateRip verification
Bug fixes
- Improved DSP processing performance by up to 70%
- Added frequency bandwidth setting to FDK-AAC encoder configuration dialog
- Added an option to toggle logging of complete paths in log files
- Added options for specifying cover art files to freaccmd
- Added support for reading Shift_JIS encoded CD-Text
- Added support for writing album and track comments to cue sheets
- Added support for ID3v2 tags in RF64 files
- Added support for updating Vorbis Comment tags
- Added support for updating ID3v2 tags in RIFF and AIFF files
- Added support for updating LIST INFO tags in RIFF, RF64 and Wave64 files
- Added support for ensemble field in Vorbis Comment and APEv2 tags
- Added support for movement field in ID3v2, Vorbis Comment, APEv2 and MP4 tags
- Added support for additional URL fields in APEv2 tags
- Added a tag editor option to keep album artist even if identical to track artist
- Added media type field to tag editor
Updated codecs
- Fixed hotspot for genre edit field utility menu not covering the whole width of the field
- Fixed occasional crashes when selecting codec subformat using the "Start encoding with" menu
- Fixed chapter marks being offset by a few seconds when using DSP processing
- Fixed playback not working when using certain combinations of DSP processors
- Fixed incompatibility of FDK-AAC encoded HE and HEv2 AAC files with iTunes
- Fixed issue decoding FLAC files with unknown length
- Fixed glitches decoding transients in some Vorbis files
- Fixed possible crashes when decoding Opus files
- Fixed possible crashes when failing to configure WMA encoder
- Fixed rare crashes in LAME encoder component
- Fixed strings read from ID3v2 tags being limited to 1024 characters
- Fixed crash when reading malformed CD-Text genre IDs
- Fixed failure ripping with negative read offset
- Fixed disc eject not working on macOS
- Fixed crash when closing fre:ac via dock command on macOS
- Fixed UI glitches and crashes on exit when running in a Wayland session
- Fixed popup menu and dropdown list closing behavior on non-Windows platforms
- Fixed issues with custom DPI settings on Xfce desktops
- Fixed drag & drop working unreliably on X11 based systems
- Fixed Windows online updater not working with the 64 bit version
Updated translations
- Updated FFmpeg to version 4.4
- Updated Monkey's Audio to version 6.29
- Updated Tom's Audiokompressor to version 2.3.1
- Updated mpg123 to version 1.28.0
- Updated libfdk-aac to version 2.0.2
- Updated libogg to version 1.3.5
- Updated libsndfile to version 1.0.31
- Updated libsamplerate to version 0.2.1
- Updated Norwegian translation
- Updated Russian manual