Software-update: fre:ac 1.1.5

fre:ac logo (75 pix)Versie 1.1.5 is uitgekomen van fre:ac. Fre:ac is een opensource- en crossplatform-audioconverter en cd-ripper. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor de meest gangbare lossy en lossless formaten, waaronder mp3, Ogg Vorbis, aac en flac. Het programma bestaat al sinds 2001, zij het indertijd onder de naam BonkEnc. Sinds versie 1.1 is het programma ook voor Linux, FreeBSD en macOS beschikbaar en bevat het diverse nieuwe extra's, zoals een dsp-framework voor normalisation en resampling. In versie 1.1.5 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features
  • Added support for AccurateRip verification
Improvements
  • Improved DSP processing performance by up to 70%
  • Added frequency bandwidth setting to FDK-AAC encoder configuration dialog
  • Added an option to toggle logging of complete paths in log files
  • Added options for specifying cover art files to freaccmd
  • Added support for reading Shift_JIS encoded CD-Text
  • Added support for writing album and track comments to cue sheets
  • Added support for ID3v2 tags in RF64 files
  • Added support for updating Vorbis Comment tags
  • Added support for updating ID3v2 tags in RIFF and AIFF files
  • Added support for updating LIST INFO tags in RIFF, RF64 and Wave64 files
  • Added support for ensemble field in Vorbis Comment and APEv2 tags
  • Added support for movement field in ID3v2, Vorbis Comment, APEv2 and MP4 tags
  • Added support for additional URL fields in APEv2 tags
  • Added a tag editor option to keep album artist even if identical to track artist
  • Added media type field to tag editor
Bug fixes
  • Fixed hotspot for genre edit field utility menu not covering the whole width of the field
  • Fixed occasional crashes when selecting codec subformat using the "Start encoding with" menu
  • Fixed chapter marks being offset by a few seconds when using DSP processing
  • Fixed playback not working when using certain combinations of DSP processors
  • Fixed incompatibility of FDK-AAC encoded HE and HEv2 AAC files with iTunes
  • Fixed issue decoding FLAC files with unknown length
  • Fixed glitches decoding transients in some Vorbis files
  • Fixed possible crashes when decoding Opus files
  • Fixed possible crashes when failing to configure WMA encoder
  • Fixed rare crashes in LAME encoder component
  • Fixed strings read from ID3v2 tags being limited to 1024 characters
  • Fixed crash when reading malformed CD-Text genre IDs
  • Fixed failure ripping with negative read offset
  • Fixed disc eject not working on macOS
  • Fixed crash when closing fre:ac via dock command on macOS
  • Fixed UI glitches and crashes on exit when running in a Wayland session
  • Fixed popup menu and dropdown list closing behavior on non-Windows platforms
  • Fixed issues with custom DPI settings on Xfce desktops
  • Fixed drag & drop working unreliably on X11 based systems
  • Fixed Windows online updater not working with the 64 bit version
Updated codecs
  • Updated FFmpeg to version 4.4
  • Updated Monkey's Audio to version 6.29
  • Updated Tom's Audiokompressor to version 2.3.1
  • Updated mpg123 to version 1.28.0
  • Updated libfdk-aac to version 2.0.2
  • Updated libogg to version 1.3.5
  • Updated libsndfile to version 1.0.31
  • Updated libsamplerate to version 0.2.1
Updated translations
  • Updated Norwegian translation
  • Updated Russian manual

fre:ac

Versienummer 1.1.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website fre:ac
Download https://github.com/enzo1982/freac/releases/tag/v1.1.5
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: fre:ac

+1zordaz
28 juni 2021 10:17
Vooral voor Linux gebruikers is deze tool vanwege de toegevoegde AccurateRip support een erg interessante optie geworden. Nu hopen dat ook CTDB ondersteuning ooit mogelijk wordt, dan is het een echte vervanger voor Exact Audio Copy en dbPoweramp.
0Jazco2nd

@zordaz28 juni 2021 14:25
Wat is CTDB?

Exact Audio Copy gebruikt toch zijn eigen methode?

Ik heb WinToUSB gebruikt om Windows op een USB/externe SSD te installeren. Daarmee kan ik zo mijn laptop of pc (alles draait Ubuntu Budgie) opstarten in Windows.

Alleen maar om EAC te gebruiken :)
+2zordaz
@Jazco2nd28 juni 2021 14:57
EAC gebruikt diverse technieken om te rippen en kan ter verificatie AccurateRip en CTDB gebruiken om de rip te controleren. Die verificatiestap is altijd aan te raden: immers: je ript in principe eenmalige en dan moet het gewoon goed gebeuren. EAC werkt overigens ook prima via Wine.

CTDB = Cuetools DB. Daarmee kun je tot een bepaalde hoogte fouten / rip-errors herstellen.
Zie http://cue.tools/wiki/CUETools_Database
Het is een perfecte aanvulling op AccurateRip, omdat je naast het herstellen van fouten ook oude rips kunt checken tegen AccurateRip DB (en CTDB).
0Jazco2nd

@zordaz28 juni 2021 15:06
Pff nou Ik kreeg het niet voor elkaar, had ook nooit eerder Wine gebruikt, maar de guides online om EAC te laten werken waren erg ingewikkeld. WintoUSB was dan weer erg simpel..

Ok maar als je CDs hebt die niet in de database staan heb je daar dus eigenlijk niet zoveel aan..
0zordaz
@Jazco2nd28 juni 2021 15:14
Ik gebruik EAC al zeker 10 jaar via Wine, en ik kan me 1x een Wine + EAC versie-combinatie herinneren die handmatige aanpassingen vroeg. Voor de rest was het gewoon een kwestie van Wine installeren en daarna EAC. Wel heb je ook .NET nodig. Ook CUETools en Foobar2000 gebruik ik op deze manier al jaren onder Linux.

Ik heb trouwens geen standaard muzieksmaak, maar toch vind ik zeker 95% van mijn CD's (ik heb er honderden) terug in AccurateRip en/of CDTB. Als je serieus goede CD-rips wilt maken dan zijn beiden eigenlijk gewoon een must have.

Je kunt het ook breder bekijken: het gebruik van AccurateRip en CTDB maken het mogelijk om op hoge snelheid, zonder al te veel foutcorrectie te rippen. Als de verificatie vervolgens slaagt weet je dat je toch een bitperfecte rip hebt en heb je een supersnelle rip kunnen maken. Lukt verificatie niet, dan kun je terugschakelen op rippen met foutcorrecties actief. Het betaalde dBpoweramp werkt op deze manier en volledig automatisch. Bij EAC moet je dat zelf doen, of je koopt 'Easy Audio Copy' van dezelfde maker als EAC die dat ook standaard kan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door zordaz op 28 juni 2021 15:17]

0Jazco2nd

@zordaz28 juni 2021 15:21
Ik ga het toch weer eens proberen met Wine, thanks!

Trouwens op Ubuntu Budgie draai ik gewoon Deadbeef music player. Lijkt erg op Foobar2000 (dat is het doel denk ik) en je kan redelijk eenvoudig bitperfect playback instellen. Hier een screenshot en mijn config bestandje als je Folderview, infobar, musical spectrum wil (dat zijn plugins die je anders zelf moet builden). https://github.com/zilexa/deadbeef-config-layout
0zordaz
@Jazco2nd28 juni 2021 15:29
Yep, die ken ik. Ik gebruik Foobar vooral voor de plugins, met name de File Integrity Verifier, de Dynamic Range Meter en de HDCD-decoder. Verder een enkele keer om Cuesheet problemen op te lossen die me niet met de hand lukken. Geen reguliere use cases dus.

'Gewoon' muziek afspelen doe ik onder Linux met Audacious, dat had net zo goed Deadbeef kunnen zijn. Maar meestal luister ik via mijn Squeezeboxen, piCorePlayers of Vinyl ;-)

