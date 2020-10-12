Versie 1.1.3 is uitgekomen van fre:ac. Fre:ac is een opensource- en crossplatform-audioconverter en cd-ripper. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor de meest gangbare lossy en lossless formaten, waaronder mp3, Ogg Vorbis, aac en flac. Het programma bestaat al sinds 2001, zij het indertijd onder de naam BonkEnc. Sinds versie 1.1 is het programma ook voor Linux, FreeBSD en macOS beschikbaar en bevat het diverse nieuwe extra's, zoals een dsp-framework voor normalisation en resampling. In versie 1.1.3 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New: Added support for macOS 11.0 Big Sur

Switched to using GNUdb as the default CDDB database service Improvements: Command line codec configuration now allows specifying additional arguments

Improved detection of cue sheet encoding to support system codepage and UTF-8 without BOM

Freaccmd now splits cue sheets to individual tracks unless an output file is specified using the -o option

Freaccmd now supports a --split-chapters option to split files with chapter tags into individual chapters

Added placeholder for use in output folder configuration setting, resolving to user profile folder

Added file type associations to Linux/FreeBSD and Windows Store app, so fre:ac is offered for opening audio files

Added audio CD association to Linux/FreeBSD and Windows Store app, so fre:ac can be started when inserting a CD

Added an option to suppress "No entry found" messages for automatic CDDB queries

Improved detection of sampler CDs when querying CDDB information Bug fixes Fixed possible conversion thread hangs when using external encoders

Fixed possible crash related to drag & drop handling on Windows

Fixed crash when writing fields containing only whitespace to Vorbis Comment, APEv2, WMA or RIFF tags

Fixed possible glitches in WAV/AIFF output when processing float samples outside the -1.0/+1.0 range

Fixed possible hangs when opening WAV/AIFF files larger than 2 GB or with a broken chunk structure

Fixed inability to open WAV/AIFF files with long paths on Windows

Fixed writing wrong offsets to single file cue sheets when the resampling DSP filter is enabled

Fixed writing invalid chapter offsets to Opus files with source material sample rates other than 48 kHz

Fixed writing invalid MP3 bitstreams in rare cases in SuperFast mode

Fixed wrong length detection for MP3 files with invalid chapter data

Fixed parsing of cue sheets with minute/second indications missing leading zeros and/or duration longer than 99 minutes

Fixed parsing of embedded cue sheets without FILE designations

Fixed ripping progress for other drives stalling while one drive is ejecting

Fixed inability to pause or stop single output file verification

Fixed log files being archived despite disabling the corresponding option

Fixed various issues with multi-monitor support on macOS

Fixed user interface glitches after closing dialogs in tabbed mode on macOS

Fixed Shift+Pos1/End shortcuts being interpreted by the joblist and edit fields at the same time Updated codecs: Switched from libav 12.3 to FFmpeg 4.3.1 for auxiliary format support

Added support for using the Core Audio codec of iTunes 12.10.9 and later

Updated Vorbis to version 1.3.7 (plus aoTuV b6.03 and Lancer optimizations)

Updated Monkey's Audio to version 5.55

Updated mpg123 to version 1.26.3 New translations: Added Hindi translation