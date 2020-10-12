Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: fre:ac 1.1.3

fre:ac logo (75 pix)Versie 1.1.3 is uitgekomen van fre:ac. Fre:ac is een opensource- en crossplatform-audioconverter en cd-ripper. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor de meest gangbare lossy en lossless formaten, waaronder mp3, Ogg Vorbis, aac en flac. Het programma bestaat al sinds 2001, zij het indertijd onder de naam BonkEnc. Sinds versie 1.1 is het programma ook voor Linux, FreeBSD en macOS beschikbaar en bevat het diverse nieuwe extra's, zoals een dsp-framework voor normalisation en resampling. In versie 1.1.3 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New:
  • Added support for macOS 11.0 Big Sur
  • Switched to using GNUdb as the default CDDB database service
Improvements:
  • Command line codec configuration now allows specifying additional arguments
  • Improved detection of cue sheet encoding to support system codepage and UTF-8 without BOM
  • Freaccmd now splits cue sheets to individual tracks unless an output file is specified using the -o option
  • Freaccmd now supports a --split-chapters option to split files with chapter tags into individual chapters
  • Added placeholder for use in output folder configuration setting, resolving to user profile folder
  • Added file type associations to Linux/FreeBSD and Windows Store app, so fre:ac is offered for opening audio files
  • Added audio CD association to Linux/FreeBSD and Windows Store app, so fre:ac can be started when inserting a CD
  • Added an option to suppress "No entry found" messages for automatic CDDB queries
  • Improved detection of sampler CDs when querying CDDB information
Bug fixes
  • Fixed possible conversion thread hangs when using external encoders
  • Fixed possible crash related to drag & drop handling on Windows
  • Fixed crash when writing fields containing only whitespace to Vorbis Comment, APEv2, WMA or RIFF tags
  • Fixed possible glitches in WAV/AIFF output when processing float samples outside the -1.0/+1.0 range
  • Fixed possible hangs when opening WAV/AIFF files larger than 2 GB or with a broken chunk structure
  • Fixed inability to open WAV/AIFF files with long paths on Windows
  • Fixed writing wrong offsets to single file cue sheets when the resampling DSP filter is enabled
  • Fixed writing invalid chapter offsets to Opus files with source material sample rates other than 48 kHz
  • Fixed writing invalid MP3 bitstreams in rare cases in SuperFast mode
  • Fixed wrong length detection for MP3 files with invalid chapter data
  • Fixed parsing of cue sheets with minute/second indications missing leading zeros and/or duration longer than 99 minutes
  • Fixed parsing of embedded cue sheets without FILE designations
  • Fixed ripping progress for other drives stalling while one drive is ejecting
  • Fixed inability to pause or stop single output file verification
  • Fixed log files being archived despite disabling the corresponding option
  • Fixed various issues with multi-monitor support on macOS
  • Fixed user interface glitches after closing dialogs in tabbed mode on macOS
  • Fixed Shift+Pos1/End shortcuts being interpreted by the joblist and edit fields at the same time
Updated codecs:
  • Switched from libav 12.3 to FFmpeg 4.3.1 for auxiliary format support
  • Added support for using the Core Audio codec of iTunes 12.10.9 and later
  • Updated Vorbis to version 1.3.7 (plus aoTuV b6.03 and Lancer optimizations)
  • Updated Monkey's Audio to version 5.55
  • Updated mpg123 to version 1.26.3
New translations:
  • Added Hindi translation

fre:ac

Versienummer 1.1.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website fre:ac
Download https://github.com/enzo1982/freac/releases/tag/v1.1.3
Licentietype GPL

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

+2Eonfge
12 oktober 2020 09:15
Ow, handige tutorial voor Windows.

Op Linux, kun je gewoon de standaard ffmpeg-aac implementatie gebruiken welke standaard gebundeld komt:
https://www.flathub.org/apps/details/org.freac.freac

Wine nergens voor nodig (ook niet voor OBS trouwens) want er zijn meerdere, betere opties voor AAC/m4a ripping direct beschikbaar. Met Asunder lever ik standaard Fraunhofer FDK AAC mee.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Eonfge op 12 oktober 2020 09:16]

+1Eonfge
12 oktober 2020 08:35
De beste cross platform tool voor het rippen van CD's. En dit zeg is als vrijwilliger bij de concurrent :X

Het enige waar je voor moet uitkijken als je naar m4a wilt rippen op Windows, dat deze tool gebruik maakt van de relatief zwakke encoder: fraac. Geen probleem op andere systemen, maar specifiek de Windows versie is hierin beperkt. Mijn advies, gebuik opus als lossy formaat i.p.v. m4a
+2xfj
@Eonfge12 oktober 2020 09:10
Windows gebruikers kunnen deze tutorial gebruiken voor AAC/m4a kwaliteit. Op Linux kun je dit ook voor elkaar krijgen met Wine.
+1Eonfge
@xfj12 oktober 2020 13:30
He, wilde op jou reageren maar per ongeluk in de hoofd-thread gepost:
Eonfge in 'downloads: fre:ac 1.1.3'
+1Stromboli
@Eonfge12 oktober 2020 12:43
Mijn advies, gebuik opus als lossy formaat i.p.v. m4a
Maakt het daarbij nog uit welke opus encoder je gebruikt?
+1zordaz
@Stromboli12 oktober 2020 17:15
Dat maakt bij Opus bij mijn weten niet uit, dat 'landschap' is gelukkig lang niet zo onoverzichtelijk dan m4a.
0RoestVrijStaal
@zordaz13 oktober 2020 00:59
m4a is een alternatieve schrijfwijze van containerformaat mp4, dat hint op dat het uitsluitend audio is. Er kan dus zowel AAC, Opus, MP3, zelfs FLAC en andere codecs in.

Dus welke audiocodec wil je bedoelen? :)
0zordaz
@RoestVrijStaal13 oktober 2020 09:32
Ik neem aan dat Strombili en Eonfge dat wel weten, want daar reageerde ik op. :9
0Stromboli
@RoestVrijStaal13 oktober 2020 10:58
Ik nam aan dat @Eonfge aac bedoelde (spreekt beetje voor zich in deze context) maar strict genomen had daar m4a in plaats van aac moeten staan inderdaad.
0Stromboli
@zordaz13 oktober 2020 11:09
Ok, zoals opgemerkt ging het eigenlijk vooral om aac en niet m4a, maar ik weet inderdaad dat er grote verschillen zitten tussen aac encoders.

Nou weet ik niet zoveel van Opus, zijn daar gewoon minder encoders voor? Of is dat formaat strakker gespecificeerd, of laat het compressie mechanisme daar minder ruimte voor eigen creatieve implementaties met alle variatie van dien?
+1zordaz
@Eonfge12 oktober 2020 14:42
Ik wacht nog altijd op een native Linux applicatie met gui die AccurateRip ondersteund. Tot die tijd blijft Wine+EAC de norm hier voor het rippen van CD's. Ook in Fre:ac 1.1.3 is AccurateRip nog niet aan boord.

[Reactie gewijzigd door zordaz op 12 oktober 2020 14:50]

0GeekK
13 oktober 2020 14:18
Deze introduceert een regressie in KDE, maar er komt snel een fix aan.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

