Versie 1.1.4 is uitgekomen van fre:ac. Fre:ac is een opensource- en crossplatform-audioconverter en cd-ripper. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor de meest gangbare lossy en lossless formaten, waaronder mp3, Ogg Vorbis, aac en flac. Het programma bestaat al sinds 2001, zij het indertijd onder de naam BonkEnc. Sinds versie 1.1 is het programma ook voor Linux, FreeBSD en macOS beschikbaar en bevat het diverse nieuwe extra's, zoals een dsp-framework voor normalisation en resampling. In versie 1.1.4 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Improvements Improved support for reading CD-Text

Added an HDCD decoder DSP filter

Added catalog number and barcode fields to tag editor

Added file type associations to macOS app, so fre:ac is offered for opening audio files

Added quality (VBR) setting to FDK-AAC configuration dialog

Improved MP3, AAC and Opus encoding performance by up to 30%

Improved multi-monitor support on X11 based systems

Discs of multi-disc albums are now shown separately in tag editor album mode

Update only changed fields when making edits in tag editor album mode

Added support for Replay Gain values in MP4 and WMA metadata

Do not override settings with default values when using freaccmd's --config option Bug fixes Fixed invalid length written to very long Opus and Speex files (longer than 12 ½ hours at 48 kHz)

Fixed decoding of some very short Opus, Vorbis and Speex files

Fixed written MP4 chapters being invisible to some applications when using Nero AAC

Fixed hang/crash when opening WavPack, Musepack, TAK and OptimFROG files with chapters

Fixed issues submitting CDDB information for new CDs (without existing entries)

Fixed issues handling long path/file names on Windows

Fixed output sample rate being limited to 192 kHz

Fixed freaccmd randomly failing to process files in rare cases

Fixed bad user interface colors on some Linux distributions Updated codecs Switched from FAAC to FDK-AAC for AAC encoding

Updated Monkey's Audio to version 6.11

Updated WavPack to version 5.4.0

Updated mpg123 to version 1.26.4

Updated FAAD2 to version 2.10.0 Updated translations Updated Romanian translation

Updated Portuguese (Brazilian) translation