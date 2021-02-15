Software-update: fre:ac 1.1.4

fre:ac logo (75 pix)Versie 1.1.4 is uitgekomen van fre:ac. Fre:ac is een opensource- en crossplatform-audioconverter en cd-ripper. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor de meest gangbare lossy en lossless formaten, waaronder mp3, Ogg Vorbis, aac en flac. Het programma bestaat al sinds 2001, zij het indertijd onder de naam BonkEnc. Sinds versie 1.1 is het programma ook voor Linux, FreeBSD en macOS beschikbaar en bevat het diverse nieuwe extra's, zoals een dsp-framework voor normalisation en resampling. In versie 1.1.4 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Improvements
  • Improved support for reading CD-Text
  • Added an HDCD decoder DSP filter
  • Added catalog number and barcode fields to tag editor
  • Added file type associations to macOS app, so fre:ac is offered for opening audio files
  • Added quality (VBR) setting to FDK-AAC configuration dialog
  • Improved MP3, AAC and Opus encoding performance by up to 30%
  • Improved multi-monitor support on X11 based systems
  • Discs of multi-disc albums are now shown separately in tag editor album mode
  • Update only changed fields when making edits in tag editor album mode
  • Added support for Replay Gain values in MP4 and WMA metadata
  • Do not override settings with default values when using freaccmd's --config option
Bug fixes
  • Fixed invalid length written to very long Opus and Speex files (longer than 12 ½ hours at 48 kHz)
  • Fixed decoding of some very short Opus, Vorbis and Speex files
  • Fixed written MP4 chapters being invisible to some applications when using Nero AAC
  • Fixed hang/crash when opening WavPack, Musepack, TAK and OptimFROG files with chapters
  • Fixed issues submitting CDDB information for new CDs (without existing entries)
  • Fixed issues handling long path/file names on Windows
  • Fixed output sample rate being limited to 192 kHz
  • Fixed freaccmd randomly failing to process files in rare cases
  • Fixed bad user interface colors on some Linux distributions
Updated codecs
  • Switched from FAAC to FDK-AAC for AAC encoding
  • Updated Monkey's Audio to version 6.11
  • Updated WavPack to version 5.4.0
  • Updated mpg123 to version 1.26.4
  • Updated FAAD2 to version 2.10.0
Updated translations
  • Updated Romanian translation
  • Updated Portuguese (Brazilian) translation

fre:ac

Versienummer 1.1.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website fre:ac
Download https://github.com/enzo1982/freac/releases/tag/v1.1.4
Bestandsgrootte 19,11MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (2)

0Martinus
15 februari 2021 07:58
Het voorbeeld van de shamen... kan de rip zelf maken... sorry memory tripje :)
0Tweaker1958
27 februari 2021 11:07
Wow. Een lange tijd geleden (2017/18?) ooit geïnstalleerd, getest en weer verwijderd, vond het toen niet zo. Ziet er nu veel beter uit. Werkt goed en gebruik het nu naast EAC.

