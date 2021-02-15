Software-update: Notepad++ 7.9.3

Notepad++ logo (75 pix) Versie 7.9.3 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, html, xml en php. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notepad++ v7.9.3 Enhancements & bug-fixes:
  • Discontinued support for Windows XP due to technical reasons. Notepad++ 7.9.2 is the last version to run on Windows XP. (Ref)
  • Upgrade Notepad++ License: update GPL version from v2 to v3. (Fix #9425)
  • Fix the regression of copying line data from search results. (Fix #9334)
  • Fix “Print Line Number” preference is ignored for printing regression. (Fix #9379)
  • Fix a regression in Chinese Simplified localization. (Fix #9329)
  • Fix dockable panels not being displayed regression due to multi-instance mode activation. (Fix #9341 & #9363)
  • Make split-lines feature work again with multi-edge rightmost specified edge. (Fix #8262)
  • Enhance modern style file dialog for allowing UNIX style file path. (Fix #9374)
  • Use the modern browse folder dialog to get folder path. (Fix #8513)
  • Improve option for setting save dialog filter to All Types. (Fix #9325)
  • Add ability to delete entries from combo box history in Find dialog with DELETE key. (Implement #9366)
  • Fix lost session issue on Windows reboot/shutdown. (Fix #7839)
  • Add “save Folder as Workspace in session” option in save session dialog. (Implement #9165)
  • Make value dialog height accurate in any DPI. (Fix #8443)
  • Fix issue that Switch-To-Panel keyboard shortcuts cannot be used in context menu. (Fix #9435)
  • Fix a memory leak issue. (Ref)
  • Fix blurry display problem on an extended monitor. (Fix #8115)
  • Fix incompatible plugin not being deleted issue. (Fix #9377)
  • Synchronize GUP localization file (if available) with Notepad++ in installer.
  • Enhance “No update” dialog with the download page link in the Notepad++ updater.
  • Fix NPPM_SETLINENUMBERWIDTHMODE API not working issue. (Fix #9338)

Notepad++ screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 7.9.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Notepad++
Download https://notepad-plus-plus.org/downloads/v7.9.3/
Bestandsgrootte 4,02MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (15)

-Moderatie-faq
-115015+111+21+30Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
+1JohanKupers
15 februari 2021 09:27
Deze versie start niet op, dus weer terug naar 7.9.2.
+2Auriso
@JohanKupers15 februari 2021 15:07
Bij was de "save as admin" plugin de veroorzaker van dit fenomeen... plugin verwijderd en npp deed het weer.
+1JohanKupers
@Auriso15 februari 2021 15:15
O die heb ik ook draaien en ja, na het verwijderen daarvan doet die het weer.

Dus nu wachten op de nieuwe save as admin plugin

[Reactie gewijzigd door JohanKupers op 15 februari 2021 15:18]

+1Robtimus
@JohanKupers15 februari 2021 13:26
Ik ben dus niet de enige, dat scheelt weer uitzoekwerk. Inderdaad gewoon een downgrade en wachten op 7.9.4.
+1JohanKupers
@Robtimus15 februari 2021 13:56
ik heb het getest op 3 machines en alle drie werken niet.
+1Fenzo
15 februari 2021 07:02
Gezien de grote wijzigingen van het verlies van Windows XP compatibiliteit - alleen vanwege een dingetje in een fileopen dialog box - en het verlies van GPL 2, had deze versie beter 8.0.0 kunnen heten i.p.v. 7.9.3.
+1Calypso
@Fenzo15 februari 2021 08:42
Helemaal mee eens; dat soort "we ondersteunen X of Y niet meer" hoort niet in een minor release. Het kan nog erger: vorige week is Magento 2.3.6-p1 (ja een patch dus) uitgekomen die even voor het gemak de support voor PHP 7.2 dropt (zonder dit in de originele release notes te vermelden).
0rbr320
@Calypso15 februari 2021 09:46
Ik geef toe dat dat niet echt netjes is, aan de andere kant moet je als je een website gebaseerd op PHP beheert ook een beetje bij blijven en zou je dus moeten weten dat PHP 7.2 volledig end-of-life is sinds november 2020. Het krijgt zelfs geen security updates meer. Je had dus al lang moeten overstappen naar 7.3 of 7.4. Als je dat vervolgens in een nieuwe major version gaat stoppen (Magento v3.0.0) blijven mensen doodleuk versie 2.3.6 gebruiken met alle mogelijke gevolgen van dien.
+1Calypso
@rbr32015 februari 2021 10:09
Even de discussie weer on-topic krijgen: in dit geval (Notepad++) gaat het om Windows XP ondersteuning. In principe ook end-of-life. PHP7.2 is nog steeds ondersteund door de gebruikte LTS versie van Ubuntu - weliswaar dus niet door PHP zelf, dat geef ik toe.

Het gaat om een algemene stelling van me: als je support voor een gelieerd stuk software (OS of taal) laat vervallen, is het in principe niet netjes om dat in een minor- of patchrelease te doen. Meestal worden die namelijk zonder al te veel testen/onderzoek door de gebruiker geupgrade. Een nieuwe major release doet dat in veel gevallen wel. En dan is het wellicht nog acceptabel om van versie 7.9 naar 7.10 dat te doen, maar om het van 7.9.2 naar 7.9.3 te laten vervallen... tja...

Het is bij Notepad++ in elk geval zo dat ze het nog enigszins prominent in de release notes zetten (benieuwd wat de auto-update functie doet als Notepad++ onder XP draait); bij het door mij aangehaalde voorbeeld van Magento stond het nog niet eens in de release notes en kwam je er achter na een upgrade (ja, ze waren ook vergeten de PHP check bij te werken).
0scholtnp
@Calypso15 februari 2021 11:51
Ter ondersteuning van je verhaal deze link.
0rbr320
@scholtnp15 februari 2021 16:05
Symantic versioning is zeker een Goed Idee, maar het is geen wondermiddel. In dit geval zie je namelijk duidelijk een tekortkoming aan SemVer tevoorschijn komen. Er is namelijk helemaal geen sprake van een enorme wijziging in de werking van de software in kwestie (Notepad++) die een nieuwe major of zelfs maar een minor versie rechtvaardigt. In plaats daarvan wordt er voor gekozen om een platform (Windows XP) waar toch al geen ondersteuning meer voor is vanuit de leverancier (Microsoft) niet meer te ondersteunen. Iedereen die Notepad++ draait op een ander platform (Windows 7 en hoger) zal geen verschil merken tussen versie 7.9.2 en 7.9.3 en zou dus terecht verbaasd zijn als de update versie 7.10.0 of 8.0.0 zou heten. Sterker nog, een sprong in versienummer zou bij afnemers het proces in gang moeten zetten om opnieuw te testen of de software goed werkt op alle systemen, terwijl dat eigenlijk helemaal niet nodig is als ze geen Windows XP meer gebruiken. Dat staat haaks op het principe van verantwoordelijk ontwikkelen waar SemVer nu juist aan moet bijdragen, want je jaagt je afnemers onnodig op kosten. Een tegenvoorbeeld is Windows 8, dat nog gewoon wordt ondersteund door Notepad++ (begrijpelijk, want het is technisch vrijwel identiek aan Windows 7), terwijl ook op dat platform geen ondersteuning meer is vanuit Microsoft.

Semantic Versioning geeft goed weer wat software die van jouw software afhankelijk is mag verwachten, maar zegt niets over de software waar jouw software van afhankelijk is.
+1Jogai
@rbr32015 februari 2021 21:14
Er is wel een breaking change, namelijk een ander file-dialog. Dus imo verdiend het wel een major release. Dit is ook een perfecte reden om opnieuw te testen voor deployment, want wie weet welke bugs dat triggert in jouw omgeving.

Wat overigens beter zou zijn is dat ze dit soort wijzigingen vooruitschuiven tot ze wat meer breaking changes, en idealiter wat nieuwe features hebben waardoor er wat meer reden is voor een major update.
0Zidane007nl
@Fenzo16 februari 2021 23:07
Helemaal mee eens.
Het is een breaking change en dan mag volgens Semantic Versioning dit niet in een patch versie zitten, maar alleen in een major versie. Blijkbaar volgen ze dat niet.
+1paulhekje
15 februari 2021 06:52
Blijft een top editor, vooral met add-in TextFX.
+1Hennie-M
16 februari 2021 01:00
Ik heb deze editor al vele jaren in gebruik maar ben sinds kort toch overgestapt op Visual Studio Code.
Het synchroniseren van settings is erg makkelijk gebleken! Opstarten duurt wel iets langer maar daarna een enorm fijne editor.
Vooral dat je in de linker colom een mapje kan maken met al je losse documentjes scheelt zoveel file management.
(en updaten werkt ook veel fijner)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

