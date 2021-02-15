Versie 7.9.3 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, html, xml en php. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notepad++ v7.9.3 Enhancements & bug-fixes: Discontinued support for Windows XP due to technical reasons. Notepad++ 7.9.2 is the last version to run on Windows XP. (Ref)

Upgrade Notepad++ License: update GPL version from v2 to v3. (Fix #9425)

Fix the regression of copying line data from search results. (Fix #9334)

Fix “Print Line Number” preference is ignored for printing regression. (Fix #9379)

Fix a regression in Chinese Simplified localization. (Fix #9329)

Fix dockable panels not being displayed regression due to multi-instance mode activation. (Fix #9341 & #9363)

Make split-lines feature work again with multi-edge rightmost specified edge. (Fix #8262)

Enhance modern style file dialog for allowing UNIX style file path. (Fix #9374)

Use the modern browse folder dialog to get folder path. (Fix #8513)

Improve option for setting save dialog filter to All Types. (Fix #9325)

Add ability to delete entries from combo box history in Find dialog with DELETE key. (Implement #9366)

Fix lost session issue on Windows reboot/shutdown. (Fix #7839)

Add “save Folder as Workspace in session” option in save session dialog. (Implement #9165)

Make value dialog height accurate in any DPI. (Fix #8443)

Fix issue that Switch-To-Panel keyboard shortcuts cannot be used in context menu. (Fix #9435)

Fix a memory leak issue. (Ref)

Fix blurry display problem on an extended monitor. (Fix #8115)

Fix incompatible plugin not being deleted issue. (Fix #9377)

Synchronize GUP localization file (if available) with Notepad++ in installer.

Enhance “No update” dialog with the download page link in the Notepad++ updater.

Fix NPPM_SETLINENUMBERWIDTHMODE API not working issue. (Fix #9338)