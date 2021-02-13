Er is met versienummer 6.2 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.767 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: Mono engine updated to version 6.0.0, with DirectX support.

Support for NTDLL debugger APIs.

More WinRT support in WIDL.

Xbox One controller fixes on Mac. Bugs fixed in 6.2 (total 51): 8692: Multiple applications have non-working shell32 ShellView context menu items (Directory Opus 9 with Amiga Explorer Shell Extension, Total Commander 7.x)

22242: Paint.NET 3.5.4 installer fails with Wine-Mono

22439: Paint.NET 2.5 EULA is garbled with Wine-Mono

22635: Earth 2160 (GOG.com) can't recognize serial number

23094: Multiple application installers abort with 'runtime error R6034' (Microsoft VC++ 2008 MFC runtime and manifest missing)(AVATAR Demo, iNodeSetup 3.60, QQPlayer 3.1)

23999: Multiple applications with DRM schemes need NtQueryVirtualMemory 'MemorySectionName' info class (Crossfire HGWC, EMS SQL Manager 2010 Lite for PostgreSQL v.4.7.08, Cygwin/MSYS2, Knight Online client)

27248: Multiple games and applications need K32GetMappedFileNameW implemented (Riot Games' Valorant, Chrome Browser, Yumina the Ethereal)

28786: Wine File Explorer tree does not expand when clicked on plus '+' signs

28927: Wabbitcode 0.5.x (Z80 Assembly IDE) (.NET 4.0 app) fails to start with Wine-Mono

29709: Multiple applications crash due to missing 'dhtmled.ocx', DHTMLEdit object (Atomic Mail Sender 4.25, RSSeditor 0.9.54, High Impact eMail 5)

36791: Foxit Reader 6.2.0.0429 reports "File not found." when trying to open file via "recent files" on start page

36792: Foxit Reader 6.2 fails to maximize using 'maximize' button after double clicking top window bar / title bar to maximize and restore app window

37510: Foxit Reader 7.0.3.916 copy and paste of single or multiple annotations doesn't work

37751: WiX Toolset v3.9 installer doesn't open with Wine-Mono (metahostpolicy_GetRequestedRuntime returns CLR_E_SHIM_RUNTIME)

37842: Multiple .NET 4.0 applications crash when clipboard is accessed from multiple threads (OLE clipboard must take MTA into account)(PTC Mathcad Prime 3.0, PaintRibbon 1.x, Jeskola Buzz)

39993: OllyDbg 2.x: Manually changed FPU registers are reset to original values after single step (F7)

40008: OllyDbg 2.x hangs when trying to pause debuggee

40571: Google SketchUp 13 crashes when printing multiple consecutive times

40837: Kingsoft PC Doctor crashes while starting

42353: OllyDbg 2.x: Step In (F7) on a "jump to self" instruction never stops if it's the first instruction executed by debuggee

43422: Shadow Warrior 2: Floors are not rendered

43840: Sketchup 2017: clicking 'Ok' in 'Print Preview' or 'Print' dialog doesn't do anything (err:commdlg:PRINTDLG_ChangePrinterW DocumentProperties fails on '<printer>')

44038: RPCS3 emulator crashes due to 'kernel32.SetFileInformationByHandle' lacking support of 'FileEndOfFileInfo' info class

44826: MS Word 2013/2016 does not support Arabic text shaping in document area

46234: explorer /desktop leaks global atoms when creating desktop window

46709: VarFormatCurrency doesn't handle an already formatted string.

48323: scanf functions do not support NaN for floating point elements

48563: Runaway: A Twist of Fate renders its cursor incorrectly

48848: Python apps/scripts using 'pywinutils.delete' fail due to unimplemented COM object {3ad05575-8857-4850-9277-11b85bdb8e09}. IFileOperation in ShObjIdl_core.h

49694: mc.exe: UTF-16 decoding does not use UTF-16LE by default, breaking files without a BOM

49849: system("CLS") doesn't work

49936: modal dialog box behaves modeless

50195: x64dbg snapshots >= 2020-11-12_05-12 need ntdll.dll.NtDebugActiveProcess implementation to debug process via attach

50380: INSIDE ground texture is glitchy with Vulkan renderer

50401: Multiple Adobe products crash on unimplemented function msvcp{100,110,120,140}.dll._Wcsxfrm (Audition CS6, Audition 2020)

50407: Multiple Adobe CC products fail to start, reporting 'err:module:LdrInitializeThunk "CRClient.dll" failed to initialize' ('_Syserror_map' should return non-NULL string for unknown errors)

50409: Adobe Audition 2020 crashes on startup (msvcrt strftime_impl uses __lc_time_data struct WCHAR members but only ANSI members have been initialized by _Gettnames)

50424: std::mutex crashes on creation

50429: Serious Sam Engine / Serious Sam Classic broken MP with math functions from musl

50441: Steel Series Engine 3 systray icon does not respond to mouse clicks

50528: [Stasis 2]Broken rendering with Vulkan

50562: WRC 5 crashes on launch with Vulkan renderer

50564: Ryse: Son of Rome has broken shadows with Vulkan renderer

50565: Hitman: Absolution has broken rendering with Vulkan renderer

50569: World of Tanks ground texture is black rendered

50580: iTunes 12.11.0.26 installer doesn't recognize WinVer 'Windows 10' setting (WMI 'Win32_OperatingSystem' class uses 'GetVersionEx' API to retrieve OS version info, a deprecated API in Windows 10)

50599: Game Protect Kit (GPK) 'SDGame32.sys' kernel driver crashes on unimplemented function 'ntoskrnl.exe.KdDisableDebugger' (Dragon Nest)

50602: Far Manager redraws incorrectly after console window is resized

50610: WMI 'Win32_OperatingSystem' OS caption property descriptions for Windows 8 and 8.1 are reversed

50622: wldap32 calls Linux libraries with wrong conventions

50647: i386 DLL image icudt59.dll causes trouble on load on x86_64 ever since COR header update.