Software-update: Wine 6.2

Wine logo (75 pix) Er is met versienummer 6.2 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.767 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release:
  • Mono engine updated to version 6.0.0, with DirectX support.
  • Support for NTDLL debugger APIs.
  • More WinRT support in WIDL.
  • Xbox One controller fixes on Mac.
Bugs fixed in 6.2 (total 51):
  • 8692: Multiple applications have non-working shell32 ShellView context menu items (Directory Opus 9 with Amiga Explorer Shell Extension, Total Commander 7.x)
  • 22242: Paint.NET 3.5.4 installer fails with Wine-Mono
  • 22439: Paint.NET 2.5 EULA is garbled with Wine-Mono
  • 22635: Earth 2160 (GOG.com) can't recognize serial number
  • 23094: Multiple application installers abort with 'runtime error R6034' (Microsoft VC++ 2008 MFC runtime and manifest missing)(AVATAR Demo, iNodeSetup 3.60, QQPlayer 3.1)
  • 23999: Multiple applications with DRM schemes need NtQueryVirtualMemory 'MemorySectionName' info class (Crossfire HGWC, EMS SQL Manager 2010 Lite for PostgreSQL v.4.7.08, Cygwin/MSYS2, Knight Online client)
  • 27248: Multiple games and applications need K32GetMappedFileNameW implemented (Riot Games' Valorant, Chrome Browser, Yumina the Ethereal)
  • 28786: Wine File Explorer tree does not expand when clicked on plus '+' signs
  • 28927: Wabbitcode 0.5.x (Z80 Assembly IDE) (.NET 4.0 app) fails to start with Wine-Mono
  • 29709: Multiple applications crash due to missing 'dhtmled.ocx', DHTMLEdit object (Atomic Mail Sender 4.25, RSSeditor 0.9.54, High Impact eMail 5)
  • 36791: Foxit Reader 6.2.0.0429 reports "File not found." when trying to open file via "recent files" on start page
  • 36792: Foxit Reader 6.2 fails to maximize using 'maximize' button after double clicking top window bar / title bar to maximize and restore app window
  • 37510: Foxit Reader 7.0.3.916 copy and paste of single or multiple annotations doesn't work
  • 37751: WiX Toolset v3.9 installer doesn't open with Wine-Mono (metahostpolicy_GetRequestedRuntime returns CLR_E_SHIM_RUNTIME)
  • 37842: Multiple .NET 4.0 applications crash when clipboard is accessed from multiple threads (OLE clipboard must take MTA into account)(PTC Mathcad Prime 3.0, PaintRibbon 1.x, Jeskola Buzz)
  • 39993: OllyDbg 2.x: Manually changed FPU registers are reset to original values after single step (F7)
  • 40008: OllyDbg 2.x hangs when trying to pause debuggee
  • 40571: Google SketchUp 13 crashes when printing multiple consecutive times
  • 40837: Kingsoft PC Doctor crashes while starting
  • 42353: OllyDbg 2.x: Step In (F7) on a "jump to self" instruction never stops if it's the first instruction executed by debuggee
  • 43422: Shadow Warrior 2: Floors are not rendered
  • 43840: Sketchup 2017: clicking 'Ok' in 'Print Preview' or 'Print' dialog doesn't do anything (err:commdlg:PRINTDLG_ChangePrinterW DocumentProperties fails on '<printer>')
  • 44038: RPCS3 emulator crashes due to 'kernel32.SetFileInformationByHandle' lacking support of 'FileEndOfFileInfo' info class
  • 44826: MS Word 2013/2016 does not support Arabic text shaping in document area
  • 46234: explorer /desktop leaks global atoms when creating desktop window
  • 46709: VarFormatCurrency doesn't handle an already formatted string.
  • 48323: scanf functions do not support NaN for floating point elements
  • 48563: Runaway: A Twist of Fate renders its cursor incorrectly
  • 48848: Python apps/scripts using 'pywinutils.delete' fail due to unimplemented COM object {3ad05575-8857-4850-9277-11b85bdb8e09}. IFileOperation in ShObjIdl_core.h
  • 49694: mc.exe: UTF-16 decoding does not use UTF-16LE by default, breaking files without a BOM
  • 49849: system("CLS") doesn't work
  • 49936: modal dialog box behaves modeless
  • 50195: x64dbg snapshots >= 2020-11-12_05-12 need ntdll.dll.NtDebugActiveProcess implementation to debug process via attach
  • 50380: INSIDE ground texture is glitchy with Vulkan renderer
  • 50401: Multiple Adobe products crash on unimplemented function msvcp{100,110,120,140}.dll._Wcsxfrm (Audition CS6, Audition 2020)
  • 50407: Multiple Adobe CC products fail to start, reporting 'err:module:LdrInitializeThunk "CRClient.dll" failed to initialize' ('_Syserror_map' should return non-NULL string for unknown errors)
  • 50409: Adobe Audition 2020 crashes on startup (msvcrt strftime_impl uses __lc_time_data struct WCHAR members but only ANSI members have been initialized by _Gettnames)
  • 50424: std::mutex crashes on creation
  • 50429: Serious Sam Engine / Serious Sam Classic broken MP with math functions from musl
  • 50441: Steel Series Engine 3 systray icon does not respond to mouse clicks
  • 50528: [Stasis 2]Broken rendering with Vulkan
  • 50562: WRC 5 crashes on launch with Vulkan renderer
  • 50564: Ryse: Son of Rome has broken shadows with Vulkan renderer
  • 50565: Hitman: Absolution has broken rendering with Vulkan renderer
  • 50569: World of Tanks ground texture is black rendered
  • 50580: iTunes 12.11.0.26 installer doesn't recognize WinVer 'Windows 10' setting (WMI 'Win32_OperatingSystem' class uses 'GetVersionEx' API to retrieve OS version info, a deprecated API in Windows 10)
  • 50599: Game Protect Kit (GPK) 'SDGame32.sys' kernel driver crashes on unimplemented function 'ntoskrnl.exe.KdDisableDebugger' (Dragon Nest)
  • 50602: Far Manager redraws incorrectly after console window is resized
  • 50610: WMI 'Win32_OperatingSystem' OS caption property descriptions for Windows 8 and 8.1 are reversed
  • 50622: wldap32 calls Linux libraries with wrong conventions
  • 50647: i386 DLL image icudt59.dll causes trouble on load on x86_64 ever since COR header update.

Cyberpunk 2077 op Wine

Versienummer 6.2
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris
Website Wine HQ
Download https://www.winehq.org/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

13-02-2021 • 09:00

Bron: Wine HQ

Reacties (7)

+2Exirion
13 februari 2021 11:32
Ik wilde iets posten over het gebrek aan 32-bit support op moderne MacOS versies ondanks beloften van een jaar geleden dat dit er bij versie 6 in zou zitten. Ik kom net dit tegen:
"This release is dedicated to the memory of Ken Thomases, who passed away just before Christmas at the age of 51. Ken was an incredibly brilliant developer, and the mastermind behind the macOS support in Wine. We all miss his skills, his patience, and his dark sense of humor."
Sneu nieuws met blijkbaar flinke impact.
+1bytemaster460
@Exirion13 februari 2021 12:19
Volgens mij werkt heel Wine niet op de laatste MacOS versie.
+1Exirion
@bytemaster46013 februari 2021 12:27
Er zijn geen officiele packages, maar je kunt het via Homebrew wel degelijk installeren zonder zelf een build te maken.
+1bytemaster460
@Exirion13 februari 2021 13:08
Vorige week geprobeerd, maar toen eindigde het met allerlei foutmeldingen. Ben zelf geen Mac-gebruiker dus wist niet goed raad ermee. Ik zal het nog eens proberen.
0RazorMaron
@bytemaster46014 februari 2021 04:46
Ik gebruik de laatste versie van CrossOver en die gebruikt ook Wine en alles werkt prima op de laatste versie Big Sur op mijn MBP M1.
+1TheVivaldi
@Exirion13 februari 2021 13:09
Inderdaad heel sneu nieuws. RIP.

Hier trouwens nog een artikel met achtergrondinformatie over hem: https://www.startribune.com/obituaries/detail/0000379516/
0trenjeska
15 februari 2021 15:36
23999: Multiple applications with DRM schemes need NtQueryVirtualMemory 'MemorySectionName' info class (Crossfire HGWC, EMS SQL Manager 2010 Lite for PostgreSQL v.4.7.08, Cygwin/MSYS2, Knight Online client)
Cygwin bugfix? XD over laagjes gesproken... een *nix compatability layer draaien op een windows compatability layer die draait op een *nix omgeving

