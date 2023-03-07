Software-update: fre:ac 1.1.7

fre:ac logo (79 pix) Versie 1.1.7 is uitgekomen van fre:ac. Fre:ac is een opensource- en crossplatform-audioconverter en cd-ripper. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor de meest gangbare lossy en lossless formaten, waaronder mp3, Ogg Vorbis, aac en flac. Het programma bestaat al sinds 2001, zij het indertijd onder de naam BonkEnc. Sinds versie 1.1 is het programma ook voor Linux, FreeBSD en macOS beschikbaar en bevat het diverse nieuwe extra's, zoals een dsp-framework voor normalisation en resampling. In versie 1.1.7 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features
  • Added a tool for splitting output by various parameters (e.g. duration or number of files)
  • Added support for dithering when reducing sample resolution
  • Added a matrix surround decoder DSP component
  • Added a volume adjustment DSP component
Improvements
  • Added support for WavPack Hybrid Lossless compression with correction files
  • Added support for decoding MPEG-4 DASH files
  • Added support for opening WebM audio files with the .weba extension
  • Added support for downmixing 6.1 channel audio
  • Added support for MusicBrainz metadata in ID3v2, MP4, Vorbis Comment, APEv2 and WMA tags
  • Added support for sort order fields in ID3v2, MP4, Vorbis Comment, APEv2 and WMA tags
  • Added support for rating field in Vorbis Comment, APEv2, MP4 and LIST INFO tags
  • Added rating field to the tag editor
  • Added optional release year column to the joblist
  • Changed filename placeholder to resolve to 1 if disc number is not set
  • Improved compatibility with applications writing non-compliant LIST INFO tags (e.g. Traktor)
  • Added an option to use source file names as output file names if no metadata is present
  • Added an option to control extraction of missing metadata from file names
  • Added an option to restrict file names for reading cover art
  • Added an option to disable intensity stereo phase inversion to Opus settings
  • Added AccurateRip notification options for successful verification and missing database entries
  • Sample rate conversion no longer converts to 32 bit float when the source rate matches the target
  • Added negative exit codes to indicate errors when running freaccmd
  • Added support for KDE color schemes (including dark mode)
  • Improved HiDPI scale factor detection in KDE desktop environments
  • Respect text scaling factor in addition to font size setting on X11 based systems
Bug fixes
  • Fixed crashes when decoding ALAC files (especially with the Windows Store version)
  • Fixed failure (hang and abort after several seconds) to decode chapters from ALAC files
  • Fixed interoperability issues of HE- and HEv2-AAC files created with FDK-AAC with foobar2000
  • Fixed incorrect gapless information when creating HE- and HEv2-AAC files with FDK-AAC
  • Fixed incorrect index times in cuesheets for very long multi-track files
  • Fixed incorrect inclusion of data tracks in the audio track count of CD offset strings
  • Fixed old data remaining in place after updating WMA file tags
  • Fixed selected format resetting to first entry when opening WMA config dialog
  • Fixed excessive bitrate when encoding Vorbis on non-x86 LP64 systems
  • Fixed decoding of MP4 files with a single chunk taking excessively long
  • Fixed HDCD detection for tracks starting with more than about one second of silence
  • Fixed floating point samples being converted to integer when creating WavPack files
  • Fixed inability to close cover art popup window on Linux
  • Fixed long paths being converted to 8.3 format on recent versions of Windows
  • Fixed inability to handle long network paths on some versions of Windows
  • Fixed disc insert and removal detection working unreliably on Windows
Updated codecs
  • Updated ALAC decoder for security fixes and improved performance
  • Updated FFmpeg to version 6.0
  • Updated Monkey's Audio to version 9.20
  • Updated WavPack to version 5.6.0
  • Updated Tom's Audiokompressor to version 2.3.3
  • Updated FLAC to version 1.4.2
  • Updated Speex to version 1.2.1
  • Updated MP4v2 to version 2.1.2
  • Updated mpg123 to version 1.31.2
  • Updated libsndfile to version 1.2.0
Updated translations
  • Updated Greek translation

fre:ac

Versienummer 1.1.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website fre:ac
Download https://www.freac.org/downloads-mainmenu-33
Bestandsgrootte 21,11MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 07-03-2023 16:13 6

07-03-2023 • 16:13

6

Bron: fre:ac

Update-historie

03-'23 fre:ac 1.1.7 6
01-'22 fre:ac 1.1.6 4
06-'21 fre:ac 1.1.5 7
02-'21 fre:ac 1.1.4 2
10-'20 fre:ac 1.1.3 13
06-'20 fre:ac 1.1.2 5
04-'20 fre:ac 1.1.1 5
03-'20 fre:ac 1.1 7
11-'17 fre:ac 1.0.31a 3
09-'17 fre:ac 1.0.29 9
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Reacties (6)

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Rene-m 7 maart 2023 17:29
Gewoon uit nieuwsgierigheid, wat zijn nog redeneren om cd's te rippen, en audio te converteren. Ik kan me nl niet echt een situatie bedenken waar ik het voor zou gebruiken.
Bliksem B @Rene-m7 maart 2023 17:46
Enkele redenen:
  • T.o.v. Spotify, Youtube: zekerheid dat je content altijd kan beluisteren. Op Spotify en Youtube wordt regelmatig content verwijderd als de licenties beëindigen. Ook is er niet alles te vinden.
  • Als je digitaal iets koopt, kan dit MP3/FLAC/WAV zijn. Dan is het handig om dit te converteren voor andere apparaten (mp3 voor onder het hardlopen, vakantie, auto, optreden, etc), kleiner formaat (FLAC is lossless en toch kleiner dan WAV).
  • Als je liever ook iets fysieks wilt, dan kun je als backup een rip maken en dit converteren naar FLAC/AAC/OGG.
  • Je wilt iets fysieks van een favoriete artiest hebben, waar je ook iets aan hebt.
  • Je wilt geen poespas en gewoon een CD kunnen kopen op bol.com/amazon en deze rippen in Windows (dat heeft mijn moeder gedaan)
  • Je bent een producer en wilt bestanden converteren zodat je deze kan sturen naar Spotify, Youtube, familie of een label
In mijn geval. Voor de leuk koop ik CD's bij kringloopwinkels waar ik iets mee heb. Als backup/handigheid gebruik ik fre:ac om deze te rippen. Vervolgens plaats ik deze op mijn Emby server op mijn NAS. Waardoor ik deze overal ter wereld kan streamen.

Net als bij LP's kan het ook goed zijn dat je van een artiest die je echt heel cool vindt, een CD er van koopt. Zo heeft mijn vriendin nu nieuw een CD van Weval en ik van Boards of Canada.

Het is inderdaad wel een niche. Ik gebruik gewoon Spotify ernaast. Al denk ik wel dat er nog steeds mensen zijn die graag een eigen "MP3" collectie hebben.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bliksem B op 23 juli 2024 15:25]

Jeldert @Rene-m7 maart 2023 17:47
"Vroeger" wou je misschien wel een exacte audio-kopie van je mooie CD's hebben. Maar om het af te kunnen spelen op je mp3-speler moest je die audio eerst converteren.

Het gebruikersgroep vandaag de dag zal wel marginaal zijn.
8bitfanaat 7 maart 2023 17:52
Nice. De vorige versie heeft wat glitches op de Mac. Hopelijk lost deze dat op.
pmeter 8 maart 2023 00:39
Als ik zelf audiofiles maak, als amateur opnametechnicus, dan exporteer ik ze na bewerking in flac. Vervolgens gebruik ik fre:ac om daar een mp3 versie van te maken.
Comp User 8 maart 2023 10:19
Ik heb recent nog zo'n 750 cd's omgezet naar mijn nas, min of meer om dezelfde reden als @Bliksem B.

Dit programma is inmiddels een vervanger voor uitvoering: dBpowerAMP Music Converter.

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