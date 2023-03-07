Versie 1.1.7 is uitgekomen van fre:ac. Fre:ac is een opensource- en crossplatform-audioconverter en cd-ripper. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor de meest gangbare lossy en lossless formaten, waaronder mp3, Ogg Vorbis, aac en flac. Het programma bestaat al sinds 2001, zij het indertijd onder de naam BonkEnc. Sinds versie 1.1 is het programma ook voor Linux, FreeBSD en macOS beschikbaar en bevat het diverse nieuwe extra's, zoals een dsp-framework voor normalisation en resampling. In versie 1.1.7 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features Added a tool for splitting output by various parameters (e.g. duration or number of files)

Added support for dithering when reducing sample resolution

Added a matrix surround decoder DSP component

Added a volume adjustment DSP component Improvements Added support for WavPack Hybrid Lossless compression with correction files

Added support for decoding MPEG-4 DASH files

Added support for opening WebM audio files with the .weba extension

Added support for downmixing 6.1 channel audio

Added support for MusicBrainz metadata in ID3v2, MP4, Vorbis Comment, APEv2 and WMA tags

Added support for sort order fields in ID3v2, MP4, Vorbis Comment, APEv2 and WMA tags

Added support for rating field in Vorbis Comment, APEv2, MP4 and LIST INFO tags

Added rating field to the tag editor

Added optional release year column to the joblist

Changed filename placeholder to resolve to 1 if disc number is not set

Improved compatibility with applications writing non-compliant LIST INFO tags (e.g. Traktor)

Added an option to use source file names as output file names if no metadata is present

Added an option to control extraction of missing metadata from file names

Added an option to restrict file names for reading cover art

Added an option to disable intensity stereo phase inversion to Opus settings

Added AccurateRip notification options for successful verification and missing database entries

Sample rate conversion no longer converts to 32 bit float when the source rate matches the target

Added negative exit codes to indicate errors when running freaccmd

Added support for KDE color schemes (including dark mode)

Improved HiDPI scale factor detection in KDE desktop environments

Respect text scaling factor in addition to font size setting on X11 based systems Bug fixes Fixed crashes when decoding ALAC files (especially with the Windows Store version)

Fixed failure (hang and abort after several seconds) to decode chapters from ALAC files

Fixed interoperability issues of HE- and HEv2-AAC files created with FDK-AAC with foobar2000

Fixed incorrect gapless information when creating HE- and HEv2-AAC files with FDK-AAC

Fixed incorrect index times in cuesheets for very long multi-track files

Fixed incorrect inclusion of data tracks in the audio track count of CD offset strings

Fixed old data remaining in place after updating WMA file tags

Fixed selected format resetting to first entry when opening WMA config dialog

Fixed excessive bitrate when encoding Vorbis on non-x86 LP64 systems

Fixed decoding of MP4 files with a single chunk taking excessively long

Fixed HDCD detection for tracks starting with more than about one second of silence

Fixed floating point samples being converted to integer when creating WavPack files

Fixed inability to close cover art popup window on Linux

Fixed long paths being converted to 8.3 format on recent versions of Windows

Fixed inability to handle long network paths on some versions of Windows

Fixed disc insert and removal detection working unreliably on Windows Updated codecs Updated ALAC decoder for security fixes and improved performance

Updated FFmpeg to version 6.0

Updated Monkey's Audio to version 9.20

Updated WavPack to version 5.6.0

Updated Tom's Audiokompressor to version 2.3.3

Updated FLAC to version 1.4.2

Updated Speex to version 1.2.1

Updated MP4v2 to version 2.1.2

Updated mpg123 to version 1.31.2

Updated libsndfile to version 1.2.0 Updated translations Updated Greek translation