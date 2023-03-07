Software-update: Ventoy 1.0.89

Ventoy logo (72 pix)Versie 1.0.89 van Ventoy is uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen zelfstartende USB-sticks worden gemaakt. De manier waarop het dat doet, is echter anders dan vergelijkbare tools. De USB-stick hoeft slechts eenmaal geprepareerd te worden en daarna kunnen net zoveel ISO-bestanden op de stick geplaatst worden als er vrije ruimte is. Ventoy maakt zelf automatisch een bootmenu aan voor de aanwezige ISO-bestanden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor zowel UEFI- als legacy-boot en het is getest met 1083 verschillende ISO-bestanden. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in Ventoy 1.0.89:
  • Fix the issue that VTOY_LINUX_REMOUNT can not work in new linux kernel.
  • Fix the issue that Ventoy2Disk_X64.exe can not run under altexe directory.
  • Fix the issue that VentoyPlugson_X64.exe exit silently.
  • Add missing /FS option for Ventoy2Disk.exe in Windows command line mode.
  • Ventoy2Disk.exe automatically change current directory when started from other directory.
  • Add tip message when theme file contains non-enclosed literal values. (#2166)
  • Ignore reserved space when do non-destructive installation via GUI. (#2168)
  • Fix the menu missing issue when there exist an invalid vlnk file. (#2228)
  • languages.json update

Ventoy 1.0.64

Versienummer 1.0.89
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Ventoy
Download https://github.com/ventoy/Ventoy/releases/tag/v1.0.89
Bestandsgrootte 15,87MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 07-03-2023 16:01
0 • submitter: danmark_ori

07-03-2023 • 16:01

0

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Ventoy

Update-historie

24-07 Ventoy 1.1.17 9
24-06 Ventoy 1.1.15 10
23-04 Ventoy 1.1.12 32
06-04 Ventoy 1.1.11 0
21-12 Ventoy 1.1.10 10
13-12 Ventoy 1.1.09 5
08-12 Ventoy 1.1.08 20
08-'25 Ventoy 1.1.07 22
02-'25 Ventoy 1.1.04 10
02-'25 Ventoy 1.1.02 1
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