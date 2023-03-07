Versie 1.0.89 van Ventoy is uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen zelfstartende USB-sticks worden gemaakt. De manier waarop het dat doet, is echter anders dan vergelijkbare tools. De USB-stick hoeft slechts eenmaal geprepareerd te worden en daarna kunnen net zoveel ISO-bestanden op de stick geplaatst worden als er vrije ruimte is. Ventoy maakt zelf automatisch een bootmenu aan voor de aanwezige ISO-bestanden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor zowel UEFI- als legacy-boot en het is getest met 1083 verschillende ISO-bestanden. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in Ventoy 1.0.89: Fix the issue that VTOY_LINUX_REMOUNT can not work in new linux kernel.

can not work in new linux kernel. Fix the issue that Ventoy2Disk_X64.exe can not run under altexe directory.

Fix the issue that VentoyPlugson_X64.exe exit silently.

Add missing /FS option for Ventoy2Disk.exe in Windows command line mode.

Ventoy2Disk.exe automatically change current directory when started from other directory.

Add tip message when theme file contains non-enclosed literal values. (#2166)

Ignore reserved space when do non-destructive installation via GUI. (#2168)

Fix the menu missing issue when there exist an invalid vlnk file. (#2228)

languages.json update