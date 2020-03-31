Versie 1.1 is uitgekomen van fre:ac. Fre:ac is een opensource- en crossplatform-audioconverter en cd-ripper. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor de meest gangbare lossy en lossless formaten, waaronder mp3, Ogg Vorbis, aac en flac. Het programma bestaat al sinds 2001, zij het indertijd onder de naam BonkEnc. Versie 1.1 is in tegenstelling tot de 1.0-serie ook voor Linux, FreeBSD en macOS beschikbaar en bevat diverse nieuwe extra's, zoals een dsp-framework voor normalisation en resampling. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
fre:ac v1.1
fre:ac version 1.1 has been released and is now available for download! This is a major release with more than 80 new features compared to fre:ac 1.0.33. Highlights include:
The complete list of new features can be found in the release notes of the fre:ac 1.1 Beta 1 release. Upgrading to fre:ac v1.1 is recommended for users of fre:ac 1.0.33 or earlier and strongly recommended for users of fre:ac v1.1 preview releases.
- Availability for macOS and Linux, in addition to Windows
- Availability of 64 bit versions for Windows and other operating systems
- Support for dark mode on Windows and macOS
- A reworked conversion engine with support for multi-threading and parallel processing
- An integrated tag editor with support for cover images
- An extension for simultaneous output to multiple formats
- Support for new codecs including Opus, Apple Lossless, Monkey's Audio, WavPack and others
- Support for DSP filters and lossless file verification
- Support for multi-channel audio
- Support for managing multiple configurations
- Support for writing log files