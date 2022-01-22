Versie 1.1.6 is uitgekomen van fre:ac. Fre:ac is een opensource- en crossplatform-audioconverter en cd-ripper. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor de meest gangbare lossy en lossless formaten, waaronder mp3, Ogg Vorbis, aac en flac. Het programma bestaat al sinds 2001, zij het indertijd onder de naam BonkEnc. Sinds versie 1.1 is het programma ook voor Linux, FreeBSD en macOS beschikbaar en bevat het diverse nieuwe extra's, zoals een dsp-framework voor normalisation en resampling. In versie 1.1.6 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features Added native support for Windows on the ARM64 architecture

Added support for editing lyrics in the tag editor

Added support for creating cue sheets and playlists with freaccmd Improvements Improved performance of adding video and proprietary audio files (DTS, DSD etc.) to the joblist

Playlists can now be added to the joblist by drag & drop

Added and placeholders for use in filename patterns

Added optional composer, conductor, tempo, musical key and ISRC columns to the joblist

Added initial key field to tag editor

Added support for lyrics in ID3v2, MP4, Vorbis Comment, APEv2 and WMA tags

Added support for parsing OverDrive MediaMarkers in ID3v2 tags

Added support for the pre-emphasis flag in cue sheets Bug fixes Fixed possible crash upon querying the CDDB database

Fixed possible crash in FAAD2 decoder when trying to open unsupported files

Fixed faulty decoding of certain AAC files caused by a bug in the FDK-AAC decoder

Fixed possible faulty output when decoding from non-zero positions using external decoders

Fixed issue ripping CD tracks when output filename pattern is

Fixed AccurateRip reporting verification errors for hidden track one audio

Fixed setting to replace spaces not being respected when writing cover art and log files

Fixed setting to suppress Unicode characters not being respected when writing cover art and log files

Fixed tag editor fields for media type, catalog number and barcode being limited to 12 characters

Fixed freeze when decoding certain WMA files on Windows

Fixed drag & drop not working after online update on Windows New and updated codecs Added native Apple Lossless decoder

Updated FFmpeg to version 5.0

Updated Monkey's Audio to version 7.23

Updated mpg123 to version 1.29.3

Updated libsamplerate to version 0.2.2 New translations Added Swedish and Portuguese (Brazilian) manuals