Versie 1.1.6 is uitgekomen van fre:ac. Fre:ac is een opensource- en crossplatform-audioconverter en cd-ripper. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor de meest gangbare lossy en lossless formaten, waaronder mp3, Ogg Vorbis, aac en flac. Het programma bestaat al sinds 2001, zij het indertijd onder de naam BonkEnc. Sinds versie 1.1 is het programma ook voor Linux, FreeBSD en macOS beschikbaar en bevat het diverse nieuwe extra's, zoals een dsp-framework voor normalisation en resampling. In versie 1.1.6 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New features
Improvements
- Added native support for Windows on the ARM64 architecture
- Added support for editing lyrics in the tag editor
- Added support for creating cue sheets and playlists with freaccmd
Bug fixes
- Improved performance of adding video and proprietary audio files (DTS, DSD etc.) to the joblist
- Playlists can now be added to the joblist by drag & drop
- Added and placeholders for use in filename patterns
- Added optional composer, conductor, tempo, musical key and ISRC columns to the joblist
- Added initial key field to tag editor
- Added support for lyrics in ID3v2, MP4, Vorbis Comment, APEv2 and WMA tags
- Added support for parsing OverDrive MediaMarkers in ID3v2 tags
- Added support for the pre-emphasis flag in cue sheets
New and updated codecs
- Fixed possible crash upon querying the CDDB database
- Fixed possible crash in FAAD2 decoder when trying to open unsupported files
- Fixed faulty decoding of certain AAC files caused by a bug in the FDK-AAC decoder
- Fixed possible faulty output when decoding from non-zero positions using external decoders
- Fixed issue ripping CD tracks when output filename pattern is
- Fixed AccurateRip reporting verification errors for hidden track one audio
- Fixed setting to replace spaces not being respected when writing cover art and log files
- Fixed setting to suppress Unicode characters not being respected when writing cover art and log files
- Fixed tag editor fields for media type, catalog number and barcode being limited to 12 characters
- Fixed freeze when decoding certain WMA files on Windows
- Fixed drag & drop not working after online update on Windows
New translations
- Added native Apple Lossless decoder
- Updated FFmpeg to version 5.0
- Updated Monkey's Audio to version 7.23
- Updated mpg123 to version 1.29.3
- Updated libsamplerate to version 0.2.2
- Added Swedish and Portuguese (Brazilian) manuals