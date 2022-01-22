Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: fre:ac 1.1.6

fre:ac logo (79 pix) Versie 1.1.6 is uitgekomen van fre:ac. Fre:ac is een opensource- en crossplatform-audioconverter en cd-ripper. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor de meest gangbare lossy en lossless formaten, waaronder mp3, Ogg Vorbis, aac en flac. Het programma bestaat al sinds 2001, zij het indertijd onder de naam BonkEnc. Sinds versie 1.1 is het programma ook voor Linux, FreeBSD en macOS beschikbaar en bevat het diverse nieuwe extra's, zoals een dsp-framework voor normalisation en resampling. In versie 1.1.6 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features
  • Added native support for Windows on the ARM64 architecture
  • Added support for editing lyrics in the tag editor
  • Added support for creating cue sheets and playlists with freaccmd
Improvements
  • Improved performance of adding video and proprietary audio files (DTS, DSD etc.) to the joblist
  • Playlists can now be added to the joblist by drag & drop
  • Added and placeholders for use in filename patterns
  • Added optional composer, conductor, tempo, musical key and ISRC columns to the joblist
  • Added initial key field to tag editor
  • Added support for lyrics in ID3v2, MP4, Vorbis Comment, APEv2 and WMA tags
  • Added support for parsing OverDrive MediaMarkers in ID3v2 tags
  • Added support for the pre-emphasis flag in cue sheets
Bug fixes
  • Fixed possible crash upon querying the CDDB database
  • Fixed possible crash in FAAD2 decoder when trying to open unsupported files
  • Fixed faulty decoding of certain AAC files caused by a bug in the FDK-AAC decoder
  • Fixed possible faulty output when decoding from non-zero positions using external decoders
  • Fixed issue ripping CD tracks when output filename pattern is
  • Fixed AccurateRip reporting verification errors for hidden track one audio
  • Fixed setting to replace spaces not being respected when writing cover art and log files
  • Fixed setting to suppress Unicode characters not being respected when writing cover art and log files
  • Fixed tag editor fields for media type, catalog number and barcode being limited to 12 characters
  • Fixed freeze when decoding certain WMA files on Windows
  • Fixed drag & drop not working after online update on Windows
New and updated codecs
  • Added native Apple Lossless decoder
  • Updated FFmpeg to version 5.0
  • Updated Monkey's Audio to version 7.23
  • Updated mpg123 to version 1.29.3
  • Updated libsamplerate to version 0.2.2
New translations
  • Added Swedish and Portuguese (Brazilian) manuals

Versienummer 1.1.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website fre:ac
Download https://github.com/enzo1982/freac/releases/tag/v1.1.6
Bestandsgrootte 22,77MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

22-01-2022 • 07:00

22-01-2022 • 07:00

4 Linkedin

Bron: fre:ac

Update-historie

22-01 fre:ac 1.1.6 4
06-'21 fre:ac 1.1.5 7
02-'21 fre:ac 1.1.4 2
10-'20 fre:ac 1.1.3 13
06-'20 fre:ac 1.1.2 5
04-'20 fre:ac 1.1.1 5
03-'20 fre:ac 1.1 7
11-'17 fre:ac 1.0.31a 3
09-'17 fre:ac 1.0.29 9
02-'17 fre:ac 1.0.28 4
Meer historie

fre:ac

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (4)

+1SCS2
22 januari 2022 23:31
Maar de basis, het omzetten van formaten, werkt ook prima.
Zeer veel opties, ook met tags, maar je moet vaak wel even zoeken hoe iets werkt.

("Meat Loaf, mooi!" Goed gespot, had niet gezien.)
0zordaz
@SCS223 januari 2022 00:39
De UI kan idd op diverse plaatsen wel wat logischer.
0CoMa
22 januari 2022 10:04
Meat Loaf, mooi!
+1zordaz
@CoMa22 januari 2022 20:49
Haha, leuk inderdaad!
Los daarvan is Fre:ac inmiddels echt een goede ripper geworden, vooral vanwege SecureRip + AccurateRip ondersteuning plus nu ook Pre-emphasis detectie. Qua functionaliteit zou CTDB support en iets betere Pre-gap detectie het plaatje helemaal compleet maken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door zordaz op 22 januari 2022 22:03]



