Florian Heidenreich heeft versie 3.12 van Mp3tag uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen de metatags van de meest gangbare muziekformaten worden aangepast. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor ID3v1, ID3v2.3, ID3v2.4, mp4, wma, Vorbis-comments en Ape-tags. Verder kunnen de bestandsnamen aan de hand van die tags worden aangepast en kunnen playlists worden gegenereerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New Features
Changes
- Added context-menu extension for Microsoft Store version. (#41289, #42546, #42775, #43148, #43427, ##44043, #51533)
- Added configuration option to disable context-menu extension for Microsoft Store version.
- Added option to configure MusicBrainz cover size at 'Options > Tag Sources'. (#55661)
- Added option to open configuration folder via 'File > Open configuration folder'.
- Added option to open files in Explorer via 'File > Open in Explorer' or context menu.
- Added note if running Portable or Microsoft Store version to about dialog.
- Added
_DIRECTORYand
_FILENAMEas listed fields for converter 'Tag - Tag'.
- Added
trimcommand to Web Sources Framework. (#53276, #55491)
Bug Fixes
- Improved scrolling behavior on Tag Panel. (#46256)
- Improved live preview of converter 'Tag - Tag'.
- Changed action dialog 'Remove fields' to be resizable. (#55784)
- Changed action dialog 'Remove fields except' to be resizable. (#55784)
- Customize from Tag Panel context menu opened wrong preferences dialog (since v3.10). (#55024)
- Tag Panel showed metadata for one file only in rare cases, even if multiple files were selected (since v3.11b). (#55063)
- Labels for some Tag Panel fields are not updated when switching to certain languages.
- Covers with transparent background were drawn with an overlay effect on Tag Panel and Extended Tags Dialog. (#55170)
- Progress bar was showing a smaller position in some cases when handling large numbers of files.
- Remembered dialog sizes resulted in dialog contents partly invisible in certain situations. (#55129)
- Random redrawing glitches in dark colors if system is in Dark Mode and app-internal appearance is set to Light. (#54960)
- Runtime error when changing file selection while writing is in progress. (#54892)
- Performance issue that in some cases looked like the app was hanging after loading of files (since v3.11b).
- Renaming directories via action 'Format value' allowed to create names with leading whitespace which is not allowed on Windows. (#55143)
- Export configurations cannot be edited in Microsoft Store version. (#52425, #53308)
- Menu item Help → Donate did not work