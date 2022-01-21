Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Mp3tag 3.12

Mp3tag logo (75 pix) Florian Heidenreich heeft versie 3.12 van Mp3tag uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen de metatags van de meest gangbare muziekformaten worden aangepast. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor ID3v1, ID3v2.3, ID3v2.4, mp4, wma, Vorbis-comments en Ape-tags. Verder kunnen de bestandsnamen aan de hand van die tags worden aangepast en kunnen playlists worden gegenereerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features
  • Added context-menu extension for Microsoft Store version. (#41289, #42546, #42775, #43148, #43427, ##44043, #51533)
  • Added configuration option to disable context-menu extension for Microsoft Store version.
  • Added option to configure MusicBrainz cover size at 'Options > Tag Sources'. (#55661)
  • Added option to open configuration folder via 'File > Open configuration folder'.
  • Added option to open files in Explorer via 'File > Open in Explorer' or context menu.
  • Added note if running Portable or Microsoft Store version to about dialog.
  • Added _DIRECTORY and _FILENAME as listed fields for converter 'Tag - Tag'.
  • Added trim command to Web Sources Framework. (#53276, #55491)
Changes
  • Improved scrolling behavior on Tag Panel. (#46256)
  • Improved live preview of converter 'Tag - Tag'.
  • Changed action dialog 'Remove fields' to be resizable. (#55784)
  • Changed action dialog 'Remove fields except' to be resizable. (#55784)
Bug Fixes
  • Customize from Tag Panel context menu opened wrong preferences dialog (since v3.10). (#55024)
  • Tag Panel showed metadata for one file only in rare cases, even if multiple files were selected (since v3.11b). (#55063)
  • Labels for some Tag Panel fields are not updated when switching to certain languages.
  • Covers with transparent background were drawn with an overlay effect on Tag Panel and Extended Tags Dialog. (#55170)
  • Progress bar was showing a smaller position in some cases when handling large numbers of files.
  • Remembered dialog sizes resulted in dialog contents partly invisible in certain situations. (#55129)
  • Random redrawing glitches in dark colors if system is in Dark Mode and app-internal appearance is set to Light. (#54960)
  • Runtime error when changing file selection while writing is in progress. (#54892)
  • Performance issue that in some cases looked like the app was hanging after loading of files (since v3.11b).
  • Renaming directories via action 'Format value' allowed to create names with leading whitespace which is not allowed on Windows. (#55143)
  • Export configurations cannot be edited in Microsoft Store version. (#52425, #53308)
  • Menu item Help → Donate did not work

Versienummer 3.12
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Mp3tag
Download https://www.mp3tag.de/en/download.html
Bestandsgrootte 4,11MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Update-historie

29-03 Mp3tag 3.14 3
24-03 Mp3tag 3.13 5
21-01 Mp3tag 3.12 17
29-10 Mp3tag 3.11 23
26-09 Mp3tag 3.10 11
17-09 Mp3tag 3.09 7
24-07 Mp3tag 3.08 3
05-'21 Mp3tag 3.07 1
03-'21 Mp3tag 3.06 3
01-'21 Mp3tag 3.05 33
Meer historie

Mp3tag

Reacties (17)

+1Jovink538
21 januari 2022 19:55
Is er ook een alternatief voor de Mac?
+2Jolke
@Jovink53822 januari 2022 05:53
Geen alternatief nodig! MP3Tag bestaat tegenwoordig ook voor de Mac: https://mp3tag.app/
0Jovink538
@Jolke22 januari 2022 16:14
Bedankt! Ik ga meteen kijken
0martindekker
@Jolke23 januari 2022 11:57
Maar daar kost hij dan wel 20 Euro.
+1GorgeousMetal
21 januari 2022 14:31
Geweldig programma om op eenvoudige wijze je MP3 files van de juiste ID3 tags te voorzien. Ik gebruik het al vele jaren tot volle tevredenheid.
+1Oval
@GorgeousMetal21 januari 2022 15:06
Ik ook. Wat een genot is dit programma.
Heb al een paar keer een donatie gedaan omdat ik het het meer dan waard vind.
Snap eigenlijk niet dat het gratis is.
Goede support ook. En altijd een persoonlijk berichtje als je doneert.
0Tijgert
@Oval21 januari 2022 18:59
Hoe is dit programma beter dan Tagscanner?
+1Hannes59
@Tijgert22 januari 2022 09:34
Tagscanner ken ik niet. Maar ik gebruik MP3Tag al vele jaren. Tot mijn eigen tevredenheid. En , het is gratis.
+1Oval
@Tijgert22 januari 2022 11:00
Kende hem ook niet. Ziet er ook erg goed uit.
Ze zijn op het eerste oog redelijk gelijkwaardig.
De feature "Words replacement and case conversion from tags and filenames" zit niet in mp3tag.
Case conversion wel, maar de rest voor zover ik weet niet.
"Words replacement" zal ik eens voor proberen als ik die feature nodig heb.

Edit: Heb net de replacement mogelijkheid in mp3tag gevonden. Bij "Actions" kun je je hierop helemaal uitleven. Zowel voor specifieke fields als de filename.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Oval op 22 januari 2022 13:43]

0sagara
21 januari 2022 18:58
Bestaan er ook applicaties die het voor je automatisch kunnen doen? Ja ik ben lui.
+1Jack Flushell
@sagara23 januari 2022 17:19
Niets kan 100% automatisch. Op basis van wat?
Dit programma kan wel heel veel semi-automatisch doen, aan de hand van input die jij geeft. Bijvoorbeeld aan de hand van bestandsnaam ID3 schrijven en andersom of combinaties.
+1sagara
@Jack Flushell23 januari 2022 21:20
Op basis van de muziek zelf, zoals Shazam of Soundhound dat doet, en daarbij gelijk een nummer vanzelf voorziet van de juiste tags. Dit werkt uiteraard niet voor onbekende nummers.
+1Tourmaline
@sagara23 januari 2022 15:50
Foobar2000 kan bij het rippen van een cd bijv. direct de juiste titels toevoegen...
0Jack Flushell
@Tourmaline23 januari 2022 17:19
Dat kan elk modern rip programma :)
+1Tourmaline
@Jack Flushell23 januari 2022 20:05
Soms vinden ze niet de juiste cd titel....moet het alsnog handmatig en dan is mp3tag erg welkom.
+1Oval
@sagara22 januari 2022 11:04
Dit is al een verademing met vroeger, toen je alles met de hand moest doen.
Je linkt naar bijvoorbeeld discogs en hij voert alle info voor je in.

