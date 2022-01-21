Opera heeft versie 83 van zijn gelijknamige webbrowser uitgebracht. Opera maakt gebruik van de Blink-engine. Deze maakt deel uit van Chromium, dat onder meer ook door Google Chrome gebruikt wordt. Opera is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Daarnaast zijn er ook versies voor Android en iOS. In versie 83, die op Chromium 97 is gebaseerd, wordt onder meer elke video in een pop-upscherm geopend als je naar een andere tab navigeert.

After we introduced Video conferencing pop out, we realized just how handy that feature was. And the next step was allowing any video to pop out. While watching YouTube, your video will automatically pop out when you switch to another tab and pop back when you return to the original tab. This option of course can be toggled off if you prefer. The window also has transparency to make multitasking even more comfortable.

We have also fine-tuned the Snapshot tool with more options to add some fun. Go ahead and easily create your own memes and share them with your friends.

Happy browsing, watching and meming!Feel free to peruse the full Opera 83 changelog.