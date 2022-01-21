Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Opera 83.0.4254.19

Opera browser 2015 logo (75 pix) Opera heeft versie 83 van zijn gelijknamige webbrowser uitgebracht. Opera maakt gebruik van de Blink-engine. Deze maakt deel uit van Chromium, dat onder meer ook door Google Chrome gebruikt wordt. Opera is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Daarnaast zijn er ook versies voor Android en iOS. In versie 83, die op Chromium 97 is gebaseerd, wordt onder meer elke video in een pop-upscherm geopend als je naar een andere tab navigeert.

Automatic video pop out

After we introduced Video conferencing pop out, we realized just how handy that feature was. And the next step was allowing any video to pop out. While watching YouTube, your video will automatically pop out when you switch to another tab and pop back when you return to the original tab. This option of course can be toggled off if you prefer. The window also has transparency to make multitasking even more comfortable.

Meme generator

We have also fine-tuned the Snapshot tool with more options to add some fun. Go ahead and easily create your own memes and share them with your friends.

Happy browsing, watching and meming!Feel free to peruse the full Opera 83 changelog.

Versienummer 83.0.4254.19
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Opera
Download https://www.opera.com/computer?custom=yes
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

+2StartAdress
21 januari 2022 10:02
Ben zelf in de loop van de tijd opnieuw 'fan' geworden na een langere tijd niet gebruik. Gebruik 'm als tweede browser naast Edge. Opera heeft veel fijne extra's, zoals oa. ingebouwd VPN als belangrijkste functie, maar kan de ingebouwde add-ons, voor onder andere Whatsapp ook nogal waarderen.
Verder is 't gewoon een erg snelle, ergonomisch fijn werkende, browser. (En ideaal als tweede browser bij het testen van websites.)
+1Creesch

@StartAdress21 januari 2022 10:50
Houd er wel rekening me dat Opera al enige tijd in Chinese handen is en dat aangezien de VPN gratis is je je kan afvragen wat daar tegenover staat. Dat laatste moet je sowieso argwanend tegenover staan ongeacht of de aanbiedende partij Chinees is of niet.

Persoonlijk ben ik dan een groter fan van Vivaldi browser die is opgericht door één van de oprichters van het originele Opera. https://vivaldi.com


Stukje van wikipedia
Vivaldi began as a virtual community website that replaced My Opera, which was shut down by Opera Software in March 2014. Jon Stephenson von Tetzchner was angered by this decision because he believed that this community helped make the Opera web browser what it was. Tetzchner then launched the Vivaldi Community—a virtual community focused on providing registered users with a discussion forum, blogging service, and numerous other practical web services—to make up for My Opera's closure. Later, on January 27, 2015, Vivaldi Technologies launched the first technical preview of the Vivaldi web browser.
Het is wat mij betreft één van de weinige Chromium gebasseerde browsers waar het bedrijf er achter de gebruiker daadwerkelijk op de voorgrond zet en niet gebruikt als het product.
+1Theflying
@Creesch21 januari 2022 14:59
Heb me 2 maand geleden ook gewaagt aan Vivaldi. Prettige browser maar de ingebouwde functies van Opera zoals Flow, Whatsapp, Telegram, music player miste ik bij Vivaldi (of ik heb er erg over heen gekeken).
Wat ik me wel afvraag, omtrent het scannen van het internet gedrag en privacy via Opera, hoe verhoudt zich dat eigenlijk ten opzichte van Google of Microsoft. Theoretisch kunnen die toch het zelfde implementeren, er zit alleen geen overheid achter? En is Vivaldi dan volledig betaalt door donaties of hoe betalen hun alles? (puur uit nieuwsgierigheid)
+1Creesch

@Theflying21 januari 2022 15:14
Vivaldi is vrij helder over hun bron van inkomen: https://vivaldi.com/blog/vivaldi-business-model/
Opera zoals Flow, Whatsapp, Telegram, music player miste ik bij Vivaldi (of ik heb er erg over heen gekeken).
Vivaldi heeft sowieso de mogelijkheid om makkelijk URLs uit te wisselen tussen diverse apparaten, er zit verder geen functionaliteit in zoals flow. Wel zijn er waarschijnlijk genoeg alternatieven te vinden,

Betreffende Whatsapp en Telegram weet ik vrij zeker dat dit simpelweg PWAs zijn die deze zelf aanbieden. Met andere woorden gewoon wrappers rondom https://web.whatsapp.com en https://web.telegram.org dus ik snap daar de meerwaarde niet zo van als ik heel eerlijk ben.

De music player lijkt mij ook niet heel veel meer dan een wrapper rondom de webversie van diverse muziekdiensten.

Edit:
Na er nog even beter naar gekeken te hebben weet ik vrij zeker dat alleen flow van de door jou genoemde zaken echt een feature is van Opera zelf. De rest is letterlijk niks meer dan vooraf geïnstalleerde PWA versies van websites. PWA staat trouwens voor "progressive web app" en stelt websites in staat om geopend te worden als applicaties door browsers die dit ondersteunen. In de praktijk komt dit neer op de website geopend te krijgen in een los venster zonder de regulier browser controls.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Creesch op 21 januari 2022 15:21]

0lilmonkey
@Creesch22 januari 2022 14:21
En voor de duidelijkheid, ter aanvulling: Vivaldi ondersteunt ook gewoon de installatie van PWA's.
+1StartAdress
@Creesch21 januari 2022 10:56
Ben me ervan bewust dat Opera in Chinese handen is, maar voel me daardoor niet bedreigd. Heb niet bepaalde anti-chinese sympathieën en heb er geen problemen mee wanneer de CCP mijn internet gedrag zou analyseren (ben een braaf burger, zelfs in de ogen van de CCP vermoed ik zo :) ).
Ook Chinezen kunnen erg mooie, concurrerende producten neerzetten en of mijn webgedrag naar MS, Google dan wel de CCP gaat vind ik niet zo interessant.
0Creesch

@StartAdress21 januari 2022 11:30
Okay dat is prima, je negeert nu wel compleet "ongeacht of de aanbiedende partij Chinees is of niet". Het is uiteraard een keuze die je zelf moet maken verder.
0lilmonkey
@StartAdress22 januari 2022 14:22
ben een braaf burger, zelfs in de ogen van de CCP vermoed ik zo
https://www.bitsoffreedom.nl/bof_tools/niets-te-verbergen/

