Opera heeft versie 116 van zijn gelijknamige webbrowser uitgebracht. Opera maakt gebruik van de Blink-engine. Deze maakt deel uit van Chromium, dat onder meer ook door Google Chrome gebruikt wordt. Opera is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Daarnaast zijn er ook versies voor Android en iOS. In versie 116 is Chromium bijgewerkt naar versie 131 en zijn verder de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Crashes Resolved: Numerous crash scenarios have been tackled.

UI Refinements: Dark mode now includes proper backgrounds for sidebar player icons, and the Theme Gallery’s scroll behavior matches the dark color scheme for better visual consistency.

Improved Settings: We’ve resolved missing warning colors and adjusted margins in the Settings menu, ensuring clarity and usability.

EULA Dialog Adjustments: The End User License Agreement dialog now displays correctly, even with a system scaling of 125%, and installation is smooth.

Address Bar and Start Page Enhancements: Fixed a “double icon” effect in the address bar and improved the clarity of the Start page button.

Dropdown Overlay Effect: Dropdowns now display the proper overlay effect for better interface coherence.

This release includes an update to Chromium 131.0.6778.86. We understand that newer Chromium updates are already available, and rest assured, we are actively working to integrate these updates into our upcoming stable versions. For a complete rundown, take a look at the changelog.