Software-update: Opera 116.0.5366.21

Opera logo Opera heeft versie 116 van zijn gelijknamige webbrowser uitgebracht. Opera maakt gebruik van de Blink-engine. Deze maakt deel uit van Chromium, dat onder meer ook door Google Chrome gebruikt wordt. Opera is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Daarnaast zijn er ook versies voor Android en iOS. In versie 116 is Chromium bijgewerkt naar versie 131 en zijn verder de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Here’s a closer look at the highlights of this release:
  • Crashes Resolved: Numerous crash scenarios have been tackled.
  • UI Refinements: Dark mode now includes proper backgrounds for sidebar player icons, and the Theme Gallery’s scroll behavior matches the dark color scheme for better visual consistency.
  • Improved Settings: We’ve resolved missing warning colors and adjusted margins in the Settings menu, ensuring clarity and usability.
  • EULA Dialog Adjustments: The End User License Agreement dialog now displays correctly, even with a system scaling of 125%, and installation is smooth.
  • Address Bar and Start Page Enhancements: Fixed a “double icon” effect in the address bar and improved the clarity of the Start page button.
  • Dropdown Overlay Effect: Dropdowns now display the proper overlay effect for better interface coherence.

This release includes an update to Chromium 131.0.6778.86. We understand that newer Chromium updates are already available, and rest assured, we are actively working to integrate these updates into our upcoming stable versions. For a complete rundown, take a look at the changelog.

Versienummer 116.0.5366.21
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Opera
Download https://www.opera.com/download
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 08-01-2025 19:00
0 • submitter: danmark_ori

08-01-2025 • 19:00

0

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Opera

Update-historie

06-08 Opera 134.0.5954.44 0
02-07 Opera 133.0.5932.20 1
31-05 Opera 132.0.5905.11 0
30-04 Opera 131.0.5877.5 9
09-04 Opera 130.0.5847.12 0
18-03 Opera 129.0.5823.15 2
27-02 Opera 128.0.5807.25 3
02-02 Opera 127.0.5778.14 8
10-01 Opera 126.0.5750.18 0
05-12 Opera 125.0.5729.12 10
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