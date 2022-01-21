Er zijn updates uitgekomen voor Drupal versies 7.8, 9.2 en 9.3. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Het programma bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een developmentframework. De updates bevatten een oplossing voor een Cross Site Scripting-beveiligingsprobleem.

This release fixes security vulnerabilities. Sites are urged to update immediately after reading the notes below and the security announcement:

No other fixes are included.

Drupal 9.3.x will receive security coverage until December 8, 2022.

Sites on 9.2.x or earlier should update immediately to Drupal 9.2.11 instead of this release, and plan to update to the latest 9.x release before December 8, 2021 (when Drupal 9.3.0 is scheduled for release and 9.1.x security coverage ends).

Versions of Drupal 9 prior to 9.2.x are end-of-life and do not receive security coverage.

Versions of Drupal 8 are end-of-life and do not receive security coverage.