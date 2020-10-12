Versie 6.00 van Suricata is uitgekomen. Daarnaast zijn ook versies 4.1.9 en 5.0.4 verschenen. Suricata is een opensource-network intrusion detection system (IDS), intrusion prevention system (IPS) en network security monitoring engine. Het kan worden gebruikt om netwerkverkeer te monitoren en een systeembeheerder een waarschuwing te geven als er iets verdachts wordt gesignaleerd. De Open Information Security Foundation coördineert de ontwikkeling, met hulp van de community en diverse fabrikanten. De met het op json gebaseerd logsysteem Eve verzamelde data kan onder meer met Logstash worden gebruikt om zo informatie grafisch weer te geven. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

We are proud to announce Suricata 6.0. This major new release is the result of a year of work by the OISF development team and the Suricata community.

During this development cycle, the focus has been on:

Stability and robustness

Performance

Support for new protocols like HTTP/2, MQTT and RFB

Improvements to existing protocols DCERPC, SSH

Extendibility

Improvements to detection capabilities

ASN1 handling is now entirely done in Rust code

DCERPC, SSH have been reimplemented in Rust

new protocols have been implemented in Rust

many fixes as a result of OSS-Fuzz testing

from_end support for byte_jump keyword

bitmask support for byte_test keyword

byte_math support

flowbit OR support

pcrexform keyword: use pcre with substring capture as a transform

urldecode transform was added

Use cbindgen to create Rust-C bindings (Danny Browning)

initial plugin support

libfuzzer (OSS-Fuzz) support

clang-format support (Roland Fischer)