Software-update: Suricata 6.0.0

Suricata logo (75 pix) Versie 6.00 van Suricata is uitgekomen. Daarnaast zijn ook versies 4.1.9 en 5.0.4 verschenen. Suricata is een opensource-network intrusion detection system (IDS), intrusion prevention system (IPS) en network security monitoring engine. Het kan worden gebruikt om netwerkverkeer te monitoren en een systeembeheerder een waarschuwing te geven als er iets verdachts wordt gesignaleerd. De Open Information Security Foundation coördineert de ontwikkeling, met hulp van de community en diverse fabrikanten. De met het op json gebaseerd logsysteem Eve verzamelde data kan onder meer met Logstash worden gebruikt om zo informatie grafisch weer te geven. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Suricata 6.0.0 released

We are proud to announce Suricata 6.0. This major new release is the result of a year of work by the OISF development team and the Suricata community.

During this development cycle, the focus has been on:

  • Stability and robustness
  • Performance
  • Support for new protocols like HTTP/2, MQTT and RFB
  • Improvements to existing protocols DCERPC, SSH
  • Extendibility
  • Improvements to detection capabilities
Securing Suricata
  • ASN1 handling is now entirely done in Rust code
  • DCERPC, SSH have been reimplemented in Rust
  • new protocols have been implemented in Rust
  • many fixes as a result of OSS-Fuzz testing
Rule language
  • from_end support for byte_jump keyword
  • bitmask support for byte_test keyword
  • byte_math support
  • flowbit OR support
  • pcrexform keyword: use pcre with substring capture as a transform
  • urldecode transform was added
For developers
  • Use cbindgen to create Rust-C bindings (Danny Browning)
  • initial plugin support
  • libfuzzer (OSS-Fuzz) support
  • clang-format support (Roland Fischer)
Removals
  • unified2 has been removed
  • filestore v1 has support has been removed
  • drop log

Logstash Kibana gevoed met informatie van Suricata met json-output.

Versienummer 6.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Suricata
Download https://www.openinfosecfoundation.org/downloads/suricata-6.0.0.tar.gz
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 12-10-2020 14:00
Bron: Suricata

