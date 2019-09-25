Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Suricata 4.1.5

Suricata logo (75 pix) Versie 4.1.5 van Suricata is uitgekomen. Suricata is een opensource-network intrusion detection system (IDS), intrusion prevention system (IPS) en network security monitoring engine. Het kan worden gebruikt om netwerkverkeer te monitoren en een systeembeheerder een waarschuwing te geven als er iets verdachts wordt gesignaleerd. De Open Information Security Foundation coördineert de ontwikkeling, met hulp van de community en diverse fabrikanten. De met het op json gebaseerd logsysteem Eve verzamelde data kan onder meer met Logstash worden gebruikt om zo informatie grafisch weer te geven. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Suricata 4.1.5 released

This release fixes a number of issues found in the 4.1 branch. Some of the issues are security issues, so upgrading is highly recommended.

This release also adds VXLAN support, contributed by Henrik Lund Kramshoej. This was accepted into the stable branch to support Suricata deployment in AWS. Next GeoIP2 support was contributed by Bill Meeks. This was added to stable as GeoIP1 is end of life and the databases are no longer updated.

Changes
  • Feature #3068: protocol parser: vxlan (4.1.x)
  • Bug #2841: False positive alerts firing after upgrade suricata 3.0 -> 4.1.0 (4.1.x)
  • Bug #2966: filestore (v1 and v2): dropping of “unwanted” files (4.1.x)
  • Bug #3008: rust: updated libc crate causes depration warnings (4.1.x)
  • Bug #3044: tftp: missing logs because of broken tx handling (4.1.x)
  • Bug #3067: GeoIP keyword depends on now discontinued legacy GeoIP database (4.1.x)
  • Bug #3094: Fedora rawhide af-packet compilation err (4.1.x)
  • Bug #3123: bypass keyword: Suricata 4.1.x Segmentation Faults (4.1.x)
  • Bug #3129: Fixes warning about size of integers in string formats (4.1.x)
  • Bug #3159: SC_ERR_PCAP_DISPATCH with message “error code -2” upon rule reload completion (4.1.x)
  • Bug #3164: Suricata 4.1.4: NSS Shutdown triggers crashes in test mode
  • Bug #3168: tls: out of bounds read
  • Bug #3170: defrag: out of bounds read
  • Bug #3173: ipv4: ts field decoding oob read
  • Bug #3175: File_data inspection depth while inspecting base64 decoded data (4.1.x)
  • Bug #3184: decode/der: crafted input can lead to resource starvation
  • Bug #3186: Multiple Content-Length headers causes HTP_STREAM_ERROR (4.1.x)
  • Bug #3187: GET/POST HTTP-request with no Content-Length, http_client_body miss (4.1.x)

Logstash Kibana gevoed met informatie van Suricata met json-output.

Versienummer 4.1.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Suricata
Download https://www.openinfosecfoundation.org/download/suricata-4.1.5.tar.gz
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Suricata

Reacties (4)

webside007
25 september 2019 17:13
Waarop installeer je dit?
En hoe installeer je dit hardwarematig in je netwerk?
Op dit moment heb ik een 300/30 Mbit lijn (gaat stijgen in de toekomst)
Emula
@webside007 25 september 2019 17:31
gezien de bestands indeling bij het downloaden gaat het om een linux systeem waar het op komt. bv een Rpi3b+ die als een soort DNS tussenvoegsel in je primaire netwerk verbinding hangt
dvputten
@webside007 25 september 2019 17:34
Als je hier mee wilt testen zou ik Security Onion willen aanraden: https://securityonion.net/
