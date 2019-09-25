Versie 4.1.5 van Suricata is uitgekomen. Suricata is een opensource-network intrusion detection system (IDS), intrusion prevention system (IPS) en network security monitoring engine. Het kan worden gebruikt om netwerkverkeer te monitoren en een systeembeheerder een waarschuwing te geven als er iets verdachts wordt gesignaleerd. De Open Information Security Foundation coördineert de ontwikkeling, met hulp van de community en diverse fabrikanten. De met het op json gebaseerd logsysteem Eve verzamelde data kan onder meer met Logstash worden gebruikt om zo informatie grafisch weer te geven. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

This release fixes a number of issues found in the 4.1 branch. Some of the issues are security issues, so upgrading is highly recommended.

This release also adds VXLAN support, contributed by Henrik Lund Kramshoej. This was accepted into the stable branch to support Suricata deployment in AWS. Next GeoIP2 support was contributed by Bill Meeks. This was added to stable as GeoIP1 is end of life and the databases are no longer updated.