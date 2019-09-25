Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Apple iPadOS 13.1

Apple iOS 13 logo (79 pix) Apple heeft de eerste versie van iPadOS uitgebracht, het besturingssysteem voor de tablets van het bedrijf. Vanaf versie 13 is Apple iOS het besturingssysteem alleen voor de iPhone en hebben de iPads nu een eigen OS. Apple iPadOS 13.1 biedt meer mogelijkheden om het grotere scherm te benutten. Zo krijgt het thuisscherm kleinere iconen, zodat er meer apps op passen en ook Safari is geoptimaliseerd voor een groter scherm. Verder zijn er meer opties voor multitasking, is het gebruik van de pen verbeterd en zijn er prestatieverbeteringen waar te nemen.

Home Screen
  • Today Widgets on the Home screen for at-a-glance information
  • A new layout to put even more apps on each page
Multitasking
  • Slide Over with support for multiple apps to access your favorite apps from anywhere in iPadOS and quickly switch between them
  • Multiple windows from a single app in Split View to work with two documents, notes, or emails, side-by-side
  • Enhanced Spaces to open the same app across multiple spaces
  • App Exposé to quickly see all of the open windows for an app
Apple Pencil
  • Lower latency with Apple Pencil, making it feel more responsive than ever
  • Redesigned tool palette, with a fresh new look, new tools, and the ability to drag to any side of the screen
  • A new gesture to mark up anything with a swipe from the bottom right or left corner of the screen with Apple Pencil
  • A new full page option to mark up entire web pages, Mail messages, iWork documents, and Maps
Text Editing
  • Scrollbar scrubbing to directly drag the scrollbar for quickly navigating long documents, web pages, and email conversations
  • Faster and more precise cursor navigation—just pick it up and move it to where you want
  • Text selection improvements for easier selection by just tapping and swiping on the text
  • New gestures for cut, copy, paste—pinch in once with three fingers to copy, twice to cut, and pinch out with three fingers to paste
  • Undo across iPadOS by just double tapping with three fingers
QuickType
  • New floating keyboard leaving more room for your content—drag it anywhere you like
  • QuickPath on the floating keyboard lets you slide to type for easy one-handed typing
Fonts
  • Custom fonts are available from the App Store for use in your favorite apps
  • Font management in Settings
Files
  • External drives supported in Files to access and manage files on a USB drive, SD card, or hard drive
  • SMB support to connect to a server at work or a home PC
  • Local storage for creating folders on the local drive and adding your favorite files
  • Column to drill down into nested folders
  • Preview pane with high resolution file previews, rich metadata, and Quick Actions
  • Zip and Unzip support for creating and expanding Zip files
  • New keyboard shortcuts to manage your files even faster with an external keyboard
Safari
  • Desktop-class browsing in Safari with websites automatically optimized for the large Multi-Touch display iPad display
  • Web platforms like Squarespace, WordPress, and Google Docs now supported
  • Download manager to access downloads quickly and check the status of a file you’re downloading
  • Over 30 new keyboard shortcuts to navigate the web even faster with an external keyboard
  • Updated start page with favorites, frequently visited, most recently visited websites, and Siri suggestions
  • View options in the Smart Search field for quick access to text size controls, Reader view, and per‑site settings
  • Per‑site settings to choose Reader view, and enable content blockers, camera, microphone, and location access for individual websites
  • Option to resize when uploading photos
Dark Mode
  • A beautiful new dark color scheme that delivers a great viewing experience especially in low-light environments
  • Can be scheduled to turn on automatically at sunset, at a certain time, or turned on from Control Center
  • Four new system wallpapers that automatically switch appearances with Light and Dark Mode
Photos
  • An all-new Photos tab with a curated view of your library making it easy to find, relive, and share your photos and videos
  • Powerful new photo editing tools that make it easier to edit, adjust, and review photos at a glance
  • Video editing with over 30 new tools, including Rotate, Crop, and Enhance
Sign in with Apple
  • A private way to sign in to participating apps and websites with the Apple ID you already have
  • Simple account setup with only your name and email address
  • Hide My Email to share a unique email address that is automatically forwarded to you
  • Built-in two-factor authentication to protect your account
  • No tracking or profiling by Apple as you use your favorite apps
App Store with Arcade
  • Unlimited access to groundbreaking new games with one subscription, no ads or additional purchases
  • An all-new Arcade tab in the App Store to browse the latest games, personalized recommendations, and exclusive editorial content
  • Available to play across iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV
  • Option to download large apps over your cellular connection
  • Ability to view available app updates or delete apps from the Account page
  • Support for Arabic and Hebrew
Maps
  • An all-new map rolling out in the US featuring broader road coverage, improved address precision, better support for pedestrians, and more detailed land cover
  • Look Around to explore cities in a high-resolution, interactive 3D experience
  • Collections for the lists of places you love and can easily share with friends and family
  • Favorites for quick and easy navigation to the places you visit daily
Reminders
  • All-new design with more powerful and intelligent ways to create and organize reminders
  • Quick toolbar to add dates, locations, flags, attachments and more to reminders
  • New smart lists—Today, Scheduled, Flagged and All—to easily keep track of upcoming reminders
  • Subtasks and grouped lists to organize your reminders
Siri
  • More natural Siri voice, particularly while speaking longer phrases
  • Personalized Siri Suggestions in Apple Podcasts, Safari, and Maps
  • Over 100,000 live radio stations from around the world available with Siri
Shortcuts
  • Shortcuts app now built-in
  • Suggested automations in the Gallery personalized to your daily routine
  • Personal and home automations for automatically running shortcuts based on triggers
  • Home app support for shortcuts as advanced actions in the Automation tab
Memoji and Messages
  • New Memoji customization options including new hairstyles, headwear, makeup, and piercings
  • Memoji sticker packs in Messages, Mail, and third‑party apps and available on iPad mini 5, iPad (5th generation and later), iPad Air (3rd generation), and all iPad Pro models
  • Your name and photo, or even Memoji, now optionally shared with your friends
  • Search enhancements to easily find messages with intelligent suggestions and categorization of results
Augmented Reality
  • People Occlusion for apps to place virtual objects naturally in front or behind people using iPad Pro (2018), iPad Air (2018), iPad mini 5
  • Motion Capture for apps to understand the body position and movement of a person so you can animate a character or interact with virtual objects using iPad Pro (2018), iPad Air (2018), iPad mini 5
  • Multiple face tracking for AR content on up to 3 faces at a time so you can have fun with your friends using iPad Pro (2018)
  • AR Quick Look to view and interact with multiple AR objects at the same time
Mail
  • Block sender to move all email messages from a blocked sender directly to the trash
  • Mute thread to stop notifications from an overly active email thread
  • Format bar with easy access to rich text formatting tools and attachments of all kinds
  • Font support for all system fonts, as well as new fonts you download from the App Store
Notes
  • Gallery view with your notes as visual thumbnails helping you find the note you need
  • Shared folders to collaborate with others giving them access to entire folders of notes
  • More powerful search for visual recognition of images inside your notes and text in items you’ve scanned
  • New checklist options to easily reorder checklist items, indent them, or move checked items to the bottom of the list automatically
Apple Music
  • Time-synced lyrics make listening more fun with perfectly timed lyrics
  • Over 100,000 live radio stations from around the world
Screen Time
  • 30-day usage data to compare Screen Time numbers over the previous weeks
  • Combined limits to include multiple app categories, specific apps, or websites in one limit
  • “One more minute” option to quickly save your work or log out of a game when a Screen Time limit is met
Privacy and Security
  • Allow Once location permission with the option to share your locations with apps only once
  • Background tracking alerts now notify you when an app is using your location in the background
  • Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enhancements help prevent apps from accessing your location without your consent
  • Location sharing controls give you the option to easily omit location data when sharing photos
System Experience
  • Wi‑Fi networks and Bluetooth accessories selection in Control Center
  • A redesigned, unobtrusive volume control in the top middle
  • Full-page screenshots for web pages, Mail messages, iWork documents, and Maps
  • Redesigned share sheet with intelligent suggestions to share content with just a few taps
  • Audio Sharing for two sets of AirPods, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo3, BeatsX and Powerbeats3 to share a single stream of audio
  • Dolby Atmos playback for a thrilling surround sound experience from content with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, or Dolby Digital Plus soundtracks on iPad Pro (2018)
Language support
  • Support for 38 new keyboard languages
  • Predictive input in Cantonese, Dutch, Hindi (Devanagari), Hindi (Latin), Najdi Arabic, Swedish, and Vietnamese keyboards
  • Separate emoji and globe keys make it easier to quickly switch between languages and select emoji
  • Automatic language detection for dictation
  • Bilingual dictionary support in Thai and English and Vietnamese and English
China
  • A dedicated QR code mode in Camera, accessible from the Control Center, for improved QR code performance, a flashlight option, and enhanced privacy
  • Junction View in Maps for drivers in China to more easily navigate complex roadways
  • Adjustable handwriting area on the Chinese keyboard
  • Cantonese predictions on the Cangjie, Sucheng, Stroke, and Handwriting keyboards
India
  • All‑new Indian English male and female Siri voices
  • Support for all 22 official Indian languages with the addition of 15 new keyboard languages
  • Bilingual keyboard for Hindi (Latin) and English keyboard, including typing predictions
  • Typing predictions on the Hindi (Devanagari) keyboard
  • New Indian language system fonts for Gujarati, Gurmukhi, Kannada, and Odia for greater clarity and ease when reading in apps
  • 30 new document fonts for Assamese, Bangla, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu
  • Contacts with hundreds of new relationship labels to help more accurately label your contacts
Voice Control
  • A new way to control your iOS devices, entirely with your voice
  • Comprehensive navigation with just your voice to open apps, search the web, tap, swipe, pinch, zoom, press the Home button and more
  • Accurate dictation using the Siri speech recognition engine
  • Rich text editing to make corrections using just your voice, or select from word and emoji suggestions
  • Custom words, such as legal or medical terms, to ensure Voice Control recognizes words you commonly use
  • Seamless transitions from text dictation to voice commands
  • Attention Awareness to keep Voice Control off when you turn your head away from True Depth camera on supported iPhone models
  • On‑device processing so your personal data is kept private
Performance
  • Up to 2x faster app launch*
  • Up to 30 percent faster Face ID unlocking on iPad Pro 11-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)**
  • 60 percent smaller app updates on average*
  • Up to 50 percent smaller apps from the App Store*
Other features and improvements
  • Low Data Mode to reduce your data usage over your cellular network or specific Wi-Fi networks you select
  • PlayStation 4 and Xbox Wireless Controller support
  • Find My iPhone and Find My Friends combined into a single app with the ability to locate a missing device even if it can't connect to a Wi-Fi or cellular network
  • Apple Books reading goals help make reading a daily habit
  • Apple News+ options to remove downloaded issues, follow a title, or browse the back catalog from the More button in the My Magazines section
  • Stocks app with business stories from Apple News+
  • Calendar supports adding attachments to events
  • Home app redesigned controls for HomeKit accessories with a combined view for ones with multiple services
  • Pinch-to-zoom for more precision when editing recordings in Voice Memos

Versienummer 13.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen iOS
Website Apple
Download https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT210394
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

+1Frans v Huizen
25 september 2019 07:24
Eindelijk de iPadOS!
Eindelijk kan ik mijn Harddisk en USB instoppen zonder problemen. Het is nu een goede tegenhanger van een laptop.
Reageer
+1FuaZe
@Frans v Huizen25 september 2019 07:50
Ik blijf toch echt een laptop houden, maar dat is omdat ik nu eenmaal een bredere toolset nodig heb.

Voor werk heb ik een laptop en tablet nodig, maar de arcade functie + controller is interessant omdat ik dan niet ook nog een switch of Windows unit mee hoef te nemen om leuk te gamen in het buitenland.

Volgens mij is het idee van Arcade ook dat je een x bedrag per maand betaald en dan kwalitatief goede games hebt zonder allemaal advertenties, lootboxen en paid unlocks.

Het lijkt ook alsof er meer mensen liever een laptop hebben, maar vote dan geen -1 op die reactie, dat slaat nergens op.
Reageer
0Nindustries
@Frans v Huizen25 september 2019 07:47
Uit nieuwsgierigheid, voor wat gebruik je de ipad allemaal als tegenhanger van laptop?
Reageer
0iAmRenzo
@Nindustries25 september 2019 07:52
Ben ik ook wel nieuwsgierig naar.
Voor wat tekst, document en notitie dingen is het prima. Bestandsbeheer, foto en videobewerking is nog steeds niet te doen. Apple zou een Final Cut Pro voor iPad moeten maken, bijvoorbeeld.
Voor specifieke zaken, die ik niet gebruik, zal t vast fijn zijn. Als je apps als procreate ziet bijvoorbeeld.
Reageer
0Royale de Luxe
@iAmRenzo25 september 2019 08:21
Voor mijn Job heb ik jaren een iPad gebruikt. 90% browser apps, email-client, presentaties geven, xls'en en nog wat andere lichte desktop apps. Met of zonder extra keyboard. Occasioneel wat foto's zien en muziek afspelen.

Het weegt niets en het kan echt een gehele dag op de batterij zijn de voornaamste voordelen, persoonlijk heb ik nooit nood gehad aan externe opslag. Cloud opslag en on-board was eigenlijk meer dan genoeg.
Reageer
+1Timo002
25 september 2019 07:30
Pas op met updaten! Er zijn veel iPads die hierna problemen hebben met WiFi verbinding. Het probleem lijkt zich vooral voor te doen bij een iPad Air 2. Het is zeer verstandig eerst een backup te maken en de update bedraad via iTunes uit te voeren!
Reageer
0oef!
@Timo00225 september 2019 07:49
Het kan verkeren, mijn Air 2 had geen issues na de update (zonder iTunes).

Ik heb er nog niet veel mee kunnen doen maar die kleinere iconenen hadden ze jaren geleden al moeten doorvoeren, plots ziet het ding er niet meer uit als een stuk speelgoed.
Reageer
0Timo002
@oef!25 september 2019 08:30
Tablet meegenomen naar mijn werk, maar blijkt dat hij daar de WiFi wel pakt, maar nog steeds erg traag.
Reageer
+1proditaki
25 september 2019 07:55
Hier ook update zonder problemen. iPad pro 10.5
Eindelijk ook dual shock 4 controller te gebruiken met de iPad (en de ps4 remote play app :D)
Reageer
+1Get!em
25 september 2019 08:03
iPadOS werkt met deze devices.

12,9‑inch iPad Pro
11‑inch iPad Pro
10,5‑inch iPad Pro
9,7‑inch iPad Pro
iPad (7e generatie)
iPad (6e generatie)
iPad (5e generatie)
iPad mini (5e generatie)
iPad mini 4
iPad Air (3e generatie)
iPad Air 2

https://www.apple.com/nl/ipados/
Reageer
0GertJan2012
25 september 2019 07:32
Het feit dat deze update binnen 1 week na de oorspronkelijke release van ios13 uitkomt geeft al aan dat men bij Apple ook van mening was dat er teveel bus in zaten. Hopen dat het met deze beter gaat.
Reageer
+1Hulliee
@GertJan201225 september 2019 07:47
Dit is IpadOS, de eerste versie!
Reageer
0iAmRenzo
@Hulliee25 september 2019 07:50
Zeker. Maar wel 3.1. Er was een 3.0 dus. Maar daarvoor is niet gekozen.
Reageer
0gast
@GertJan201225 september 2019 07:48
Of: iPad OS was net niet op tijd klaar, en door deze aanpak te doen is een probleem opgelost.

Zo gek niet toch?
Reageer
0Davey400
25 september 2019 08:22
Zo. Dat is nog eens een serieuze set aan verbeteringen zeg. Veel kleine dingetjes die nu eindelijk eens ook normaal zijn geworden op mijn iPad.

Het lijkt er op dat nummer 13 mijn geluks-OS wordt. ;)
Reageer
+1quantumleapje
@Muqq25 september 2019 08:08
Zo vol met bugs dat ik noch in iOS 13 noch in iPadOS 13.1 op een bug ben gestoten na toch vrij intensief gebruik.
Het lijkt best wel keurig.
Reageer


