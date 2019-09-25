Apple heeft de eerste versie van iPadOS uitgebracht, het besturingssysteem voor de tablets van het bedrijf. Vanaf versie 13 is Apple iOS het besturingssysteem alleen voor de iPhone en hebben de iPads nu een eigen OS. Apple iPadOS 13.1 biedt meer mogelijkheden om het grotere scherm te benutten. Zo krijgt het thuisscherm kleinere iconen, zodat er meer apps op passen en ook Safari is geoptimaliseerd voor een groter scherm. Verder zijn er meer opties voor multitasking, is het gebruik van de pen verbeterd en zijn er prestatieverbeteringen waar te nemen.

Home Screen Today Widgets on the Home screen for at-a-glance information

A new layout to put even more apps on each page Multitasking Slide Over with support for multiple apps to access your favorite apps from anywhere in iPadOS and quickly switch between them

Multiple windows from a single app in Split View to work with two documents, notes, or emails, side-by-side

Enhanced Spaces to open the same app across multiple spaces

App Exposé to quickly see all of the open windows for an app Apple Pencil Lower latency with Apple Pencil, making it feel more responsive than ever

Redesigned tool palette, with a fresh new look, new tools, and the ability to drag to any side of the screen

A new gesture to mark up anything with a swipe from the bottom right or left corner of the screen with Apple Pencil

A new full page option to mark up entire web pages, Mail messages, iWork documents, and Maps Text Editing Scrollbar scrubbing to directly drag the scrollbar for quickly navigating long documents, web pages, and email conversations

Faster and more precise cursor navigation—just pick it up and move it to where you want

Text selection improvements for easier selection by just tapping and swiping on the text

New gestures for cut, copy, paste—pinch in once with three fingers to copy, twice to cut, and pinch out with three fingers to paste

Undo across iPadOS by just double tapping with three fingers QuickType New floating keyboard leaving more room for your content—drag it anywhere you like

QuickPath on the floating keyboard lets you slide to type for easy one-handed typing Fonts Custom fonts are available from the App Store for use in your favorite apps

Font management in Settings Files External drives supported in Files to access and manage files on a USB drive, SD card, or hard drive

SMB support to connect to a server at work or a home PC

Local storage for creating folders on the local drive and adding your favorite files

Column to drill down into nested folders

Preview pane with high resolution file previews, rich metadata, and Quick Actions

Zip and Unzip support for creating and expanding Zip files

New keyboard shortcuts to manage your files even faster with an external keyboard Safari Desktop-class browsing in Safari with websites automatically optimized for the large Multi-Touch display iPad display

Web platforms like Squarespace, WordPress, and Google Docs now supported

Download manager to access downloads quickly and check the status of a file you’re downloading

Over 30 new keyboard shortcuts to navigate the web even faster with an external keyboard

Updated start page with favorites, frequently visited, most recently visited websites, and Siri suggestions

View options in the Smart Search field for quick access to text size controls, Reader view, and per‑site settings

Per‑site settings to choose Reader view, and enable content blockers, camera, microphone, and location access for individual websites

Option to resize when uploading photos Dark Mode A beautiful new dark color scheme that delivers a great viewing experience especially in low-light environments

Can be scheduled to turn on automatically at sunset, at a certain time, or turned on from Control Center

Four new system wallpapers that automatically switch appearances with Light and Dark Mode Photos An all-new Photos tab with a curated view of your library making it easy to find, relive, and share your photos and videos

Powerful new photo editing tools that make it easier to edit, adjust, and review photos at a glance

Video editing with over 30 new tools, including Rotate, Crop, and Enhance Sign in with Apple A private way to sign in to participating apps and websites with the Apple ID you already have

Simple account setup with only your name and email address

Hide My Email to share a unique email address that is automatically forwarded to you

Built-in two-factor authentication to protect your account

No tracking or profiling by Apple as you use your favorite apps App Store with Arcade Unlimited access to groundbreaking new games with one subscription, no ads or additional purchases

An all-new Arcade tab in the App Store to browse the latest games, personalized recommendations, and exclusive editorial content

Available to play across iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV

Option to download large apps over your cellular connection

Ability to view available app updates or delete apps from the Account page

Support for Arabic and Hebrew Maps An all-new map rolling out in the US featuring broader road coverage, improved address precision, better support for pedestrians, and more detailed land cover

Look Around to explore cities in a high-resolution, interactive 3D experience

Collections for the lists of places you love and can easily share with friends and family

Favorites for quick and easy navigation to the places you visit daily Reminders All-new design with more powerful and intelligent ways to create and organize reminders

Quick toolbar to add dates, locations, flags, attachments and more to reminders

New smart lists—Today, Scheduled, Flagged and All—to easily keep track of upcoming reminders

Subtasks and grouped lists to organize your reminders Siri More natural Siri voice, particularly while speaking longer phrases

Personalized Siri Suggestions in Apple Podcasts, Safari, and Maps

Over 100,000 live radio stations from around the world available with Siri Shortcuts Shortcuts app now built-in

Suggested automations in the Gallery personalized to your daily routine

Personal and home automations for automatically running shortcuts based on triggers

Home app support for shortcuts as advanced actions in the Automation tab Memoji and Messages New Memoji customization options including new hairstyles, headwear, makeup, and piercings

Memoji sticker packs in Messages, Mail, and third‑party apps and available on iPad mini 5, iPad (5th generation and later), iPad Air (3rd generation), and all iPad Pro models

Your name and photo, or even Memoji, now optionally shared with your friends

Search enhancements to easily find messages with intelligent suggestions and categorization of results Augmented Reality People Occlusion for apps to place virtual objects naturally in front or behind people using iPad Pro (2018), iPad Air (2018), iPad mini 5

Motion Capture for apps to understand the body position and movement of a person so you can animate a character or interact with virtual objects using iPad Pro (2018), iPad Air (2018), iPad mini 5

Multiple face tracking for AR content on up to 3 faces at a time so you can have fun with your friends using iPad Pro (2018)

AR Quick Look to view and interact with multiple AR objects at the same time Mail Block sender to move all email messages from a blocked sender directly to the trash

Mute thread to stop notifications from an overly active email thread

Format bar with easy access to rich text formatting tools and attachments of all kinds

Font support for all system fonts, as well as new fonts you download from the App Store Notes Gallery view with your notes as visual thumbnails helping you find the note you need

Shared folders to collaborate with others giving them access to entire folders of notes

More powerful search for visual recognition of images inside your notes and text in items you’ve scanned

New checklist options to easily reorder checklist items, indent them, or move checked items to the bottom of the list automatically Apple Music Time-synced lyrics make listening more fun with perfectly timed lyrics

Over 100,000 live radio stations from around the world Screen Time 30-day usage data to compare Screen Time numbers over the previous weeks

Combined limits to include multiple app categories, specific apps, or websites in one limit

“One more minute” option to quickly save your work or log out of a game when a Screen Time limit is met Privacy and Security Allow Once location permission with the option to share your locations with apps only once

Background tracking alerts now notify you when an app is using your location in the background

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enhancements help prevent apps from accessing your location without your consent

Location sharing controls give you the option to easily omit location data when sharing photos System Experience Wi‑Fi networks and Bluetooth accessories selection in Control Center

A redesigned, unobtrusive volume control in the top middle

Full-page screenshots for web pages, Mail messages, iWork documents, and Maps

Redesigned share sheet with intelligent suggestions to share content with just a few taps

Audio Sharing for two sets of AirPods, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo3, BeatsX and Powerbeats3 to share a single stream of audio

Dolby Atmos playback for a thrilling surround sound experience from content with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, or Dolby Digital Plus soundtracks on iPad Pro (2018) Language support Support for 38 new keyboard languages

Predictive input in Cantonese, Dutch, Hindi (Devanagari), Hindi (Latin), Najdi Arabic, Swedish, and Vietnamese keyboards

Separate emoji and globe keys make it easier to quickly switch between languages and select emoji

Automatic language detection for dictation

Bilingual dictionary support in Thai and English and Vietnamese and English China A dedicated QR code mode in Camera, accessible from the Control Center, for improved QR code performance, a flashlight option, and enhanced privacy

Junction View in Maps for drivers in China to more easily navigate complex roadways

Adjustable handwriting area on the Chinese keyboard

Cantonese predictions on the Cangjie, Sucheng, Stroke, and Handwriting keyboards India All‑new Indian English male and female Siri voices

Support for all 22 official Indian languages with the addition of 15 new keyboard languages

Bilingual keyboard for Hindi (Latin) and English keyboard, including typing predictions

Typing predictions on the Hindi (Devanagari) keyboard

New Indian language system fonts for Gujarati, Gurmukhi, Kannada, and Odia for greater clarity and ease when reading in apps

30 new document fonts for Assamese, Bangla, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu

Contacts with hundreds of new relationship labels to help more accurately label your contacts Voice Control A new way to control your iOS devices, entirely with your voice

Comprehensive navigation with just your voice to open apps, search the web, tap, swipe, pinch, zoom, press the Home button and more

Accurate dictation using the Siri speech recognition engine

Rich text editing to make corrections using just your voice, or select from word and emoji suggestions

Custom words, such as legal or medical terms, to ensure Voice Control recognizes words you commonly use

Seamless transitions from text dictation to voice commands

Attention Awareness to keep Voice Control off when you turn your head away from True Depth camera on supported iPhone models

On‑device processing so your personal data is kept private Performance Up to 2x faster app launch*

Up to 30 percent faster Face ID unlocking on iPad Pro 11-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)**

60 percent smaller app updates on average*

Up to 50 percent smaller apps from the App Store* Other features and improvements Low Data Mode to reduce your data usage over your cellular network or specific Wi-Fi networks you select

PlayStation 4 and Xbox Wireless Controller support

Find My iPhone and Find My Friends combined into a single app with the ability to locate a missing device even if it can't connect to a Wi-Fi or cellular network

Apple Books reading goals help make reading a daily habit

Apple News+ options to remove downloaded issues, follow a title, or browse the back catalog from the More button in the My Magazines section

Stocks app with business stories from Apple News+

Calendar supports adding attachments to events

Home app redesigned controls for HomeKit accessories with a combined view for ones with multiple services

Pinch-to-zoom for more precision when editing recordings in Voice Memos